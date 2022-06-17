Read news from:
Austria
Why Germany is discussing whether people should ‘freeze by law’

German ministers and government officials are at loggerheads over whether the minimum temperature in homes should be reduced for the winter to ward off a gas supply crisis.

Published: 17 June 2022 10:58 CEST
Adjusting the temperature on a heater. Photo: Franziska Gabbert/dpa

Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential impact that could have on gas deliveries to Germany, politicians are weighing up several possibilities for trying to cut back on energy usage.

One particularly controversial proposal would mean changing the law to allow landlords to drop the heating standards in rented homes and apartments.

The background

Ever since Russia launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in late February, gas deliveries have become a key weapon of diplomacy.

Western countries hand have threatened to stop all future gas purchases from Russia as retribution for its serious breaches of international law. 

Russia for its part has already cut deliveries to various neighbouring as it seeks to push up energy prices in the West in retaliation for the military support being provided to Kyiv.

This week Russian state energy company Gazprom announced that it would slash gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream pipeline, citing repair work that needed to be done on the underwater line. The German government claimed that the move was in fact politically motivated.

While Germany’s gas reservoirs are currently filled to roughly 56 percent – a level that is normal for this time of year – the government has said that they needed to be filled up completely before the winter in preparation for a further escalation of the crisis.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck has been clear that if the country’s gas reserves aren’t beefed up the government will step in to force people to reduce their energy consumption.

“We can’t go into the winter at 56 percent. That’s when the gas reserves have to be full. Otherwise we are really exposed”, Habeck said this week.

“If storage volumes don’t increase, then we will have to take further action to conserve energy, by law if necessary,” he warned.

What is being proposed?

Several influential voices called this week for the government to take a step to lower energy usage that would have a direct impact on tenants in rental properties during the winter months.

In a country where the majority of people live in rental properties, the government is coming under pressure to change a law that requires landlords to heat apartments to at least 20C in the day time and 18C at night time.

Klaus Müller, who heads the Federal Network Agency, the government authority that oversees Germany’s energy infrastructure, said on Thursday that he advocated such a step.

“In tenancy law, there are specifications according to which the landlord must set the heating system so that a minimum temperature of between 20C and 22C is achieved,” Müller said. “The state could temporarily lower the specifications for landlords. We are discussing this with politicians.”

The proposal is also being backed at the level of local government.

Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities said that the obligation to ensure a temperature of at least 20 degrees “must be changed.” 

“Even an apartment heated to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius can still be comfortably inhabited. People should be able to bear this comparatively small sacrifice,” Landsberg said.

The Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) has also thrown its weight behind the proposal.

“Should gas supplies to Germany be significantly curtailed in the future and a shortage situation arise, the legal framework should be adapted to allow further reductions in the minimum temperature to a maximum lower limit of 18 degrees during the day and 16 degrees at night,” GdW head Axel Gedaschko told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

‘Freezing by law’

But Germany’s Housing Minister, Klara Geywitz of the Social Democrats, responded angrily to the proposal on Friday, describing it as an attempt to “make freezing compulsory.”

“Legally mandated freezing is nonsensical,” Geywitz said. She stated that the legal minimum was set at 20C because anything below that could be hazardous to people’s health.

She added that the government should instead rely on tenants to make sensible choices.

Updates to the law already made in recent months meant that tenants “can check their consumption regularly and are already increasingly doing so simply because of the rising prices,” she said. 

Bavarian state leader Markus Söder came out angrily against dropping heating standards on Friday, tweeting that should a measure would be “an admission on bankruptcy” on the part of the government.

Söder said that the government needed to organize an immediate “gas summit” to hash out a plan against a “looming energy crisis” and asked why gas was not being delivered from new suppliers to replace Russian imports.

It is still unclear where Habeck, who is vice-Chancellor as well as heading the powerful Economy Ministry, stands on the subject.

Asked whether he was considering an adjustment to the minimum heating temperature this week, he responded that “we haven’t dealt with that in depth yet. We will look at all the laws that make a contribution there.”

ENERGY

German energy crisis: Call for reduction in minimum temperatures for tenants

As Germany scrambles to stockpile energy ahead of winter, the German network agency has called for the legal minimum temperatures in rented accommodation to be lowered.

Published: 16 June 2022 12:56 CEST
Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Thursday, Klaus Müller, the president of the Federal Network Agency, said households should be put under more pressure to save energy ahead of winter.

“In tenancy law, there are specifications according to which the landlord must set the heating system so that a minimum temperature of between 20C and 22C is achieved,” he said. “The state could temporarily lower the specifications for landlords. We are discussing this with politicians.”

The changes to the tenancy law would mean landlords would be able to keep accommodation at a lower temperature throughout winter without any legal repercussions such as requests for rent reductions.

Currently, landlords are legally required to keep rented accommodation at a minimum temperature of 20-22C degrees during the day, and no less than 18C at night. 

If they fall below these targets in winter and only heat the apartment at 18C, for example, tenants are generally eligible for a significant reduction in the rent, which starts at around 20 percent. 

Müller said renters would already be facing a “nasty shock” when they receive the latest energy bills from their providers and see the unpaid balance. 

“Gas prices for private households have already multiplied compared with the pre-war period,” said Müller. “Tenants may be in for a nasty shock when high additional payments become due. These can quickly amount to more than a thousand euros, so shock waves will go through the country.

“Banks will ramp up their business with instalment loans, struggling companies will be threatened with insolvency.”

The news comes just days after the launch of the Economic Ministry’s “Deutschland macht’s effizient” (Germany does it efficiently) campaign, which saw billboards and posters plastered across the country to remind people of ways to reduce their energy usage.

When the campaign was announced, environmentalists welcomed the sentiment behind it, but argued that energy caps should be put in place to enshrine low energy usage in law. 

However, Network Agency president Müller said businesses should be incentivised to limit their energy usage with financial bonuses rather than legal mechanisms. 

“We want to establish mechanisms to reward companies that voluntarily agree to gas quotas with a bonus,” he said. “It is always better when adjustments are made monetarily rather than through authoritarian guidelines.”

Gazprom row

A storm has been brewing in recent days over the German wing of Kremlin-linked Gazprom, which was recently brought under the control of the German Network agency.

As Germany attempts to stockpile gas for winters, Berlin suspects that the Russian company is deliberately limiting gas supplies in order to create instability and drive up energy prices.

On Tuesday, the company announced it would be reducing its gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline by 40 percent due to alleged “repair” work – a move that Germany slammed as “political”. 

In retaliation for the comments, Gazprom then announced it would cut deliveries by a further 33 percent, dampening hopes that Germany will be able to shore up its gas reserves before winter.

READ ALSO: Germany sees ‘political’ motive behind Gazprom gas cut

As supply issues continue to drive up costs for consumers, tenants have been hit particularly hard by soaring prices in the energy sector – though tenants’ rights groups fear that the worst is yet to come.

Gazprom offices Berlin

The offices of Gazprom in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

“Many customers are currently experiencing enormous price increases for oil, gas and electricity,” Melanie Weber-Mortiz, federal director of the German Tenants’ Association, told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. 

“Instead of one-off allowances, we need permanent relief on heating costs, at least for the period of the energy crisis. In addition, it must be ensured that tenants cannot be terminated if they cannot pay their high additional payment within 30 days of receiving the utility bill.”

Since most electricity and gas companies charge monthly bills based on an estimate of costs and usage, people could only start to be hit with the massive jump in prices once the final calculation of actual costs is made. 

According to the Tenants’ Association, landlords also have a duty to shop around for energy providers and find the cheapest offers. 

