Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

Drivers in Germany face higher fuel prices in the morning

Drivers in Germany have to pay significantly higher costs for petrol and diesel if they fill up their tank in the morning rather than the evening, a report has found.

Published: 14 June 2022 10:01 CEST
A car being filled up with fuel in Berlin on June 1st.
A car being filled up with fuel in Berlin on June 1st. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

German automobile club, the ADAC, compared the cost of filling up on fuel at different times of the day in a study conducted in May. 

And the car experts found that an evening trip to the gas station can save a lot of money in the long run.  They found that fuel was much pricier in the morning compared to later on in the day.

During May, the difference between the price peak in rush hour and the low in the evening for diesel was more than 16 cents, the ADAC said.

This is more than twice as much as a year ago – and the highest figure ever recorded by the transport club in its analysis, which has been carried out annually since 2015.

For Super E10 petrol, the price difference between the high and low was around 10 cents – which is also an increase compared to the previous year.

Driving experts slammed the large price differences.

“In the morning rush hour, there was once again an attempt to charge particularly high prices to some customers,” said ADAC expert Jürgen Albrecht.

According to the study, the price was highest in the morning at around 7am. At this time diesel was on average 12 cents and Super E10 more than 6 cents above the daily average. In the late evening, on the other hand, diesel was around 5 cents below the daily average, and E10 just under 4 cents.

The ADAC found that the first price rises for fuel at the pumps arrive shortly before 5am and last until 7am. Prices then fall sharply until 9am, only to rise again at around 10am. From there, the price gradually drops throughout the day in a wave movement.

According to the ADAC, the cheapest times to fill up at the pumps in May were between 6 and 7pm, and between 8 and 10pm. This was also the case in previous years. Experts say prices remain fairly stable during the night. 

As The Local has been reporting, Germany brought in a fuel tax cut for the months of June, July and August as part of a raft of measures aimed at providing some financial relief during the energy crisis. 

But there have been concerns that oil companies are not passing on the tax cut to customers. 

READ ALSO: Has Germany’s fuel tax cut failed?

Nevertheless, ADAC says it’s still likely that evening is the best time to fill up tanks – but urged motorists to think carefully about how they get fuel. 

“In June, the cards have been reshuffled by the current shifts,” said Albrecht, referring to the tax cut which has shaken up the fuel market. 

“The periods from 6 to 7pm and from 8 to 10pm will probably remain particularly favourable,” he added. “However. In addition, motorists should keep their eyes open and consciously promote competition through their refuelling behaviour. And if you do have to fill up in the morning, smaller quantities are often enough.”

The ADAC said its analysis included prices from almost all petrol stations in Germany.

Vocabulary

Fuel – (der) Sprit

To fill up/to refuel – Tanken 

Much more expensive – viel teurer

The difference between – der Unterschied zwischen

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DRIVING

Has Germany’s fuel tax cut failed?

Despite an initial price drop after a fuel tax cut, drivers in Germany have barely seen any change in prices at the petrol pump. But Finance Minister Christian Lindner says the move isn't a failure.

Published: 13 June 2022 12:02 CEST
Has Germany's fuel tax cut failed?

As part of its energy relief package, the German government slashed taxes on both petrol and diesel for the months of June, July an August.

The move to reduce energy tax to the EU minimum was designed to offer car drivers a better deal over summer. On the first day of the tax cut, prices at the pumps dropped significantly, but then shot back up to over €2 per litre within days.

As of Sunday, drivers were paying as much as €2.10 for a litre of diesel and €2.04 for a litre of Super E10, according to internet portal benzinpreis.de

Consumers have responded with outrage at the fact that the some 35 cents of savings on a litre of petrol and 17 cents on a litre of diesel appear to have been pocketed by the petrol companies, while fuel prices remain as high as ever. 

Speaking to RBB on Friday, Marcel Fratzscher, head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), branded the government’s move a “failure”. 

“The fuel rebate has failed – and it had to fail,” he said. “This type of tax cut can only work if there really is competition.” 

READ ALSO: Why are fuel prices soaring in Germany this week?

The tax cut was also slammed by Green Party leader Ricarda Lang, who said she had “no interest in seeing the mineral oil companies make big profits”. 

But Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) – who spearheaded the so-called ‘fuel discount’ – defended the scheme while doing the rounds of Sunday night talkshows on ARD and ZDF. 

He claimed that the energy tax cut had been passed onto car owners by petrol firms, and argued that the price of fuel would be “much higher” if the government hadn’t stepped in. 

‘Disappointment and anger’

Though the Finance Minister has made it clear that the benefits of the low tax rate are meant to be felt by consumers, there’s no specific law that states that the mineral oil companies have to pass on the excess profits.

Instead, Lindner has said he expects the Cartel Office to monitor the pricing of the petrol firms and step in if they suspect foul play – though other ministers argue that it doesn’t have the power to do so.

“I hope that all those who have demanded that the Cartel Office intervene are also prepared to put it in a position to be able to intervene,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on Monday.

“This doesn’t apply to the fuel discount now, but it sharpens the swords for the future and sends a clear signal that getting rich at the expense of others doesn’t work that easily.”

Nevertheless, he said: “I understand the disappointment and anger of consumers when corporations simply pocket as profit the tax cut that was intended as a relief for commuters.”

READ ALSO: Who benefits the most – and least – from Germany’s energy relief measures?

Currently, the Cartel Office is charged with monitoring antitrust and competition laws in Germany. It does not, however, have the power to step in when a company makes additional profit from a tax cut aimed at the sector – unless that company is proven to be acting as part of a cartel. 

However, the fact that sectors like the energy and fuel sector have raked in enormous profits since the outbreak of the Ukraine war has led to a debate over a potential tax on ‘excess profits’ and a reform of the Cartel Office’s powers.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) speaks at the East German Business Forum in Brandenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

The latter is the task of the Economics Ministry’s Robert Habeck, who recently announced that a proposal for reform was on its way. 

“We are making antitrust law with claws and teeth,” he told Deutschlandfunk on Monday. 

According to Green Party politician, the Cartel Office should have greater powers to intervene and even break up large companies if companies are found to be abusing their market power.

Habeck also said he was committed to introducing pitched a tax on company’s excess profits during the war, but admitted that this was unlikely to be supported by the pro-business FDP. 

SHOW COMMENTS