COVID-19 RULES
EXPLAINED: The Covid rules in place across German states
Many Covid restrictions have been dropped in Germany, but some rules remain in place. And as infections increase again, it's important to be aware of what you should do if you get Covid.
Published: 21 June 2022 12:57 CEST
A person gets a swab for a Covid test in Oldenburg on June 15th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich
COVID-19 RULES
German states seek powers to enforce tougher Covid rules in autumn
Some German states are piling pressure on the government to make sure that infection laws are amended now to enable tougher measures in autumn amid rocketing Covid infections.
Published: 21 June 2022 10:14 CEST
