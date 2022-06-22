For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Will retirees benefit from Germany’s energy relief package?
Students, freelancers, benefits claimants and employees are all set to get a financial boost from the German government this year - but have they forgotten about pensioners?
Published: 22 June 2022 16:01 CEST
Three elderly friends sit together on a bench in Prerow, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner
MONEY
Is Germany planning more energy relief measures?
The German government has already unveiled two multi-billion euro relief packages to help struggling households. But with the energy crisis showing no sign of letting up, is there a third one on the horizon?
Published: 22 June 2022 11:47 CEST
