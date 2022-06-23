Frankfurt among the ‘world’s most liveable cities’

The financial hub is the only German city to make the top 10 in the annual ranking by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
Frankfurt climbed 32 places from last year’s annual liveability index to snag the seventh spot. Other German cities soaring higher up to make the top 25 of the most liveable places were Hamburg (16th) and Düsseldorf (22nd).
Vienna, the capital of neighbouring Austria, took the top spot in the ranking by the EIU, the sister organisation of the Economist.
Wien took the number one position from Auckland in New Zealand, which fell down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
“Vienna, which slipped to 12th place in our rankings in early 2021 as its museums and restaurants were closed, has since rebounded to first place, the position it held in 2018 and 2019,” said the ranking.
‘Super multinational’
Frankfurt – often dubbed Mainhattan thanks to its towering buildings – is known for being the financial capital of Germany. But it also has a buzzing social scene, with a large selection of bars and restaurants.
The Local readers recently told us how cosmopolitan Frankfurt is.
“Frankfurt really offers the best aspects of a large megacity like NYC, London or Paris on a much smaller scale – so it offers world-class shopping, cuisine and amenities without overwhelming crowds,” said reader Michael Schacht, 31. “It’s super multinational as a result.”
Others said Frankfurt airport, which is Germany’s largest, offers lots of international connections which makes it a big draw for foreigners.
Top 10 most liveable cities in 2022:
The annual ranking of the world’s most liveable cities did not include the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this year after Russia invaded the country in February.
The Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings due to increased government “censorship” and the impact of Western sanctions.
The EIU ranked 173 cities around the world on several factors, including health care, crime rates, political stability, infrastructure and access to green space.
With reporting by AFP
