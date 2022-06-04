Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN GERMANY

Living in Germany: Airport chaos, creative bureaucracy and Saarland’s French influence

In our weekend roundup for Germany we look at what it's like to fly at the moment from German airports, an intriguing festival and Saarland's cuisine.

Published: 4 June 2022 08:50 CEST
The Saarland delicacy Dibbelabbes.
The Saarland delicacy Dibbelabbes. Photo: picture alliance / dpa-tmn | Eike Dubois

Airport chaos – have you experienced it in Germany?

With Covid restrictions easing across many parts of the world – including Germany – many of us are desperate to jet off. But although travellers are raring to go with their suitcases packed full of suncream and swimwear, there is one thing making it harder to get away: airports across Europe have been struggling to cope. 

As The Local reported this week, it’s mainly down to the handling of the pandemic. After two years of restrictions that made travel impossible in some instances, airlines and airports cut back, and got rid of a lot of staff. Now there are debilitating staff shortages just as peak travel season is kicking off. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the staff shortages are worst at security and baggage check areas.

We’d love to know if you’ve experienced airport problems in Germany either when trying to leave or coming back. Drop us an email: [email protected] and tell us what it’s been like.

Tweet of the week

Not sure if we’d like to know what a German creative bureaucracy festival really involves but we are intrigued…

Where is this? 

Photo: DPA/Robert Michael

The poppies are beautiful and blooming – but can you recognise the background? It is Dresden’s historic Old Town with the Ständehaus (l-r), the Hausmannsturm and the Hofkirche (Dresden Cathedral). The photo was taken on Friday morning when the sun was shining ahead of the long weekend. 

Did you know?

Perhaps it’s the French influence, but the German state of Saarland is considered a region of pleasure, especially from a culinary point of view. Lots of menus in Saarland, which shares its entire southern and western borders with France, include French dishes, from Schneckenpfanne (a dish of snails) to Flammkuchen (Tarte Flambé, a flat tart with onions and bacon). The area is also known for having a higher proportion of Michelin chefs than anywhere else in Germany.

But despite the French influence, Saarland is definitely German too, and potatoes are at the heart of many traditional meals. A speciality like this is Schales – a large potato pancake. Another dish that uses the same ingredients but is prepared differently is the Dibbelabbes – a sort of German hash brown created from grated potato, dried meat, onions and parsley.

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

Living in Germany: Care insurance, baby bureaucracy and road rules

In our weekend roundup for Germany we look at a court ruling on care insurance contributions, started German bureaucracy young and the road rules foreigners might not know, but Germans definitely do.

Published: 28 May 2022 09:41 CEST
Living in Germany: Care insurance, baby bureaucracy and road rules

Landmark ruling on Germany’s long-term care insurance 

If you work in Germany, you only have to glance at your payslip to see just how much of it disappears (hopefully for good reasons) before it hits your bank account. And a court ruling we reported on this week brought up the topic of contributions to society once more. The constitutional court said on Wednesday that parents with more than one child should pay a reduced rate of care insurance – Pflegeversicherung – than those with fewer children, or childless people. 

The case was brought to court by hundreds of families who argued that the amount of contributions they pay – like health, pension and long-term care insurance – should be linked to the number of children they have. The argument is that by having children, families are providing people to pay back into the pot later in life. Plus children are more likely to have a role in care for their parents, whereas the state might have to step in earlier for those without children. But critics argue that there’s no guarantee that these things will happen. For instance, children may grow up and move away from Germany, and so then wouldn’t pay into the system. 

Wherever you stand on this argument, it’s a hot topic in our ageing society – since the start of this year, childless people in Germany have had to pay 3.4 percent of their income towards social care, while parents pay 3.05 percent of their income. What do you think about it? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. Thank you so much for your emails last week on what you think about the culture of FKK in Germany! 

Tweet of the week

Those of you familiar with German bureaucracy won’t be surprised by this tweet! They start them young. 

READ ALSO: From Elternzeit to midwives – an American’s view on having a baby in Germany 

Where is this? 

Photo: DPA/Thomas Banneyer

We applaud these sporty folk who led a special event on Ascension Day on Thursday. Members of the German Underwater Club Cologne (DUC Köln) e.V. are pictured here getting ready for their annual Rhine swim from the Poller Rheinwiesen and under four bridges to the Rheinpark at the Zoobrücke in Cologne. Bravo! 

Did you know?

Some people who come to Germany may not be aware of some of the rules of the road. One of our readers, Phil, got in touch to say one of the most common examples is the rules at zebra crossings. “In Germany, it is the law to stop, but in other countries, it is not always a legal requirement,” Phil told us. “What I find amusing but scary is the older generation takes it as their right and will step out onto the crossing even if you are approaching at some speed. They know the law and you must stop. Not everyone knows the law, and telling St Peter at the gates you were right and they were wrong is a bit late.”

Phil also shared an amusing anecdote highlighting the German love of rules. “When we built our house, we used a drone to capture the progress,” he told us. “One day whilst flying, a neighbour appeared at the door who was fully compliant with drone rules and explained to my wife the specific regulations before politely asking us to stop before he called the police.”

Thanks for reading,

Rachel and Imogen @ The Local Germany 

This article is also sent out as a weekly newsletter just to members every Saturday. To sign up and get it straight into your inbox just go to your newsletter preferences.

