UKRAINE

Germany probing several hundred possible Russian war crimes

German police said on Saturday that they were investigating several hundred potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Published: 18 June 2022 15:08 CEST
Russian soldiers patrol the premises of the Azovstal Metallurgical Combine in Mariupol, which is controlled by the government of the Donetsk People's Republic. Photo: 13th June 2022, Picture Alliance/DPA/AP

“Up until now we have received a three-digit number of leads,” Holger Muench, head of the Germany’s federal police, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Saturday

The inquiry does not only cover suspected perpetrators of war crimes but also political and military officials, he said.

“It’s the most difficult part of our inquiry, intricate puzzle work,” he added.

“Our clear goal is to identify those responsible for atrocities, to prove their actions through our investigations and bring them to justice,” including in Germany.

Germany is operating under universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide, regardless of where they were committed.

However “that may take time” because investigations linked to the Ukraine conflict are only at their “very beginning”, Muench said.

The BKA is being helped in its inquiries by Germany’s foreign intelligence service among others which has for instance recorded the radio conversations of Russian soldiers.

German investigators could also be sent to Ukraine, Muench said, adding however that they would need an international mandate to do so.

The UN’s Ukraine commission on Wednesday confirmed receiving multiple allegations of rights abuses by Russian forces, but said it was too early to say whether they constituted war crimes.

UKRAINE

Germany’s Scholz vows military backing for Ukraine for ‘as long as needed’

Germany will continue to provide military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Kyiv on Thursday, amid criticism over Berlin's relatively slow response on sending armaments.

Published: 17 June 2022 09:27 CEST
 “We are supporting Ukraine with the deliveries of weapons. We will keep doing that for as long as it is needed,” he said at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italy, France and Romania’s leaders.

The German chancellor did not make any new weapon pledges, but pointed to previous promises like the Iris-T air defence shield and MARS II multiple launch rocket system.

“It is exactly about that — the possibility to organise defence over longer distances and all that is linked to all these weapons”.

“That’s what’s needed now,” Scholz said.

Germany has come under pressure for the sluggishness in the actual delivery of heavy weapons to bolster Ukraine, with Zelensky earlier this week singling out Berlin as a laggard on armaments supply.

Following their talks on Thursday, Zelensky said he received the “backing of each leader and Germany was not an exception”.

“I felt the support of Olaf Scholz today and I am glad,” he said.

Zelensky added that he was in particular looking forward to reception of the Iris-T system which is “very important for us”.

“Our country is big, a very big territory, that’s why we need a lot of (anti-air) systems and I’m sure that Germany will help us greatly with that,” he said.

The Iris-T system has been touted by Scholz as being capable of shielding an entire large Ukrainian city from Russian air strikes.

