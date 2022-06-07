Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Zwo

This word is essential to know when you're travelling around Germany, especially in transport situations.

Published: 7 June 2022 17:08 CEST
German word of the day: Zwo
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know zwo?

Because you will hear it in many scenarios across Germany (especially in the south) including during announcements at train stations – and you don’t want to miss your train.

What does it mean?

Zwei means number two in German, but sometimes zwo is used to make it sound more distinguishable from drei (the number three).

You’ll hear it being used over the phone and in military surroundings. It’s also used in public announcements, such as at train stations, and is often used in this form by the emergency services. The main goal is to help people understand that they’re saying zwei not drei. 

Zwo can also be used as the colloquial term for zwei in everyday conversations. 

Is there any history behind it?

Yes! Originally, zwo was the feminine form of zwei

We found this thread on Reddit that helps explain the origins of zwo.

According to a user who’s an expert in languages, in old Hochdeutsch (high German), “zwei had different forms for case and gender, just like ‘ein’ still does”.

“A couple of those forms are still used today: ‘zweier’ was the genitive neuter, and is still used in genitive constructions: ‘Mutter zweier Kinder’ = ‘mother of two children’.

“The nominative was ‘zween’ for the masculine gender, ‘zwo’ for feminine and ‘zwei’ for neuter.”

An example of this would be: Zwo Frauen, aber zween Männer und zwei Kinder (two women, but two men and two children).

Some dialects, including Bavarian and Swiss German, still use variations of zwo today.

Use it like this:

Dein Zug steht am Gleis zwo. Nicht verpassen!

Your train is at platform two. Don’t miss it!

Meine Telefonnummer lautet: null, drei, null und dann: acht, drei, vier, sieben, drei, zwo

My phone number is: zero, three, zero and then: eight, three, four, seven, three, two

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Was für

This is a useful combination of words to know when you're out and about in Germany in everyday situations, or want to make a statement about something.

Published: 1 June 2022 15:34 CEST
German phrase of the day: Was für

Why do I need to know it?

This phrasal expression is useful to know because it has a different meaning than what you might initially think, and can catch German learners out.

Knowing this duo of words will also help in all kinds of situations whether you’re at a friend’s house, in a cafe or a ticket stand – or you just want to get your point across. 

What does it mean?

Translated literally into English, was für (click here for the pronunciation) is what for, but in German it’s used to ask for options. So it actually means what or which kind.

For instance, when you ask for a coffee without specifying the type of coffee you want, you might be asked: Was für einen Kaffee möchten Sie? or What kind of coffee would you like?

You might also hear people splitting up the phrase by putting a verb in the middle. For example: Was willst du für einen Keks? or What kind of biscuit do you want?

Was für is also used to make a strong statement about something, so it’s great for when you have an opinion that you really want to express. In these affirmative sentences it means: What a….!

You can often see it in newspaper headlines. For example, in the run up to the Brexit deal defeat back in 2019, the biggest selling newspaper Bild ran with the headline: Was für ein Brexshit! (What Brexshit!)

Some more examples: 

Kann ich bitte ein Ticket kaufen?

Was für ein Ticket möchten Sie?

Can I buy a ticket please?

What kind of ticket do you want?

Was für ein Scheißtag!

What a shit day! 

Was ein Tag doch für einen Unterschied ausmacht!

What a difference a day makes!

