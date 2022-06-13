Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

German Chancellor Scholz ‘planning trip to Kyiv’

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to visit war-torn Ukraine before the G7 summit at the end of June, according to a German media report.

Published: 13 June 2022 09:50 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag in May.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag in May. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Scholz is planning a joint trip with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing Ukrainian and French government circles.

According to the newspaper, the governments in Paris and Berlin have been negotiating a joint visit to Ukraine capital Kyiv for some time, but Macron wanted to wait until after the French parliamentary elections.

The visit will likely take place before a summit of G7 leaders being held at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, which is due to start on June 26th. 

Scholz, Macron and Draghi want to send a signal of European unity with their trip, sources said.

At the moment, however, both the German and French governments have not confirmed the report.

Several world leaders – including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – have visited Ukraine since the start of the war, but Scholz has so far not made the trip. 

He was caught in a row earlier this year after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted he had offered to go to Ukraine with other EU leaders, but this was “not wanted in Kyiv” due to his perceived links to Russia during his time in government. 

Scholz said that this stood in the way of his plans to go to Kyiv. Ukraine officials then accused Scholz of sulking

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later invited both Scholz and Steinmeier, who belong to the Social Democrats (SPD), to Ukraine. 

READ ALSO: Zelensky invites Scholz and Steinmeier to visit Ukraine 

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) became the first cabinet minister to visit Ukraine when she spent time in the suburb of Bucha in May

Other German ministers, including Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) and CDU leader Friedrich Merz, have also visited the war-hit country. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

German environmentalists call for caps on energy usage

Germany's Economics Minister is set to unveil a new campaign to convince households to restrict their energy usage - but experts say it doesn't go far enough.

Published: 10 June 2022 10:51 CEST
German environmentalists call for caps on energy usage

Speaking to RND on Friday, the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) urged the government to go further by introducing legal caps on energy consumption over the coming months. 

“An advertising campaign aimed at individual households would not do justice to the magnitude of the task,” said Antje von Broock, executive director of BUND. 

Broock said the group welcomed the launch of the Economics Ministry’s campaign to save energy. “But big steps can only be taken with binding measures”, she said. 

As Germany struggles to limit its use of fossil fuels amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the environmentalists say that every industry should be reducing its energy consumption by at least ten percent. 

READ ALSO: How much money will you get from Germany’s energy relief measures?

The Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, is set to reveal plans for his energy saving campaign to fellow government ministers on Friday. 

Under the slogan, “Germany does it efficiently” (Deutschland macht’s effizient), the campaign will promote energy independence and climate protection with newspaper advertising, electronic billboards and posters at bus stops, as well as events, energy consultancy services and an information hotline. 

Filling the gas reserves

Habeck has been calling on citizens to reduce their energy usage for several months, with the aim of ensuring that Germany has full gas and oil reserves in time for winter.

The government is concerned that Russia could use its energy supplies as leverage against EU countries like Germany following its invasion of Ukraine. 

“The gas storage facilities must be full by winter or else we will be in a situation where we can be easily blackmailed,” Habeck warned at a press conference in May.  

While the Green politician has stopped short of official caps, he has previously claimed that it would be possible for the country to cut its energy use by 10 percent. 

READ ALSO: Russia using energy ‘as weapon’, says Berlin

“Saving energy is a joint national task in which politics, industry, companies, consumers can all help so that it succeeds,” he said. “Those who save energy protect the climate, strengthen the country and look after their bank balance.”

The government is also turning to regulation to help meet its energy targets.

In the second half of the year, Habeck plans to amend the Building Energy Act to ensure that solar roofs become the legal standard and companies must comply with strict rules when replacing existing heating systems. 

READ ALSO: Why Germany has urged households and businesses to cut down on gas

Vocabulary

Advertising campaign – (die) Werbekampagne 

save energy – Energie sparen 

dependence – (die) Abhängigkeit 

blackmail – erpressen 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

SHOW COMMENTS