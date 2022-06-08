Read news from:
TRAIN TRAVEL

REVEALED: The best night trains running through Germany

From Sylt to Salzburg or Dresden to Stockholm, there are lots of amazing night train trips you can take to and from Germany.

Published: 8 June 2022 17:22 CEST
To women in a couchette on the night train from Sylt to Salzburg.
To women in a couchette on the night train from Sylt to Salzburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/RDC AUTOZUG Sylt GmbH | Lars Franzen

If you’ve caught the train travel bug with the €9 ticket this summer, you may be pleased to find out that you can go even further afield on a variety of night trains (though not with the €9 ticket since that only covers public transport!).

Though Germany’s main train provider, Deutsche Bahn, put their night trains on ice back in 2016, there are plenty of other train providers whose sleeper trains offer a green alternative to flying for European city breaks.

ÖBB Nightjets 

When Deutsche Bahn stopped running night trains back in 2016, the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) stepped in to fill the gap with its own Nightjet service.

ÖBB is currently the night train market leader in Germany and operates ten routes through Germany, with stops including Wroclaw, Milan, Rome, Venice, Vienna and Zurich.

A Nightjet train stands on the track at the main station in Vienna in 2021.

A Nightjet train stands on the track at the main station in Vienna in 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/APA | Georg Hochmuth

At the start of 2022, they introduced the Zurich – Cologne – Amsterdam, and Vienna – Munich – Paris routes.

The routes Berlin – Brussels, and Berlin – Paris are planned for the end of 2023, and Zurich – Barcelona is planned for 2024.

Prices range from the economy fare, for just a seat, from as little as €30 (if you book well in advance) to around €200 for a couchette (a semi-private or private compartment with beds) with a shower and toilet.

Green Citytrip Trains

Dutch newcomer, Green Citytrip, opened new night train lines this year and offers long-distance trains from Cologne to Milan, Bologna, Florence, Bolzano, Verona, Venice, Salzburg, Linz, and Vienna.

From Bad Bentheim, a Green Citytrip train will get you to Copenhagen, Malmö, and Gothenburg, and from Dortmund you can travel directly to Prague.

It’s currently not possible to book a one-way ticket, and the prices shown on the Citytrip website are for round trips of five days: departing on the first day of travel in the evening and arriving back in Germany on the fifth travel day in the morning. Current prices for a round trip start at €189.

From Sylt overnight to Salzburg

Another privately operated night train with sleeping and couchette cars is the Alpen-Sylt-Nachtxpress.

The train usually runs on Thursdays and Saturdays from Sylt to Salzburg and Constance, and on Fridays and Sundays in the opposite direction. It makes stops in Niebüll, Husum, Hamburg, Hanover, Göttingen, Frankfurt, Nuremberg, and Munich, among other places. Timetables and the complete route network are available on the train line’s website.

An economy price seat booked in advance can get you all the way from Sylt to Salzburg for just €29, while the cheapest sleeping option is €39. Women passengers can reserve their individual couchette in the ladies’ compartment at no extra charge.

Snälltåget

This Swedish train operator rolls from Berlin and Hamburg via Denmark to Sweden. The night train leaves Berlin in the evening and travels via Hamburg, the Copenhagen region, Öresund and Malmö up to Stockholm. According to the timetable, the journey takes around 19 hours.

Snälltåget train route taken from the Snälltåget website: https://www.snalltaget.se/en/destinations

Starting in 2022, there will also be selected services running from Dresden to Stockholm and vice versa. 

Prices vary depending on the ticket (private compartment, comfort reclining seat, normal seat). The compartment is around €300 each way and normal seats cost at least €50.

Are Deutsche Bahn likely to relaunch their night trains?

Deutsche Bahn no longer has its own couchettes, but it does offer nighttime IC and ICE connections with seats. Among other destinations, these trains take passengers from Rostock and Waren (Müritz) overnight directly to Vienna. From Kiel, the trains go via Osnabrück to Munich, and from Hamburg there are direct connections to Copenhagen, Basel, and Zurich.

For now, it seems that Deutsche Bahn doesn’t seem to have plans to relaunch its trains with sleeping facilities, but rather to cooperate with other railway companies such as ÖBB,  Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), France’s SNCF, and Dutch company Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS). 

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: How is Germany’s €9 ticket really affecting public transport?

