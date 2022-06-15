Which regions in Germany have the best (and worst) weather?

Overall, Germany has a fairly typical central European climate. But there are factors such as the proximity to the mountains and the sea, which make considerable regional differences in weather.

Here are some of the best and worst regions for weather in Germany – depending on your personal preference.

The subtropical southwest

Far from the sea and nearby the Vosges Mountains in eastern France, southwestern Germany enjoys a humid, subtropical climate, with mild weather all year round.

The finest weather can be found in the Upper Rhine region, which crosses northeastern Baden-Württemberg, southeastern Rhineland Pfalz and southern Hessen.

A map showing the Upper Rhine region from the government of Freiburg website

The highest average annual temperatures in Germany are usually found in this region which is due, in part, to its location on the Upper Rhine trench and the so-called Burgundy Gate, which is a flat area of land between the Vosges and Jura Mountains through which warm Mediterranean air can flow.

The Breisgau area of this region is often referred to as the gateway to spring and summer because the apple blossom starts here first and continues further north during the spring.

Sheep graze under flowering cherry trees on a tree meadow near Ebringen in the Markgräflerland region of southern Baden. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Rolf Haid

Sunny paradise on the Baltic Sea Islands

Though it hardly ever gets extremely hot or humid at the Baltic Sea, the islands in this stretch of water enjoy a lot of sunshine.

With just under 900 hours of sunshine from June to August, the island of Rügen leads the way, closely followed by Usedom.

Tourists and visitors enjoy the sunny weather on the Baltic Sea beach of Zinnowitz on the island of Usedom. Photo: Stefan Sauer/dpa-central image/dpa

In the summer months of June, July and August, the air usually warms up to 22C and rarely climbs above 25C, due to a constant sea breeze which keeps temperatures relatively cool. But the abundance of sunshine maintains a warm feeling for holidaymakers.

The sea temperature here is not quite Mediterranean, and in July you can expect an average temperature of 17-18C which drops below the 15C mark again from mid-September.

Rainy regions around the Alps and the Black Forest

The area around the Alps typically sees the highest level of rainfall in Germany, especially during the summer. This region covers southern Bavaria and the Black Forest in southwestern Baden-Wüttemburg.

A rowing boat lies on the rainy Hopfensee lake near Hopferau (Bavaria) in front of the cloud-covered Alps in August 2016. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

The state of Baden-Württemberg regularly tops the highest annual rainfall charts and, in 2021, had the highest average rainfall level for the year with 980.9mm. By way of comparison, the smallest amount of rainfall in the country for 2021 was in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, which totalled 582.4mm.

Bavaria’s capital, Munich, is also regularly hit by strong summer thunderstorms, but the area also sees a lot of sunshine.

Surprising sub-zero temperatures in Saxony

As you might expect, one of the coldest places in Germany is also the highest.

At 2962 m above sea level, the so-called Zugspitze (literally meaning train peak) is Germany’s tallest mountain peak and is located in the southwestern Garmisch-Partenkirchen region in Bavaria. The peak regularly drops down to temperatures below -10C. The coldest temperature to be recorded on the mountain was −35.6C in February 1940.

But you may be surprised to learn that one of Germany’s regularly record-breaking coldest spots is the village of Kühnhaide in Saxony.

The church and houses of Kühnhaide in February 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

Due to its location in a sunken area of land surrounded by higher forests, cold air can accumulate on clear, windless nights and temperatures in winter often exceed the -20C mark.

In the winter of 2011 to 2012, the village recorded a spine-tingling temperature of -34.4C and in February 2021, it was the coldest region in Germany when it reached a temperature of -28.2C.

Balmy Berlin

With an average annual temperature of around 13C, Germany’s capital is one of the warmest cities in the country.

The heavily built-up areas of the city influence the climate and create inner-city heat islands, which makes Berlin noticeably warmer and usually drier than the surrounding regions of Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The sun shining next to the TV Tower in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

You’re most likely to experience good weather in the capital from May to September when the average temperatures fall between 20 and 25 degrees.

What about the weather in other major cities?

Hamburg, in the north of Germany, is typically mild and temperate, with a pleasant breeze even in midsummer. Precipitation in Hamburg is high, however, with an average of 133 rainy days a year.

In Frankfurt am Main, summers are usually pleasant, while winters are very cold and windy, and it tends to be cloudy all year round. Throughout the year, the temperature usually ranges between -1C and 25C and rarely dips below -8C or above 31C.

Cologne and nearby Düsseldorf have a so-called “oceanic climate”, meaning they are two of Germany’s warmest cities, with relatively mild winters and hot summers. In both cities, the average temperature for July is 24C and only 6C in February.