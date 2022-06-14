Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

16 million people snap up Germany’s €9 ticket

So far, Germany's summer transport offer has proved to be a roaring success with customers - with 16 million people buying the €9 ticket since its launch in late May.

Published: 14 June 2022 10:17 CEST
Überlingen am Bodensee
Train travellers disembark at Überlingen am Bodensee in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

The figures were reported by Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), who have been tracking sales of the €9 ticket since it went on sale on May 23rd.

In the first three weeks since its launch, around 16 million people took advantage of the deal, which provides a month of unlimited transportation on local and regional transport anywhere in Germany for less than €10. 

“Added to this are the at least ten million tickets belonging to the season ticket holders, which are valid as €9 tickets for the three months of June, July and August,” VDV continued.

The operators said this meant they were well on their way towards reaching their forecasts of 30 million public transport users per month over summer.

READ ALSO: €9 for 90: Everything you need to know about Germany’s cheap travel deal

Spike in passengers

With the €9 monthly ticket deal running for the peak travel months of June, July and August, Deutsche Bahn and other German transport operators are expecting trains, buses and trams to be much busier than normal.

In early estimates from the first few days of June and shortly after the Whitsun weekend, DB said it tracked around 10 percent more passengers in the regional trains.

During the Whitsun weekend itself, there were reports of people not being allowed onto packed-out trains, which many attributing the chaotic scenes to the spike in demand caused by the €9 ticket. 

However, some commentators pointed out that there had been similar scenes on German public transport on previous Whitsun weekends when there had been no budget ticket available.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How is Germany’s €9 ticket really affecting public transport?

Originally announced in March, the cheap monthly ticket is part of a package of measures designed to offer financial relief for people struggling with high energy costs. 

The government also announced a €3.13 billion tax cut for petrol companies that was intended to offer drivers relief at the pump. However, early signs are that the tax cut has not been fully passed onto consumers

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany tightens border controls ahead of G7 summit

Travellers may face extra security checks as Germany tightens border controls before world leaders meet at the G7 summit in Bavaria.

Published: 13 June 2022 14:41 CEST
Germany tightens border controls ahead of G7 summit

In order to increase the security for the heads of state attending the G7 summit at the Schloss Elmau near the Alpine resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany is temporarily re-establishing border controls. 

The controls are aimed at preventing potential violent perpetrators from entering Germany ahead of the G7 summit which is taking place from June 26th to 28th.

“Travellers must therefore expect to be checked during this period,” said the government’s Interior Ministry in a statement. 

The ministry said the checks will be carried out at the “German land, air and sea Schengen internal borders” depending on the situation, meaning that they could be more intense in certain areas or on particular dates. 

Authorities warned travellers that disruptions to cross-border traffic are possible, “but will be limited to what is necessary for security”.

The government reminded travellers that they are always “obliged to carry their passport or identity card when crossing the border”.

The controls are in place from Monday June 13th until July 3rd. 

This year Germany holds the presidency of the G7, a forum which also includes France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the UK and the USA.

Several demonstrations are expected in the surrounding area. 

Bavarian border police are supporting federal police during the checks, with the aim of making sure the summit runs as smoothly as possible.

Bavaria’s interior minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) welcomed the temporary controls. “This decision was absolutely necessary,” Herrmann said. He added that Germany-wide internal border controls had proven their worth at the 2015 G7 summit, which was also held at the Schloss Elmau. 

“The global political situation has worsened again compared to then,” he added, saying Germany had to do everything it could to keep perpetrators out.

SHOW COMMENTS