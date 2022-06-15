Read news from:
Heatwave: Germany braces for temperatures over 35C

Some parts of Germany face extremely hot temperatures this weekend due to a heatwave gripping Europe.

Published: 15 June 2022 12:18 CEST
Two people enjoy the summer weather recently in Kassel, Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Forecasters say some regions in Germany will see temperatures up to 38C this weekend.

The German Weather Service DWD said on Monday that over the course of the week “increasingly hot subtropical air is making its way towards us”.

They said this is coming from North Africa and Spain where the blast of heat is already resulting in high temperatures of over 40C.

The mercury is expected to go above 30C in Berlin on Saturday and hit around 36C on Sunday. The sun is expected to shine for 16 hours on both days, and rain is unlikely.

In Frankfurt it could hit 36C on both weekend days, and it will be similarly high in western regions. 

In parts of southern Germany, there are warnings that the heat poses a “danger to life” and people have been urged to take care. 

The public health department in Nuremberg, Bavaria, said: “If the heat warning value of the German Weather Service is reached, there may be an acute danger to life.”

Authorities said that at 26C, “the body starts to react with increased sweating and circulatory problems”. According to the statement, elderly people, the chronically ill and young children are among the groups particularly at risk.

Temperatures up to 30C and about 13 hours of sunshine are expected in southern Germany on Wednesday. In the second half of the week, the mercury is expected to rise up to 32C.

Along with the heat, there could be thunderstorms and rain in some regions. 

Cooler at the coast

But not all of Germany will see the heatwave. In the north and some eastern areas, it will be about 10C cooler.

Jaqueline Kernn, meteorologist at the German Weather Service (DWD), told Bild newspaper: “Although it will reach over 25C in places, it is by no means hot.” On some parts of the coast it could, however, reach up to 30C. 

So why are there such big differences in the weather this week?

Meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Wetter.net said it’s due to the coastal effect.

“The sea brings wind towards the coast, and it is colder there than in the rest of the country,” he told Bild. 

Jung said the heat front passing over Germany won’t fully reach the north so cool air will remain there. 

“That’s why it’s extremely variable this weekend,” he said. 

It comes after a mixed few weeks of weather that included extreme storms and hail that resembled snow in southern Germany earlier in June. 

Here’s a quick summary of the weather over the next few days:

Thursday (Corpus Christi regional holiday in some states): 23 to 33C, lots of sunshine, some thunderstorms in the southeast

Friday: 23 to 33C, mix of sun and clouds, few thunderstorms

Saturday: 27 to 38C, extreme heat and lots of sunshine

Sunday: 28 to 38C extreme heat and lots of sunshine, later thunderstorms from the northwest

Monday: 21 to 32C, mix of sun, clouds and thunderstorms, hot and humid

Severe storms and hail hit southern Germany

Southern Germany was hit by thunderstorms and hailstones on Sunday.

Published: 6 June 2022 09:51 CEST
Updated: 6 June 2022 12:48 CEST
The Allgäu and Lower Bavaria regions were particularly affected by the severe weather, which caused trees to fall as well as flooding. Parts of the state of Baden-Württemberg were also hit.

Meanwhile, heavy rain hampered the rescue and investigation work underway after a train derailed on Friday. 

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of thunderstorms in several districts on Whit Sunday – known as Pfingstsonntag in Germany-  including Passau, Rottal-Inn, Dingolfing-Landau, Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, Eichstätt and Kelheim.

Firefighters pump water from a flooded street in Neumarkt-Sankt Veit, Bavaria.

Firefighters pump water from a flooded street in Neumarkt-Sankt Veit, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/André März | André März

Surprisingly for June, hailstones fell in some places, making it look like it had snowed. In the below tweet, local Bavarian journalist Sandra Demmelhuber posted this video recorded in Gschwendtner Alm where she said there were 3cm-sized hailstones. 

In several places, roads were covered with a thick white layer of hail that had to be cleared.

No reports of injuries

Police said there were fallen trees but luckily there have been no reports of injuries or major damage. 

However, the weather has been hampering the rescue work after the train crash in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Friday. Five people died and dozens of people were injured when a regional rain derailed near the Alpine resort town at around lunchtime. 

Rescue workers had to stop their operation due to heavy rain but have since resumed, according to a spokesperson.

The landscape looks wintry on Sunday after a heavy hailstorm in Weiler im Allgäu

The landscape looks wintry on Sunday after a heavy hailstorm in Weiler im Allgäu. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Davor Knappmeyer

Due to the severe weather conditions, admission to the Rolling Stones concert in Munich’s Olympic Stadium was postponed by an hour on Sunday.

“This measure serves to protect the spectators and all those involved in the production,” the organiser said. However, the concert took place as planned.

Meanwhile, in the Enzkreis district of Baden-Württemberg flooding and fallen trees caused major problems.

The weather situation has been caused by warm and humid air, which a low pressure system over south-western Europe has pushed into southern Germany.

On Whit Monday, which is a national holiday in Germany, the weather was forecast to be much calmer although strong gusts of wind were expected on the North Sea coast, as well as possible hail showers in the North Frisia and East Frisian Islands.

