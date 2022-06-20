Read news from:
LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Summer flights, regional beers and not-so-friendly neighbours

In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the intricate laws regulating good neighbourly behaviour as well as fears of chaos at German airports.

Published: 20 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Boats take part in the Corpus Christi lake procession on the Staffelsee. Photo: dpa | Angelika Warmuth

Germany braces for a summer of flight chaos 

As the first German states prepare to break up for the summer holidays, we know that many of you are looking forward to packing your bags and jetting off somewhere nice for a week or two. But after the scenes at major European airports in the last few weeks, some people might be feeling just a little bit of trepidation about their dream summer getaway.

After reports of hour-long queues at security (which one of our readers aptly described as “like Disneyland – but with no elation”), there are fears that flight chaos could get even worse in the summer months. As we reported this week, this is largely due to the fact that airlines and airports sacked thousands of employees during Covid – without anticipating just how much people would want to travel once restrictions were scrapped.

In any case, if you’re flying somewhere this summer, don’t despair: with the help of our readers, we’ve put together some top tips to bear in mind when catching a flight in Germany

Tweet of the week

Regional differences in Germany are fascinating, and what better way to understand the different tribes than by mapping their favourite brand of beer? While many of these were predictable, we were slightly surprised to see that the well-heeled folk of Hamburg have a particular fondness for Becks. 

Where is this? 

A young woman holds her feet in the Staffelsee lake during the lake procession. Photo: dpa | Angelika Warmuth

This idyllic photo was snapped during the Fronleichnam public holiday at the breathtaking Staffelsee in Upper Bavaria. Each year during the religious festival, people  dress up in their finery to join a procession from St. Michael’s church in Murnau to St. Simpert’s chapel on the island of Wörth. Priests, altar boys, choristers and fishermen traditionally take part in the ceremony, rowing across the lake for blessings and fruit and before returning to the mainland once more. 

Did you know?

A story this week about a man “flipping the bird” at a speed camera and getting fined €5,000 for the rude gesture got us thinking about some of the slightly unusual laws in Germany. One thing that foreigners may accidentally fall afoul of when they move to Bundesrupublik is the strict regulation on neighbourly behaviour that is set out in the Nachbarrechtsgesetz – or Neighbourhood Law.

To make things especially confusing, each state has its own version of these neighbourhood rules. Broadly speaking, though, you can expect to have strict guidelines on how close your bushes and trees should be to your neighbours’ garden, when (and if) you’re allowed to wash your car and what type of noise you’re allowed to make.

We’ve heard that the German small courts spend a lot of time ironing out disputes between neighbours – including one family that apparently took their neighbours to court over the loud croaking of their frogs. (In case you’re wondering, the frogs won.) Have you ever found yourself on the wrong side of the Nachbarrechtsgesetz in Germany? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

MONEY

What to know about German parcel delivery price hikes

People sending packages in Germany face higher costs after Deutsche Post subsidiary DHL announced it will increase prices from July.

Published: 13 June 2022 17:13 CEST
Under the changes, sending some packages will become more expensive, both within Germany and internationally.

Logistics group DHL said the price hikes were due to several factors. 

“Increased transport, delivery and wage costs, as well as general cost increases, make price rises in national and cross-border parcel shipping unavoidable,” the company said. 

Meanwhile, there will no longer be a price advantage for buying parcel and package stamps online for domestic shipments. 

The different prices for labels bought online or in store will remain in place for international-bound parcels.

The changes come into force on July 1st.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why people in Germany are being charged to receive small parcels from outside the EU

What are the changes for domestic-bound packages?

The branch and online prices in the product category ‘Päckchen S’ will rise to €3.99 from €3.79.

The price for ‘Päckchen M’ will be €4.79 from July, up from €4.50 for a store-bought label, and €4.39 online. 

The price for the two-kilogram parcel, which is only available online, will rise to €5.49 from €4.99.

Packset and Pluspäckchen products will also cost slightly more due to the increase in paper costs, said DHL. 

However, the price to send a 5kg parcel is going down – it will be €6.99 instead of €7.49.

Prices for the 10kg and 31.5kg parcels will remain unchanged.

A DHL delivery worker carries packages.

A DHL delivery worker carries packages. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jan Woitas

What’s changing for sending packages abroad?

The cost of many cross-border parcel and small package shipments from Germany will also increase. The logistics company said that’s because of the hike in flight rates as well as higher costs charged by other delivery firms.

The firm said it was “partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad”. 

There are particularly large price hikes for shipments to the United States.

For instance, from July it will cost €49.99 to send a package weighing up to 5kg to the US (zone 5 in Deutsche Post’s price chart) rather than €38.99. The online price for the same product will be €47.99 instead of €36.99.

The price of sending a packet weighing up to 10kg to the US will go up to €79.99 instead of €54.99. 

For an overview of the new prices, check out this chart. 

READ ALSO: How to challenge high import fees on non-EU parcels in Germany

Are there any other changes to know about?

Deutsche Post says the €1.70 customs data entry fee for shipments to non-EU countries franked at retail outlets will no longer apply from July 1st.

Instead, it will be incorporated directly into the respective retail outlet prices for non-EU shipments at a rate of €1.

The company is also pushing its sustainability strategy, with its GoGreen service being included for all products from July 1st, 2022, without customers having to pay a surcharge. “This is already the case for domestic parcel shipments,” said the firm. 

SHOW COMMENTS