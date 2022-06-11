Read news from:
German ex football star joins criticism of Qatar on gay rights

Oliver Bierhoff, the technical director of the German football team and former football star, said on Saturday that World Cup host Qatar's "treatment of homosexuals is absolutely unacceptable".

Published: 11 June 2022 18:46 CEST
German football official Oliver Bierhoff at a press conference on 9th June 2022.
German football official Oliver Bierhoff at a press conference on 9th June 2022. Photo: Daniel Löb/dpa

In the build up to the World Cup, which kicks off on November 21st, Qatar’s human rights record has come under mounting criticism.

Bierhoff, a World Cup runner up in 2002 who will be with the German team at the finals, said he was unhappy that homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state.

This “does not correspond in any way to my convictions”, he said in an interview with the Funke group of German regional dailies.

“What criteria does FIFA actually use to award a World Cup?” Bierhoff asked.

“The awarding of a tournament is the most powerful weapon to push for the necessary changes, he said, but those changes “must occur before the choice of the country and not after, otherwise we have no more means of pressure.”

He said the team wants to showcase the values of modern Germany, beyond soccer.

“I think it is globally good that we continue to talk about these themes outside the sports field, to raise awareness,” he said.

World Cup organisers have been struggling to convince lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer fans among the 1.4 million expected at the World Cup that they will be safe.

Concerns were raised at the FIFA Congress in Doha in March. The world body says that LGBTQ symbols will be allowed in any stadium, while Qatari authorities have appealed for outsiders to respect their “conservative” culture.

Dortmund chief argues against football behind closed doors

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has criticised the decision to put Bundesliga matches back behind closed doors due to high numbers of Covid-19 in Germany.

Published: 8 January 2022 10:50 CET
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke (L), wearing a face mask, watches a German Bundesliga football match
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke (L), wearing a face mask, watches a German Bundesliga football match in 2020. Bundesliga games must be played without spectators currently. Michael Sohn / POOL / AFP

Last month, the government ordered Bundesliga games to be played without spectators to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga table behind Bayern Munich.

Matches in Germany’s top flight resume Friday in front of empty terraces after a two-week winter break, but Watzke argued for allowing small numbers of fans to return.

“I am not interested in now filling up stadiums, that would be completely the wrong signal to send,” Watzke told magazine Der Spiegel.

“But I think 10 per cent of the stadium capacity would be appropriate.”

Dortmund’s impressive Signal Iduna Park stadium can hold 80,000 and Watzke wants to see it “even 10 per cent” full.

“Eight thousand spectators could be distributed in such a way that they have virtually nothing to do with each other physically,” Watzke said.

“With 8,000 spectators at our stadium, the risk of infection would be low, and to be honest, everyone knows that.”

Watzke says each Dortmund home game behind closed doors costs the club four million euros ($4.5 million) in lost matchday revenue, calling it “hardly economically viable”.

He warns that some German football clubs may be forced out of business unless fans are allowed to return soon.

“This will kill off an entire industry,” said Watzke, the new chairman of the German Football League (DFL) supervisory board.

“In addition, the connection between the club and its fans will be destroyed to a large extent.

“Some of the spectators will not come back.

“As a result, we will have even bigger problems in five or 10 years.”

Watzke also echoed the sentiments of Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler by suggesting “football is being used for symbolic politics” in the fight against the virus.

“Explain to me why music halls can be filled twice a day with 750 people, at 45 per cent capacity, but no spectators are allowed in big open-air stadiums,” he asked.

“It does make you feel a bit let down.”

