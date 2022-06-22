Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: Will retirees benefit from Germany’s energy relief package?

Students, freelancers, benefits claimants and employees are all set to get a financial boost from the German government this year - but have they forgotten about pensioners?

Published: 22 June 2022 16:01 CEST
Elderly people on a bench in Prerow
Three elderly friends sit together on a bench in Prerow, Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner

Record levels of inflation, spiralling energy prices and fears of shortages… the news has been getting worse and worse for consumers in recent months.

At the start the year, the government announced it would be stepping in with numerous measures to help people pay their bills during these difficult months. But as more details of the measures emerged, there appeared to be one major omission: financial support for pensioners.

To find out whether pensioners will benefit from the relief packages, it’s worth taking a look at each of the measures in turn. In most cases, pensions have sadly been left out of the equation, but there are a few things that may help cushion their rising living costs.

READ ALSO:

€9 ticket and fuel tax cut 

We’ll start with the good news: the €9 monthly travel ticket and cut in energy tax on fuel are both designed to benefit everyone, including pensioners.

Unfortunately, the fuel tax cut doesn’t appear to have dampened prices at the pump very much. However, pensioners can enjoy cheap public transport throughout June, July and August with the €9 ticket. 

Überlingen Am Bodensee

Passengers exit a regional train in Baden-Württemberg at Überlingen am Bodensee. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

This is obviously great news for retirees who live in cities and parts of the country with good transport networks – but less good news for those who use their car to get around. 

The government’s third mobility measure – an increase in the commuter allowance to 38 cents per kilometre – is also unlikely to benefit the vast majority of pensioners. This measure allows workers who commute long distances to offset some of these costs in their tax returns. 

READ ALSO: Nine of the best day trips from Munich with the €9 ticket

€300 allowance for taxpayers

This flagship energy relief measure – a one-off payment for taxpayers – is another bit of support that pensioners may miss out on. 

The one exception would be pensioners who still work a part-time job to prop up their income.

Even if you’re only working a couple of hours a week, you’ll be entitled to a €300 bonus come September. It’s worth mentioning that this is taxable – but if you don’t earn enough to pay tax, the entirety of the €300 is yours to keep.

However, there may be a way that pensioners can get hold of the money even if they don’t have a regular job. As CDU finance expert Antje Tillmann explains: “It is enough, for example, that a pensioner looks after his grandson for one hour once in 2022 and receives €12 minimum wage from his children in return as part of a mini-job or from self-employment.

“Subsequently, he declares this income in the tax return and gets the energy price lump sum paid out in May 2023.”

READ ALSO: Who gets Germany’s €300 allowance – and when?

One-time heating allowance

As part of its first energy relief package, the government announced that recipients of housing benefit would be eligible for a one-time payment to help with their heating costs.

This is set at €270 for a one-person household and €350 for a two-person household, plus €70 for each additional family member. 

Pensioners who received housing benefit at any time between October 2021 and March 2022 should be eligible for this allowance, as well as people who currently receiving it. 

Pensioner counting money

A German pensioner counts cash in the kitchen. Pensioners who receive social support from the state could be eligible for one-off payouts. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

One-time allowance for benefits recipients

Pensioners who receive Grundsicherung (basic allowance) should be eligible for a one-time lump sum of €200, which will also be paid out to Hartz IV recipients.

Other allowances, such as the €100 Kinderbonus and €100 for people receiving Arbeitslosengeld I, are sadly unlikely to apply to pensioners. 

Scrapping of the EEG levy

The Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy, which adds about 3.7 cents per kilowatt hour onto consumers’ energy bills, is set to be scrapped on July 1st.

This should benefit anyone with an electricity contract, including pensioners.

Tax relief measures

The government is raising the tax-free allowance for 2022 to €10,347 and raising the value of automatically deductible expenses to €1,200 per year.

Neither of these measures will benefit pensioners who don’t pay tax. 

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What Germany’s budget means for you

To sum up: Which measures can pensioners benefit from?

