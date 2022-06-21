Read news from:
One dead and two badly injured after Bavaria storm wreaks havoc

A cyclist was killed by a falling tree during a severe thunderstorm that hit several regions of Bavaria on Monday.

Published: 21 June 2022 12:30 CEST
Woman shovels hailstorms after storm
A resident of Moosburg shovels hailstorms after a sudden storm on Monday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Armin Weigel

Germany has been struck by weather extremes over the past few days, with record-breaking heat of up to 39C followed by rainstorms and cooler temperatures. 

While firefighters in Brandenburg battled to douse a raging forest fire on Monday, parts of Bavaria were hit by sudden storms that left a trail of wreckage in their path.

Freising to the north of Munich was one of the districts that was caught in a sudden thunderstorm on Monday. 

According to the district office, a cyclist from Baden-Württemberg was killed when a tree fell in the storm, a 15-year-old pedestrian and car driver were left with severe injuries.

Police helicopters and water rescue teams were also dispatched to search for a woman who they believed had been caught by surprise while bathing in a lake near Moosburg but were unable to find her. 

Thousands of homes were also left without electricity when the storm damaged parts of the high-voltage grid that runs from Munich to Uppenborn via Moosburg. A spokesperson for Stadtwerke München (SWM) told BR24 that on Tuesday morning an estimated 13,000 people were temporarily without power. 

‘Such devastation’ 

The village of Großaitingen to the west of Munich was one of the places to be worst-hit in the shock thunderstorm. 

The storm tore holes in the roofs of several houses, and the ridge of St. Nicholas Church had to be secured with the help of a crane because roof panels had come loose. 

There were also reports that entire rows of trees had been ripped up by their roots and that sports fields and construction sites were left in chaos. Around 140 volunteer firefighters were called out to fix tiles on roofs and clear away fallen trees. 

Storm destruction Freising

A tin roof is ripped off a building the district of Freising, Bavaria, on June 20th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Armin Weigel

Speaking to BR24 in the aftermath of the storm, Großaitingen resident Claudia Wiedemann described a sudden burst of rain and hail that lasted about ten minutes and destroyed a linden tree at the entrance to her farm.

“There’s never been such devastation in the village before,” another resident said. 

Local police services said that Landshut to the northeast of Moosburg was also badly affected by the storm, with residents reporting seeing trees ripped out of their roots and traffic signs blown over.

According to a spokesperson for the local police force, 14 tree trunks had to be cleared out of the road. 

One resident also reported that their skylight had been smashed by large hailstones.

As of Tuesday, train services between Landshut and Freising were still disrupted. Operators said a rail replacement bus service was in place. 

More storms expected

The German Weather Service (DWD) had previously set a Stage 4 warning – the highest level possible  for parts of Upper and Lower Bavaria due to the threat of extreme storms. 

Over the next few days, the DWD predicts that there could be repeated thunderstorms throughout Bavaria – in some cases with heavy rain, hail and gale-force winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

In the rest of the country, there will be sunny spells with temperatures of between 27 and 30C as well as occasional rain and thunderstorms.

These are likely to strike across western Germany on Thursday and spread to Bavaria again on Friday. The northeast, meanwhile, could see more heavy rain before sunshine and warm weather returns across Germany on Saturday. 

WEATHER

Heatwave: Germany sees record high temperatures

A temperature record of 39.2C was recorded in the eastern German city of Cottbus on Sunday as forest fires broke out, before torrential rain and storms hit.

Published: 20 June 2022 10:18 CEST
A heatwave gripped parts of Europe and Germany over the weekend, resulting in sweltering heat. 

However, there was a major drop in temperatures on Monday with rain and storms. 

On Sunday, the German Weather Service (DWD) recorded readings of 38C – and more – at several weather stations in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg in the afternoon.

In Cottbus, a new Germany-wide temperature record of 39.2C for the second part of June was measured.

The preliminary reading at the station in the eastern Brandenburg city of Cottbus exceeded the previous high by almost one degree.

The previous record for this period – 38.3C – was measured in 2002 in the Rhineland.

Earlier in the afternoon on Sunday, the highest temperatures of the year to date had been recorded at the stations Waghäusel-Kirrlach on the Upper Rhine (Baden-Württemberg) and in Bad Kreuznach (Rhineland-Palatinate) with 37.1C.

Forest fires wreak havoc

The mercury in many other parts of Germany also spiked upwards – reaching just under 38C. In a strip taking in the Upper Rhine in Baden-Württemberg through southern Hesse and Bavaria to southern eastern Germany, temperatures of 35 to 37C were recorded at 3pm, according to the DWD.

The heat resulted in two large forest fires breaking out in Treuenbrietzen and Beelitz, which are both in the Potsdam-Mittelmark district. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes as a safety measure. 

An area the size of almost 300 football fields was on fire, authorities said. More than a thousand firefighters were deployed to try and get the blaze under control. 

Heavy rain on Sunday night and on Monday provided some relief. Rain and storms were to continue throughout Monday, said the DWD. 

“The fire is under control, but not yet extinguished,” the city of Beelitz said on Monday morning. “Even though the current rain is helping us a lot, there may still be heavy smoke.”

Authorities urged locals to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke. 

Rain on Monday in Treuenbrietzen, Brandenburg, helped in the fight against forest fires.

Rain on Monday in Treuenbrietzen, Brandenburg, helped in the fight against forest fires. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

Despite the heat in some parts of the country, northern Germany escaped high temperatures. 

In Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, for instance, it was around 12 to 15C on Sunday. In North Rhine-Westphalia, too, the mercury reached about 20C – far lower than other parts of the country. 

According to the DWD, the week starts with showers and cooler temperatures in large parts of Germany. In the west and north, it will begin with cloudy and sunny spells, while in the northeast there may be isolated showers and short thunderstorms.

That will continue before warmer temperatures return near the end of the week, reaching over 30C in some areas, and accompanied by a strong chance of thunderstorms.

