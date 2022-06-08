For members
REVEALED: The best night trains running through Germany
From Sylt to Salzburg or Dresden to Stockholm, there are lots of amazing night train trips you can take to and from Germany.
Published: 8 June 2022 17:22 CEST
To women in a couchette on the night train from Sylt to Salzburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/RDC AUTOZUG Sylt GmbH | Lars Franzen
EXPLAINED: How is Germany’s €9 ticket really affecting public transport?
The widely anticipated cheap travel card came into force across Germany last week and the bank holiday weekend was a bumpy ride for the start of the offer. We explored what's going on.
Published: 7 June 2022 12:42 CEST
