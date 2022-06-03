Read news from:
Why Berlin is bringing in tough new rules for pet cats

The Berlin city administration announced new rules for cat owners this week as it attempts to control the capital’s population of stray felines. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 3 June 2022 10:31 CEST
A cat called Samy walks in front of his owner's home in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Gregor Fischer

What’s happening?

Faced with a population of some 10,000 stray cats, Berlin authorities have decided to bring in new rules that will compel cat owners to castrate their pets if they want them to be able to leave the house in the future.

Berlin’s environmental authority said that, as of June 9th, only cats that have been castrated and chipped will be permitted to leave their owner’s property.

If cats are discovered roaming the streets of Berlin which are still capable of reproduction, city authorities will now have the power to seize the animal and compel the owner to have it castrated.

If authorities can’t identify the owner within five days, the cat will be castrated and the costs will be passed on to the owner once they have come forward.

What do cat owners have to do?

Owners are expected to have had their cat neutered by the time it is five months old, the point at which cats generally become sexually active.

The laws do not amount to a general order for all cat owners to get their pests castrated, though. Those who choose not to have their cats neutered can still take them outside. However they will be required to keep the animal on a lead for the whole time that they are outside their home.

A cat walks near a supermarket in Oldenburg.

A cat walks near a supermarket in Oldenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

Why is this rule being brought in?

Berlin’s authorities said on Thursday that the purpose of the ordinance is to reduce the “significant pain, suffering, or damage caused to free-roaming cats by, among other things, diseases that spread easily through the population”.

The castration of house cats is aimed at “interrupting the reproductive chain among free-roaming cats,” Berlin’s authorities stated.

Several German states including Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia already have similar rules.

It’s not the first time that cats in Germany have come under the heavy hand of the law recently.

In the district of Walldorf-Süd in Baden-Württemberg, domestic cats were recently sent into a summer lockdown by authorities over fears that they could wipe out the city’s threatened population of crested larks.

There are only a handful of breeding pairs of the endangered bird in the region and authorities hope that the severe measure will ensure that they do not fall prey to prowling felines.

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany unleashes money-saving measures to beat inflation

Prices at the pumps dipped across Germany and commuters began paying just €9 a month for public transport, as inflation-relief measures in Europe's biggest economy kicked in on Wednesday.

Published: 1 June 2022 19:27 CEST
Germany unleashes money-saving measures to beat inflation

With consumer price hikes striking new records in recent months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany is unleashing 30 billion euros from its coffers to help residents and businesses cope.

Among the measures most eagerly awaited by consumers was a fuel tax cut reaching around 30 cents a litre for petrol and 14 cents for diesel.

In Berlin, drivers said they were pleasantly surprised to see the immediate impact on pump prices, which fell below two euros a litre.

Filling up at a station where petrol was down to €1.88 a litre and diesel at €1.87, Niklas Gelauer welcomed the step.

“The difference in pump prices is big. I can’t do without a car, so before this I waited until evenings to fill up the tank as the prices are cheaper then,” the 20-year-old said.

Health worker Veronika Scholz, 48, said she’d had to rely more on public transport lately because driving had become too expensive.

“It’s good that (petrol prices) are cheaper now. Because the prices had been so high lately, I have only pumped what was absolutely necessary,” she said.

Meanwhile commuters using public transport were delighted by the nine-euro monthly ticket, valid on local and regional buses, subways and trains across the country.

The ticket, which is available from June to August and cannot be used for high-speed trains, is subsidised by 2.5 billion euros of state funds and has already been snapped up by seven million people.

Stress test

However, there are fears the cheap ticket will push too many people onto a public transport system that could struggle to cope with sudden surges.

And with the summer holidays ahead, trains plying routes to popular tourist destinations risk becoming overcrowded.

A €9 ticket in the German city of Sellin

A €9 ticket in the German city of Sellin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

Student Anica Burkhardt, 21, had travelled with a friend from the north-western city of Bremen to Berlin.

They took a long-distance bus, but plan to use the nine-euro ticket and make the trip on regional trains in the future.

“It’s longer, six hours, but cheaper. It’s good that fewer cars will be used, but the regional trains are already very full and they will probably be even fuller,” she said.

With a long bank holiday weekend ahead, officials are nervously watching key routes.

Martin Burkert, deputy chairman of the rail and transport union EVG, described the coming weekend as a stress test for the rail, as he underlined emergency plans in place.

“If there are too many people on a platform, police will clear it so that trains can travel safely,” he said.

“If an entire train station risks being overly packed, it will be closed. If trains are too full, they will have to be cleared,” he warned.

