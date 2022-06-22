For members
EXPLAINED: How to sublet your apartment in Germany
If you’re going away for a period of time or want to cut your living costs, subletting your flat can seem like an appealing option. But there are a lot of things you need to consider first. We break them down.
Published: 22 June 2022 16:35 CEST
A man hands over a set of apartment keys to someone else. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
The most expensive (and cheapest) cities in Germany to rent a room
For those looking to find a room in a flatshare in Germany, it can be helpful to know which cities have higher prices, and where it's more affordable.
Published: 21 June 2022 16:29 CEST
