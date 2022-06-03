Why Germany’s Health Minister is caught in a row over a chocolate bar

According to German media reports, Lauterbach reprimanded Hamburg’s Health Senator Melanie Leonhard during a meeting for her sugary snack of choice.
In the video conference, Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, is said by an unnamed source to have had a strong reaction to Hamburg health senator Leonhard (also of the SPD) nibbling on a Kitkat during the meeting.
It apparently resulted in unsolicited nutritional advice from the Health Minister, Bild said. Lauterbach reportedly lectured Leonhard on potentially harmful ingredients like the high sugar content.
But several ministers are said to have shown solidarity with Leonhard, and even showed off their own snacks and drinks in the meeting, according to the report.
Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), for instance, held up a bottle of Coca Cola to the camera.
The incident led to #Kitkatgate trending on German Twitter. Meanwhile, some others have taken the opportunity to hit back at Lauterbach.
Christoph de Vries, a Christian Democrat member of the Bundestag in Hamburg, posted a picture of himself eating a KitKat on Twitter.
He wrote: “Loosen up! Everyone can eat what they want and even politicians can have a sweet snack without being lectured. Therefore solidarity with @melanieleonhard, my former colleague and now social senator in Hamburg. #Kitkatgate.”
@KarlLautermach, mach Dich locker! Jeder kann essen, was er möchte & auch Politiker können sich einen süßen Snack ohne Belehrung gönnen. Deshalb Solidarität mit @melanieleonhard meiner früheren Kollegin und heutigen Sozialsenatorin in Hamburg.#Kitkatgate pic.twitter.com/pzJYZnL77f
— Christoph de Vries (@VriesChristoph) June 2, 2022
The meeting was held earlier this week as German health ministers get set to decide the Covid strategy for autumn.
