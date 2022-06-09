For members
MONEY
Schufa: How foreigners can improve their German credit score
Whether you've seen your credit score or not, this unassuming number can have a big impact on your life in Germany. Here's how to find out more about your Schufa rating and what to do to improve it.
Published: 9 June 2022 16:28 CEST
A woman gets an unpleasant surprise when checking her Schufa. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
GERMANY EXPLAINED
Eight unwritten rules that explain how Germany works
From carrying cash around or calling in sick to having lots of energy in the supermarket, we've compiled some unwritten rules to help you navigate life in Germany better.
Published: 9 June 2022 13:30 CEST
