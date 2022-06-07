Read news from:
Germany opens probe against rail staff over deadly crash

German police said Tuesday they had opened an investigation on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide against three railway employees following a train derailment last week that cost five lives.

Published: 7 June 2022 12:49 CEST
Police officers stand on the track in Garmisch-Partenkirchen where the train derailed.
Police officers stand on the track in Garmisch-Partenkirchen where the train derailed. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth

The Upper Bavaria police department said prosecutors in the state capital of Munich had ordered the criminal probe over the crash of the packed regional train on Friday.

The accident occurred near the Alpine resort Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an area gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June.

The investigation is targeting “three (national railway company) Deutsche Bahn staff members on suspicion of offences including criminally negligent homicide”.

Police provided no further details on the case against the suspects.

Public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) said investigators probing the cause of the accident were focusing on possible technical defects in the undercarriage of some of the cars, as well as the railway itself.

German media reported at the weekend that Deutsche Bahn had planned maintenance work on the route beginning on June 25th. The company declined to comment.

The crash killed four adult women – two Germans and two Ukrainians – as well as a German teenager aged 14.

More than 40 passengers were hurt, one of whom is still in a critical condition, police said.

The accident occurred just after midday on Friday as school holidays were starting in the two southern German regions Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria.

Police said the regional train was “very crowded” with about 140 people on board as a new €9 monthly public transport ticket valid across Germany also boosted demand.

The train had just left Garmisch-Partenkirchen for Munich when the accident took place in the Burgrain district.

From June 26-28th, heads of state and government including US President Joe Biden are due to meet at Schloss Elmau — 11 kilometres (seven miles) from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

BR quoted Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann as saying there was “no indication” that the accident could have been caused by an attack on the rails by G7 protesters in the run-up to the summit.

“We can’t rule anything out entirely but based on the investigation so far, nothing points in that direction,” he said.

BAVARIA

Germany: Death toll rises after the train crash in Bavaria

The death toll from a German train derailment near a Bavarian Alpine resort climbed to five on Saturday as a further body was recovered from the wreckage, police said.

Published: 4 June 2022 15:15 CEST
Investigators were combing the overturned carriages for victims and clues as to the cause of Friday’s accident near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a region gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June.

“At the moment we do not believe there were further victims, but I cannot yet say for sure,” regional deputy police chief Frank Hellwig told reporters.

He said four of the dead were women, with another 44 people injured, some of them children.

The accident occurred just after midday on Friday as school holidays were starting in the two southern German regions Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria.

Police said the regional train was “very crowded” with about 140 people on board as a new € 9 monthly public transport ticket valid across
Germany also boosted demand.

An aerial view shows the derailed train.

An aerial view shows the derailed train. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ADAC Luftrettung

Federal transport minister Volker Wissing visited the site of the accident on Saturday, saying he was “very moved” to see the “dramatic” extent of the damage.

“We will continue to investigate and get to the bottom of what happened,” he told reporters.

The head of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn, Richard Lutz, also at the scene of the crash, said he was “saddened” by the deaths and pledged a thorough probe.

The train had just left popular mountain resort Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the Bavarian state capital Munich when the accident took place in the Burgrain district.

The region has begun preparations to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month. From June 26-28, the heads of state and government including US President Joe Biden are due to meet at Schloss Elmau — 11 kilometers from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

