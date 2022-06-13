Germany drops Covid entry restrictions for non-EU travellers

The German government said that from Saturday June 11th “all Covid-19 entry restrictions to Germany will be provisionally lifted “.
The change means that entry into Germany is now allowed for all travel purposes, including tourism. The move makes travel easier – and cheaper – for people coming from non-EU countries, particularly families who may have needed multiple Covid tests for children.
However, people living in China still need an important reason to enter Germany, the Foreign Office said, unless they are a German citizen.
It comes after Germany relaxed the requirement for travellers to show their Covid status before being allowed to Germany.
People no longer have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test against Covid before coming to Germany – the so-called 3G rule.
However, if a country is deemed a ‘virus variant area’ then tougher entry rules apply. These include a ban on entry for non German residents, and a two-week quarantine for those who are allowed to enter, even for the fully vaccinated.
No country is classified as ‘virus variant’ by Germany currently. Travellers should keep an eye on any risk-level changes on the Robert Koch Institute’s risk list.
Authorities said that rule had been temporarily lifted until at least August 31st.
What were the rules for people coming from non-EU countries?
Travel from within the EU to Germany has been more simple for some time now.
But before June 11th, there were additional restrictions for entry from non-EU countries.
People coming from most non-EU countries had to be fully vaccinated to enter Germany. Unvaccinated people were generally not allowed to enter unless they had an essential reason to do so. There were exceptions for German and EU residents.
Meanwhile, children under 12 who were not yet vaccinated could enter the country with at least one fully vaccinated parent and proof of a negative Covid test. Children under the age of six didn’t need a test.
The changes mean people are allowed to freely enter Germany from almost anywhere in the world for any reason without having to show their Covid status, unless any additional restrictions apply such as a country becoming a ‘virus variant’ region.
What else has changed?
Another change is that Germany now accepts vaccines approved by WHO, as well as by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
A spokesman from the German Health Ministry recently told The Local: “For entry into Germany, complete vaccination with vaccines other than those approved in the EU will also be recognised in future, provided they are listed in the WHO emergency use list. These include CoronaVac, Sinopharm BIBP and Covaxin.”
This is important to know in case entry restrictions do come back into force.
