LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Summer flights, regional beers and not-so-friendly neighbours
In our weekly roundup for Germany we look at the intricate laws regulating good neighbourly behaviour as well as fears of chaos at German airports.
Published: 20 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Boats take part in the Corpus Christi lake procession on the Staffelsee. Photo: dpa | Angelika Warmuth
MONEY
What to know about German parcel delivery price hikes
People sending packages in Germany face higher costs after Deutsche Post subsidiary DHL announced it will increase prices from July.
Published: 13 June 2022 17:13 CEST