  • €9 ticket (for public transport users)
  • Fuel tax cut (for drivers)
  • Scrapping of EEG levy 

Pensioners claiming welfare could also benefit from:

  • €270 allowance for housing benefit recipients, and
  • €200 allowance for Grundsicherung recipients

Pensioners do seem to be getting a slightly raw deal in comparison to those in employment. However, there are some general measures they may benefit from, and those who are already getting help from the state should also receive a small income boost. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Germany’s plans to ditch sanctions for the unemployed

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Is Germany planning more energy relief measures?

The German government has already unveiled two multi-billion euro relief packages to help struggling households. But with the energy crisis showing no sign of letting up, is there a third one on the horizon?

Published: 22 June 2022 11:47 CEST
Is Germany planning more energy relief measures?

As the cabinet prepares to meet on Wednesday, voices calling for new social measures to support citizens are growing louder.

With inflation hitting record levels, unions and centre-left politicians are urging the government to introduce new measures to help offset the soaring consumer prices.

These include a proposal from Agriculture Minster Cem Özdemir to reduce the VAT on certain food products and a proposal from the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) to raise tax-free thresholds to counteract inflation.

READ ALSO: German Agriculture Minister wants to scrap VAT on fresh food

Ahead of the meeting, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil also aired his support for raising the basic allowance for people on long-term unemployment benefits, otherwise known as Hartz IV. 

“That the standard rates have to be increased, is, I think, absolutely clear,” Klingbeil told German broadcaster Tagesschau. “Because prices are rising everywhere.”

Though the cost of living is currently rising at a rate not seen in 50 years, the last pay rise received by those on Hartz IV amounted to just €3 per month – an increase that the Left Party slammed as “little more than a pittance”.

The second-largest party in the ‘traffic light’ coalition, the Green Party, has also voiced support for a hike in benefits payments. 

Speaking to Tagesschau on Friday, Greens’ parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann said the coalition should come to an agreement on Hartz IV. 

“People who suffer enormously and cannot offset this need more support,” she said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Germany’s plans to ditch sanctions for the unemployed

‘Unfavourable effects’

So far this year, Germany has rolled out two support packages designed to help households with rising costs due to the ongoing energy crisis and Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

Headline measures included a €300 allowance for taxpayers, a one-off payment for benefits recipients, a cut on fuel taxes and a €9 monthly ticket for local and regional transport. The total cost of the measures is estimated at around €30 billion. 

READ ALSO: Who gets Germany’s €300 allowance – and when?

However, some experts believe that the current measures aren’t targeted enough.

“Both the fuel discount and the nine-euro ticket are very imprecise, non-specific instruments,” economist Oliver Holtemöller told Tagesschau. “They also have unfavourable effects on wealth distribution.”

In response to the suggestion of extending the €9 ticket beyond September – which the Greens are believed to be in favour of – Holtemöller said the measures should not be prolonged “under any circumstances.”

“In fact, they should be discontinued immediately,” he added. 

The centre-left parties in government are also facing opposition from the pro-business FDP when it comes to new measures.

In recent days, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has been reiterating his support for strict caps on future borrowing – a policy known as the debt brake.

READ ALSO:

Energy relief package III? 

According to the government, people shouldn’t expect any new relief package to be announced immediately. 

Linder is currently preparing a provisional budget for 2023 – and is hoping to be able to reinstate the debt brake next year. This budget will need to be approved by the cabinet on July 1st. 

A few days later on July 4th, trade unions and business leaders will meet with the government to discuss how a so-called wage-inflation spiral can be avoided. One option on the table is for unions to commit to lower pay rises in return for more social support from the state. 

Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) gives a statement in Berlin on excess profit tax. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

This could determine whether an additional relief package is needed and, if so, whether it’s feasible for the government to keep caps on spending in place for in 2023. 

Speaking to German tabloid Stern, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) said it would be impossible for the government to completely compensate for rising prices.

“In principle, I do not see any scope to relieve people who have a very high income,” Heil said. “We have to cushion the consequences of the price development specifically for those people for whom it really is an existential threat.”

SHOW COMMENTS