POLITICS

Why Germany’s Health Minister is caught in a row over a chocolate bar

Living up to his stern reputation, Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach apparently told off a Hamburg colleague for eating a popular chocolate bar during a meeting. But many people have come to the state minister's defence.

Published: 3 June 2022 13:16 CEST
A pile of chocolate on a table. The German Health Minister is coming under fire over his nutritional advice.
A pile of chocolate on a table. The German Health Minister is coming under fire over his nutritional advice. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

According to German media reports, Lauterbach reprimanded Hamburg’s Health Senator Melanie Leonhard during a meeting for her sugary snack of choice.

In the video conference, Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, is said by an unnamed source to have had a strong reaction to Hamburg health senator Leonhard (also of the SPD) nibbling on a Kitkat during the meeting.

It apparently resulted in unsolicited nutritional advice from the Health Minister, Bild said. Lauterbach reportedly lectured Leonhard on potentially harmful ingredients like the high sugar content.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks on the Bundestag on Thursday.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks on the Bundestag on Thursday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

But several ministers are said to have shown solidarity with Leonhard, and even showed off their own snacks and drinks in the meeting, according to the report.

Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), for instance, held up a bottle of Coca Cola to the camera. 

The incident led to #Kitkatgate trending on German Twitter. Meanwhile, some others have taken the opportunity to hit back at Lauterbach.

Christoph de Vries, a Christian Democrat member of the Bundestag in Hamburg, posted a picture of himself eating a KitKat on Twitter.

He wrote: “Loosen up! Everyone can eat what they want and even politicians can have a sweet snack without being lectured. Therefore solidarity with @melanieleonhard, my former colleague and now social senator in Hamburg. #Kitkatgate.”

The meeting was held earlier this week as German health ministers get set to decide the Covid strategy for autumn. 

READ ALSO: German Health Minister under fire for Covid ‘killer variant’ warning

ANGELA MERKEL

ANALYSIS: Are Germans questioning Merkel’s legacy?

In her first major speech since leaving office, Angela Merkel called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “barbaric.” But the former Chancellor has been criticised for enabling Vladimir Putin while in office. Will German public opinion on Merkel turn?

Published: 2 June 2022 12:19 CEST
Updated: 3 June 2022 09:16 CEST
The same week she left office this past December, Angela Merkel was Germany’s most popular politician. Leaving with flowers and a 68 percent approval rating, she was one of the few politicians – in any country ever – to successfully engineer a graceful exit from politics on her own terms.

Six months on, Christian Democrat Merkel has mostly kept quiet. On June 1st though, she finally gave her first public speech since leaving the Chancellery. Speaking at a farewell event for the President of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Merkel came out in support of the SPD-led coalition government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the international efforts the US, NATO, G7, and UN are taking to stop Russia’s “barbaric” war.

“My solidarity goes to Ukraine, which has been attacked and invaded by Russia, and to supporting their right to self-defence,” she said. “We should never take peace and freedom for granted.”

Ukraine criticises Merkel’s record

Merkel left office telling Germans to expect a period of silence from her. She maintained she wouldn’t be taking many speaking engagements for a while and would instead focus on writing a memoir of her key political decisions. True to the understated and humble style both Germans and foreigners know her for, she maintained she would mostly write it herself, without a ghostwriter, with help only from her longtime assistant Beate Baumann.

Angela Merkel (CDU) attends a vote to elect the new German President in Feburary in Berlin

Angela Merkel (CDU) attends a vote to elect the new German President in Feburary in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

Before her speech, she made just one short public intervention, defending her decision to keep Ukraine and Georgia out of NATO during a summit in April 2008. That decision is just one of many German choices Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade his country. Zelensky has levelled sharp criticism at Merkel personally, for everything from her NATO decision to her support for Nord Stream 2, the now cancelled pipeline that would have delivered Russian gas directly to Germany.

“I invite Ms. Merkel and Mr. Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in the last 14 years,” he said in April, referring to the systematic massacres Russian soldiers conducted in a town near Kyiv.

READ ALSO: Clouds over Merkel’s legacy as Russian invasion lays flaws bare

German Public cools on Merkel’s policies

While there’s no indication in polls conducted so far that Germans blame Merkel for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, recent surveys show that many now support reversing some of her most key decisions.

During Merkel’s tenure, Germany became dependent on Russia for over half its natural gas imports. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline she supported, if it did become operational, would likely have only added to that dependence. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Germans were generally in agreement, with 60 percent supporting Nord Stream 2’s completion. But more than 75 percent now say they want independence from Russian energy, either immediately or step-by-step over the next few months.

Beyond Russia, the German public now seems to want a more distant relationship with another authoritarian country Merkel tried to build closer economic ties with – 83 percent of Germans want the country to gradually become less economically dependent on China.

READ ALSO: An era ends: How will Germany and the world remember the Merkel years?

Merkel hasn’t yet set a release date for her book, but as Russia wages war in Ukraine, a sizeable number of Germans now look prepared to break with some of her most consequential decisions. 

