For members
ENERGY
Why Germany is discussing whether people should ‘freeze by law’
German ministers and government officials are at loggerheads over whether the minimum temperature in homes should be reduced for the winter to ward off a gas supply crisis.
Published: 17 June 2022 10:58 CEST
Adjusting the temperature on a heater. Photo: Franziska Gabbert/dpa
ENERGY
German energy crisis: Call for reduction in minimum temperatures for tenants
As Germany scrambles to stockpile energy ahead of winter, the German network agency has called for the legal minimum temperatures in rented accommodation to be lowered.
Published: 16 June 2022 12:56 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments