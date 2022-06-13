For members
MONEY
What to know about German parcel delivery price hikes
People sending packages in Germany face higher costs after Deutsche Post subsidiary DHL announced it will increase prices from July.
Published: 13 June 2022 17:13 CEST
A DHL employee carries a package for delivery in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow
For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: Germany’s plans to ditch sanctions for the unemployed
In the first step towards reforming unemployment benefits, the German government has voted to get rid of the controversial sanctions for Hartz IV claimants from July. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 13 June 2022 16:31 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments