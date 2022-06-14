Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Wandern

The German language isn't known for sounding romantic, but this word has a poetic feel, and it seems to be almost every Germans' favourite hobby.

Published: 14 June 2022 16:59 CEST
A blackboard with the word Wandern on it
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know wandern?

Because this is the perfect way to while away a Sunday afternoon, and the German doesn’t sound half as stressful as the English translation. 

What does it mean?

Wandern (pronounced van-dern) is a verb and means to hike. But whereas hiking sounds like you need to be breaking out in a sweat and scaling high summits, wandern conjures up a much more pleasant picture, as if you are not only walking outside but also pondering what life means. 

Those who have spent time in Germany will be aware that (das) Wandern is one of the most popular pastimes for Germans, with many people flocking to the outskirts of cities or going deep into the countryside to “be in the nature” on their days off work. 

READ ALSO: Six German phrases to entice your Wanderlust

The difference between wandern and spazieren (to walk/stroll) or flanieren (to wander about aimlessly or meander), is that hiking requires some planning and organisation; there is a route and a goal to the walk.

As you might know, this is something Germans arguably do very well so they are likely to turn up to wandern with all the right gear, such as proper walking boots, a practical rucksack, an Übergangsjacke (a transition jacket for in-between-seasons) and even hiking sticks. 

In German, a hiker is a Wanderer (male) or Wanderin (female).

A hiker at Germany's Sächsische Schweiz.

A hiker at Germany’s Sächsische Schweiz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael

The word originates form Middle High German – which refers to the form of German spoken in the Middle Ages – and it has been documented since the 13th century.

That reflects the fact that hiking has enjoyed a long tradition in Germany, although it mainly involved religious pilgrims in the Middle Ages. 

The German Romantic authors and painters of the 18th and 19th centuries popularised the great outdoors and the beautiful landscapes, which resulted in Wandern really taking off among the general population. 

Germany’s Harz mountains, Rügen and Sächsische Schweiz areas were the Romantics’ favourite destinations at the time thanks to the rugged landscapes.

In the 19th century with the arrival of rail, people who could afford it began to travel to the outskirts of cities to walk for leisure. 

Hiking infrastructure was built and today Germany has a network of Wanderwege (hiking trails) covering more than 300,000km. 

There are also a ton of clubs and associations that people can join such as the German Hiking Association or Wanderverband which was founded back in 1883.

The word also expands to other areas of life. Wandern means to migrate, and the German word for immigration is (die) Einwanderung.

Use it like this: 

Im Sommer wandere ich gerne in der Natur.

I love hiking through the countryside in summer.

Willst du mit mir wandern gehen?

Do you want to come hike with me?

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei

In classic German fashion, this phrase combines melancholic advice about endings with a punchline on processed meat.

Published: 10 June 2022 13:09 CEST
German phrase of the day: Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei

Why do I need to know alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei?

In English, it’s fairly common to hear the phrase “everything comes to an end”. It’s a phrase you’ll often see spring up in various inspirational quotes, such as the Buddha’s “Everything that has a beginning, has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well.” This can mean the end of both good and bad things – a tough year, a good book, or (if you’re feeling particularly morbid) even life itself. 

Given the serious conversations this phrase can come up in, you probably wouldn’t expect a follow up line about a sausage – but if there is one thing I have learned about the German language and its many obscure phrases, it is to expect the unexpected, as well as the unexplainable.

What does it mean?

The phrase alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei translates into English as “everything has an end, only the sausage has two”, and means exactly what you think it means: it serves to lighten the conversation, although hopefully you won’t hear (or say) this phrase after any truly serious announcement. The saying uses a neat little bit of word play, since ein Ende can mean both “an end” and “one end”, allowing for the punchline that a sausage has two ends, rather than one.

READ ALSO: The seven best and seven ‘wurst’ German dishes

It’s difficult to say exactly when this phrase was invented (it might even date back to an English play from 1607, ‘The Knight of the Burning Pestle’, which features the line “Although, as writers say, all things have end, and that we call a pudding hath his two”, with ‘pudding’ meaning a sausage).

The credit for its mainstream use, however, goes to the German singer Stephan Remmler, who released the song “alles hat ein Ende nur die Wurst hat zwei” in 1986 (this performance is well worth the watch – we’ve embedded the video below). The song tells the story of a man, Krause, who decides to leave his partner, Ruth. He consoles her, telling her that everything must come to an end eventually – except sausages, of course, which have two! By the end of the song, though, it is Krause who needs consolation: he decides to win Ruth back, only to find that she is seeing someone else, forcing him to recognise the end of their relationship for what it is – the end.

Use it like this: 

Ich will nicht, dass dieses Buch zu Ende ist.

Aber es muss ein Ende haben! Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei

I don’t want this book to end.

But it has to end! Everything has an end, only the sausage has two!

Alles hat ein Ende

Nee, weil eine Wurst zwei hat!

Everything has an end

No, because a sausage has two!

