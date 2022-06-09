Read news from:
Austria
Eight unwritten rules that explain how Germany works

From carrying cash around or calling in sick to having lots of energy in the supermarket, we've compiled some unwritten rules to help you navigate life in Germany better.

Published: 9 June 2022 13:30 CEST
A person looks at cash in their wallet.
A person looks at cash in their wallet. People in Germany have to carry cash. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose

Carry cash at all times 

Whereas many other countries accept card or contactless payments almost everywhere (hello, Sweden!), Germany is still severely lagging behind in this area. So much so that it’s very much the norm to see a sign in a restaurant or shop that says ‘Nur Bargeld!‘ (cash only).

Now that’s not to say you will never be able to pay with card in Germany. In bigger businesses like supermarkets, and even in lots of smaller shops, it is very much possible, and growing in popularity. But the fact is: you could be told at any time that card payments aren’t allowed. So you have to carry cash on you, just in case. 

Recently, a massive Germany-wide technical fault with a card payments terminal meant that even in places which normally accept card, people were forced to pay with cash. Although it was a tech failure, one of the issues was that the card machines hadn’t been updated. It raised questions about how prepared businesses in Germany are to move into the future when it comes to paying for goods.

The supermarket is a sport

If you’ve experienced going shopping for food in Germany, you’ll be aware that there’s some serious business going on at the checkout. We’re not talking about the amount of money you’re spending on cheese and beer (although we respect that), but rather the speed at which the cashiers puts your items through. Call it a race. Call it a sport. Call it whatever you want – regardless, you need to have a system in place for getting everything into bags, and out the door before you receive deathly stares from staff and other customers for taking too long. 

A shopper zooms around a supermarket in Kaarst, North Rhine-Westphalia.

A shopper zooms around a supermarket in Kaarst, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

Actually, one of the best ways to do it if you have a lot of stuff (and you’ll see this often), is to refill your basket or trolley with your items and go to a designated packing area to fill your bags in peace. This way you won’t have to deal with the stress of filling your bags at 80 km/per hour. 

However, it’s not just the conveyer belt where you need stamina, you’ll also have to move quickly if a new checkout line opens. In some other cultures, when a new cash desk lights up, you would let those in front of you go first since they’ve been waiting longer. This isn’t the case in Germany. People will rush to a newly opened till, and they won’t even look twice at who they’re cutting in front of. 

Don’t try and split the bill (and look out for invites!)

It’s worth keeping in mind that people in Germany generally don’t split the bill in social situations. It’s more common to pay exactly what you owe (unless you’re a family or couple where you probably already have an arrangement in place). So in restaurants and cafes you’ll find that servers say: zusammen oder getrennt (together or separately) when you ask for the bill. More often than not, a group of friends will say getrennt and pay what they owe right down to the last cent, one by one with the server. 

But if someone says: Ich lade dich auf ein Bier ein (I invite you for a beer) then they will likely pay for it. That’s because the word for invite (einladen) in German also has the meaning ‘to treat,’ – to pay for the other person. So if you specifically use the word ‘invite’ to ask someone out for food or a drink, you’d probably be expected to pay. 

Don’t be afraid to call in sick

Foreigners from countries where there is a pressure to work even if they feel like they’re on their death bed are often surprised to find how at ease Germans seem to at calling in sick to work.

A person blows their nose in bed.

Got a cold? Stay in bed! Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Maurizio Gambarini

Covid has meant that everyone across the world now tries to stay clear of people when they have symptoms like a cough or runny nose. But the Germans were doing this long before the pandemic hit. Their culture deems it appropriate to call in sick and stay at home if they need it. Going to the doctor (which is needed to get a sick note) on a regular basis is also fairly normal. 

Of course, some jobs will have more pressure on employees than others to show up for work. But there is a much higher cultural understanding of the need for people to rest and recuperate when sick – not force themselves to work and possibly infect others.

Tip the right way 

When it comes to tips (Trinkgeld) in Germany the norm is generally around 5-10 percent. But the way you do it is also important to know. It’s best to ask for a little less change back rather than leave money on the table, which is the case in many other European countries. 

Our tip for tipping: Use the German phrase ‘Stimmt so’, which means ‘keep the change’. Otherwise you can just state the amount you would like to leave when handing over money or card to the server. For instance if your food costs €8.30, you can say ‘€10, bitte’ which means that’s how much you are giving them including the tip.