The widely anticipated cheap travel card came into force across Germany last week and the bank holiday weekend was a bumpy ride for the start of the offer. We explored what's going on.

Published: 7 June 2022 12:42 CEST
EXPLAINED: How is Germany's €9 ticket really affecting public transport?

What is the €9 ticket?

The €9 ticket is a nationwide, monthly travel card, which allows travellers to use all means of local public transport for only €9 a month. It is available to use for June, July and August.

The coalition government brought in the measure as part of a package of relief measures back in February aimed at helping to ease the cost of living crisis.

The offer launched last Wednesday, just in time for the June Whitsun bank holiday weekend. 

It’s proven very popular so far. By May 30th, Deutsche Bahn alone had sold around 2.7 million €9 tickets and regional travel authorities have reported huge hikes in ticket sales – in Berlin, for example, 930,000 €9 tickets had been sold by midnight on Saturday. 

What happened over the weekend?

Rail traffic over the Whitsun weekend was apparently much more prone to disruptions than usual. Vice-chairman of the General Works Council at DB Regio, Ralf Damde, told the German Editorial Network that there were about 400 overcrowded trains on each day over the long weekend.

“All over Germany, the platforms and the trains were full, and in several cases, overcrowded trains had to be cleared”, Damde said.

In total, there were around 700 reports of congestion, problems with passengers, or disruptions to the operations centre per day. This was significantly more than on an average weekend and also than on the last Whitsun weekend before the pandemic, he said.

The massive additional demand for personnel meant that rail staff had to work thousands of hours of overtime over the weekend. According to Damde, the increased demand for personnel and time was due to the fact that many passengers without rail experience were unable to find their way around the platforms.

“Overall, passengers needed significantly more assistance than usual. This included the fact that many people who hadn’t ridden a train in a long time didn’t know that masks are still mandatory on public transport.”

What are people saying?

There have been many social media posts complaining about full trains and delays, and attributing these problems to the €9 ticket.

A politician from the city of Erkrath in North-Rhine Westphalia, for example, tweeted that his €9 ticket experience resulted in the train being cleared due to overcrowding and concluding that “the future of mobility still belongs to the automobile”.

But isn’t it always busy at this time of year?

Many people are also pointing out that crowded trains over the Whitsun weekend are nothing new, and that rail transport always runs into difficulties at this time of year.

One tweet which has been shared many times is a list of German media headlines from previous years which shows that the June bank holiday weekend is usually beset by transport problems.

A spokesperson for the local transport service in Schleswig Holstein, which covers the island of Sylt, told The Local: “It was sometimes very crowded on the trains, but that is not unusual at Whitsun (especially when the weather is nice). We can’t say yet what effect the €9 ticket had.”

Has the €9 increased tourism? 

Before the €9 tickets went on sale, there were several reports that some popular German tourist destinations were about to be besieged by a huge influx of visitors.

One place, apparently particularly concerned was the island of Sylt in Schleswig-Holstein, which is known as a retreat for the wealthy and well-to-do.

Reports from the weekend have shown that the €9 ticket has indeed attracted a new variety of visitors to the island – including several alternative visitors who the German media are calling ‘punks’. But the picture so far is not a negative one. 

A group of punks strolls through the pedestrian zone of Westerland on the island of Sylt.

A group of people stroll through the pedestrian zone of Westerland on the island of Sylt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Axel Heimken

A police spokesman stressed that the situation on Sylt was calm. A group of 50 to 80 people from the punk scene, who had been on the island for several days, had been “a little loud”, but that was nothing special, he said.

Speaking to Focus.de, a retired couple from Göttingen, who have been going to Sylt for several years, said: “As long as they don’t break anything here and only party a little louder, I think it’s absolutely fine that they’re here.”

How will the €9 ticket impact the future of public transport in Germany?

Speaking to the German press agency DPA last week, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing described the €9 ticket as a “field test” to see how much price puts people off using public transport, and whether more attractive offers are needed to attract new passengers.

“This way, we can gain important insights into exactly this question and align our public transport offerings accordingly.” Greater use of public transport helps to achieve climate protection targets in the transport sector, he said.

An opinion piece in the Suddeutsche Zeitung called the ticket a “revolution”, as it has overcome the disparate nature of German transport, where every region has its own zones, short and normal routes, prices, and apps.

The €9 ticket, the author argues, is the something that has managed to unite public transport, and could pave the way for further reforms in the future.

