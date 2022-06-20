Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Nicht die Bohne

Learning this colloquial expression will help you emphasise how much you don't care about something.

Published: 20 June 2022 15:55 CEST
German phrase of the day: Nicht die Bohne
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know nicht die Bohne?

Because everyone needs another German food-related idiom to add to their vocabulary, and it can also be used in a few different ways.

What does it mean?

Nicht die Bohne (pronounced like this) literally translates to ‘not the bean’ but it has nothing to do with what you’re eating. This phrase actually means something like: ‘not at all’ or ‘not a jot’ and is used to convey when you really don’t care about something. 

The origins of this phrase are said to come from way back in the Middle Ages when the humble bean was one of the most important food staples. But you need a lot of beans to make a proper dish; no-one is interested in a single bean. 

According to researchers, the saying has been documented in Minnesang, a tradition of lyric and song writing in Germany and Austria in the Middle High German period, by performers like Walther von der Vogelweide (1170-1230) and Gottfried von Strassburg (1170-1215).

In von Strassburg’s work Tristan, an adaptation of the classical saga of Tristan and Isolde, a passage about the lovers says: “Sie hätten um ein besser Leben, nicht eine Bohne hergegeben” or  ‘they would not have given a bean for a better life’.

The reformer Martin Luther (1483-1546) is also said to have used Bohne as a synonym for worthlessness.

A cafe worker holds coffee beans in Kaffee9, Berlin.

A cafe worker holds coffee beans in Kaffee9, Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen

Use it like this:

Das interessiert mich nicht die Bohne.

I couldn’t care less (about that).

Es interessiert mich nicht die Bohne, warum du gestern nicht im Kino warst. Du hattest versprochen zu kommen!

I don’t give a damn why you didn’t go to the cinema yesterday. You promised to come!

Sie konnte nicht die Bohne singen.

She couldn’t sing at all. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Wandern

The German language isn't known for sounding romantic, but this word has a poetic feel, and it seems to be almost every Germans' favourite hobby.

Published: 14 June 2022 16:59 CEST
German word of the day: Wandern

Why do I need to know wandern?

Because this is the perfect way to while away a Sunday afternoon, and the German doesn’t sound half as stressful as the English translation. 

What does it mean?

Wandern (pronounced van-dern) is a verb and means to hike. But whereas hiking sounds like you need to be breaking out in a sweat and scaling high summits, wandern conjures up a much more pleasant picture, as if you are not only walking outside but also pondering what life means. 

Those who have spent time in Germany will be aware that (das) Wandern is one of the most popular pastimes for Germans, with many people flocking to the outskirts of cities or going deep into the countryside to “be in the nature” on their days off work. 

READ ALSO: Six German phrases to entice your Wanderlust

The difference between wandern and spazieren (to walk/stroll) or flanieren (to wander about aimlessly or meander), is that hiking requires some planning and organisation; there is a route and a goal to the walk.

As you might know, this is something Germans arguably do very well so they are likely to turn up to wandern with all the right gear, such as proper walking boots, a practical rucksack, an Übergangsjacke (a transition jacket for in-between-seasons) and even hiking sticks. 

In German, a hiker is a Wanderer (male) or Wanderin (female).

A hiker at Germany's Sächsische Schweiz.

A hiker at Germany’s Sächsische Schweiz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael

The word originates form Middle High German – which refers to the form of German spoken in the Middle Ages – and it has been documented since the 13th century.

That reflects the fact that hiking has enjoyed a long tradition in Germany, although it mainly involved religious pilgrims in the Middle Ages. 

The German Romantic authors and painters of the 18th and 19th centuries popularised the great outdoors and the beautiful landscapes, which resulted in Wandern really taking off among the general population. 

Germany’s Harz mountains, Rügen and Sächsische Schweiz areas were the Romantics’ favourite destinations at the time thanks to the rugged landscapes.

In the 19th century with the arrival of rail, people who could afford it began to travel to the outskirts of cities to walk for leisure. 

Hiking infrastructure was built and today Germany has a network of Wanderwege (hiking trails) covering more than 300,000km. 

There are also a ton of clubs and associations that people can join such as the German Hiking Association or Wanderverband which was founded back in 1883.

The word also expands to other areas of life. Wandern means to migrate, and the German word for immigration is (die) Einwanderung.

Use it like this: 

Im Sommer wandere ich gerne in der Natur.

I love hiking through the countryside in summer.

Willst du mit mir wandern gehen?

Do you want to come hike with me?

SHOW COMMENTS