Think before asking for tap water in a restaurant

One cultural etiquette that’s essential to know how to handle is tap water – you might not get it if you ask for it! Traditionally in Germany, tap water or Leitungswasser is not a free thing given to guests in cafes and restaurants. People are expected to buy bottled water. This has changed a lot in recent years, though, especially in more international places. 

This is alarming for Americans in particular since free water for the table is the norm in the States. 

Toilet habits 

We’ll get straight into it – men in Germany are expected to sit down to pee. Not when they are out and about and there’s a urinal in a public facility, but in homes – they usually have to sit down. Why? Well, to limit the splashes that often occur when men do pee while standing up. So it’s out of respect for everyone in the household, no matter their sex. Sounds like a step towards equality to us. 

A toilet paper roll on a toilet. Get used to German toilet habits.

A toilet paper roll on a toilet. Get used to German toilet habits. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Martin Gerten

According to a survey from 2016 (yes, it’s a long time ago, but it’s clearly not the most talked about subject in Germany), half of the men surveyed said they generally prefer to pinkeln (pee) standing up – but 67 percent said they urinate sitting down at home. 

Learn the lessons of communication

There are a few things The Local team has learned since arriving in Germany:

– De direct. It’s not a myth that Germans are more direct than others. It’s definitely better to get to the point and it’s not considered impolite.

– Don’t do small talk, or if you do, don’t expect people to get it. It’s not that Germans don’t like to have a laugh (they do), but the culture of small talk many foreigners are used to in their home country doesn’t exist in Germany. Shop employees don’t really want to have a light-hearted chat with you. Servers in restaurants aren’t that up for banter. Save these chats for people you know.

– Not everyone is your friend. One thing non-Germans can struggle with is the culture of acquaintances. Germans take friendship very seriously, and it can take a long time and effort to form a friendship. Before this point, people are considered a Bekannter (acquaintance).  Don’t take offence. It’s still a good thing and you’re probably on the road to becoming a friend. But it’s best not to overshare too much until you’re buddies for life.

– Remember to use the appropriate formal or informal language (Sie or du) depending on who you are talking to! 

These are just a few unwritten rules we’ve come across in Germany. If you have any more you’d like to add, please leave a comment below. We’d love to hear your views!

Schufa: How foreigners can improve their German credit score

Whether you've seen your credit score or not, this unassuming number can have a big impact on your life in Germany. Here's how to find out more about your Schufa rating and what to do to improve it.

Published: 9 June 2022 16:28 CEST
Schufa: How foreigners can improve their German credit score

Do I even have a German credit score?

You should do. As soon as any new arrival registers at an address in Germany, an organisation known as the Schutzgemeinschaft für Allgemeine Kreditsicherung (the General Credit Protection Agency) sets up a credit score for you and starts tracking your financial behaviour.

This company, which is known as Schufa for short, is essentially there to help people avoid racking up tonnes of debt – but the data they have on you is used by all sorts of credit institutions to decide whether you’re likely to be a trustworthy person to lend to.

While this may not sound relevant for anyone who isn’t taking out a bank loan or mortgage, the information in the Schufa can impact a number of day to day things in Germany. You’re likely to need it when applying for flats, and internet and phone providers, gyms and banks are all likely to run checks on you before accepting you as a customer. In other words, the Schufa can be your best friend in Germany – or your worst enemy.

Where can I find my German credit score?

Everyone is entitled to a free copy of their Schufa report once a year to keep track of their credit rating. You can get hold of this by filling in your details online at meinSchufa.de. To get the free version, you’ll need to order the ‘Datenkopie nach Art. 15 DS-GVO’, so click on ‘Datenkopie bestellen’ at the bottom of the home page, fill in the form and upload a scan of your passport or personal ID card. 

The paper report will be sent by post and will contain some basic information like the date that your Schufa began, the dates you took out certain contracts like bank accounts or an internet contract, and your overall credit score. 

While this can be useful for applying for contracts, however, most landlords won’t accept it for the purposes of renting a property. This is because it doesn’t contain detailed information about your financial history and is really intended for your eyes only. 

