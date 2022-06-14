Read news from:
More than 600 abuse victims in German diocese of Münster

At least 600 young people were documented as having been abused by Catholic priests in the German diocese of Münster, but the actual number of victims could be 10 times higher, according to a report.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Felix Genn, Bishop of Münster, at a press conference after the report on abuse was published on Monday June 13th.
Felix Genn, Bishop of Münster, at a press conference after the report on historical abuse was published on Monday June 13th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Guido Kirchner

The diocese has official records on 610 abuse victims, according to the report by the University of Münster – around a third more than indicated by a previous study from 2018.

However, historian Natalie Powroznik, who was involved in the study, said the true number of victims could be much higher with “about 5,000 to 6,000 affected girls and boys” in the diocese.

At least 5,700 individual acts of sexual abuse had been committed by a total of 196 clergymen, including 183 priests, according to the report published on Monday.

Five percent of the clergymen involved were found to be serial offenders with more than 10 victims, and less than 10 percent had faced any legal consequences.

At the peak of the abuse during the 1960s and 1970s, there were on average two cases per week in the diocese, the report said.

Three in four victims were boys, the majority between 10 and 14 years old, with many of the acts committed against altar boys or at children’s and youth camps.

The study reported considerable psychological consequences for the victims reaching into adulthood, including depression and suicidal thoughts, with indications of attempted suicide in 27 cases.

Widespread abuse

The bishop of Münster, Felix Genn, is due to comment in detail on the study on Friday.

The authors accuse Genn, who has been the bishop of Münster since 2009, of failing to take action against abusers.

In an initial response on Monday, Genn said he would “naturally accept responsibility for the mistakes I myself made in dealing with sexual abuse”.

Germany’s Catholic Church has been rocked by a string of reports in recent years that have exposed widespread abuse of children by clergymen.

A study commissioned by the German Bishops’ Conference in 2018 concluded that 1,670 clergymen in the country had committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors between 1946 and 2014.

However, the real number of victims is thought to be much higher.

In January, a report into the diocese of Munich and Freising found indications of sexually abusive behaviour in 235 people it investigated, including 173 priests, while there were at least 497 victims.

The report also found former pope Benedict XVI had knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in in the 1980s, when he was the archbishop of Munich.

Another report published last year exposed the scope of abuse committed by priests in Germany’s top diocese of Cologne.

Woman dies after stabbing on German university campus

A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German university campus.

Published: 12 June 2022 17:12 CEST
Woman dies after stabbing on German university campus

A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German university campus, police and prosecutors said on Sunday.

The woman was an assistant professor who had been attending a conference at the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences when the incident happened on Friday.

Two other women and one man were injured before other students managed to restrain the attacker. A 34-year-old suspect was on Saturday transferred to psychiatric care after prosecutors said he was likely suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The university said on Sunday it had learned of the death “with great sadness” in a statement posted on its website. “The act itself had already horrified us, but the fact that it has now torn such a valued colleague from our midst is inconceivable,” the statement said.

A memorial event is being prepared for Monday. The alleged attacker, a student at the university, had randomly targeted the victims with two kitchen knives, according to prosecutors.

A 22-year-old student suffered eight stab wounds to the stomach and needed emergency surgery, but her condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and another young woman of the same age, were less seriously injured.

The suspect had earlier on Friday discharged himself from a psychiatric hospital where he had been staying after a suicide attempt, prosecutors said.