German credit report

A pair of glasses lie on top of a German credit report. Photo: picture alliance / Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Jens Kalaene

If you want a more detailed breakdown of your credit score, you’ll need what’s known as the ‘Schufa-BonitätsAuskunft’. In other words, an official Schufa credit report. 

This costs €29.95 and can also be ordered via meinSchufa.de for delivery by post. If you need it faster, however, you can also get it the same day by going to your nearest Postbank or Volksbank branch with your passport and Meldebescheinigung (the piece of paper you got when you registered at your address).
 
Alternatively, you can order an online version of the Schufa-BonitätsAuskunft that will be sent to you within five minutes. This contains less information than the paper copy but will usually suffice in an emergency – for instance, if you have a house viewing the same afternoon and can’t make it to the bank. 
 
 

What counts as a good Schufa rating?

A Schufa rating is calculated in percentage points up to 100, with 100 being the absolute best and 0 being the worst.

Everyone starts with a ‘perfect’ score of 100, but points can get docked for things like missed or late payments, unsuccessful credit applications or staying in your overdraft for long periods of time.

This is how many lenders will see you depending on your score:

  • 97.5 and above: Very low risk
  • 95 – 97.5: Low to negligible risk 
  • 90 – 95: Satisfactory to increased risk
  • 80 – 90: Increased to high risk 
  • 50 – 80: Very high risk
  • 50 and below: Critical risk 

In a competitive housing market, having a score even slightly below 95 could mean that landlords start to see you as a slightly more risky option, and may go for someone who appears to have a cleaner financial history. 

By the time your score goes below 90, you could start to have problems getting accepted for certain contracts or loans, and a score below 80 could be disastrous. So unless you have a near perfect number on that Schufa, it almost always pays to increase your score. 

How do I improve my Schufa score? 

Building up your credit rating is more of an art than an exact science, but two of the most important factors are stability and consistency.

While foreigners from other countries may be used to juggling multiple credit cards or bank accounts, this kind of thing is frowned upon in Germany and is unlikely to have a positive effect on your Schufa. 

It’s best to try and limit yourself to one or two credit cards and no more than two or three German bank accounts, unless you have a really good reason for needing more. Credit card payments should be made on time each month and, if possible, you should try and avoid having low balances or slipping into the red in your bank accounts. 

Smashed piggy bank

A smashed piggy bank. Having fewer accounts to your name is an easy way to improve your Schufa score. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Peter Kneffel

Having a limited number of accounts can also help you keep track of things like direct debits and other outgoings. It also makes it more likely that you’ll actually use your credit cards and various accounts – which is a good thing since having unused cards and accounts can also be a red flag for lenders. 

Once you have everything set up, try and avoid switching accounts too regularly, as this can also have a negative impact on your score. The same goes for moving house every few months or taking out new forms of credit on a regular basis. 

Other ways to brush up your Schufa score include: 

  • Consolidating loans: One larger loan looks better on your credit report than several smaller ones, so consolidate your debts where possible
  • Closing accounts, contracts and credit cards you don’t need or that are inactive
  • Paying off credit balances and trying not to add to them 
  • Getting incorrect entries on your Schufa report deleted 
  • Addressing any issues that could affect your Schufa report as soon as possible and asking the company to withdraw their statement to Schufa 
  • Adding an overdraft facility to your bank account – but staying within its limits 

What else do I need to know? 

It’s worth taking advantage of the free Schufa reports each year simply to keep on top of your creditworthiness and find out if anything could be harming your score. Getting turned down for credit is a sure-fire way to affect your rating, so you may decide to try and build up your score over time before applying for a new credit card or contract. 

Speaking of contracts, foreigners should be aware that the default contract length in Germany is usually 24 months. Once you’ve agreed to this, it can be hard to get out of, and missing payments can have a big impact on your Schufa score. To try and keep a healthy rating, make sure you know exactly what you’re signing up for ahead of time and consider whether you can meet those financial commitments.

It’s also worth knowing the difference between a Kreditanfrage and a Konditionsanfrage when researching conditions for loans or other financial services. Putting in a credit request, or Kreditanfrage, can have a negative impact on your credit score because it can look as if you’re repeatedly getting rejected by lenders. 

Instead, be sure to opt for a Konditionsanfrage – or condition request – which won’t have any impact on your credit score. 

