POLITICS

‘Biggest pay rise of their lives’: Germany hikes minimum wage to €12

The German parliament passed legislation on Friday to raise the minimum hourly wage to 12 euros, a key promise made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's during his campaign for election last year.

Published: 3 June 2022 14:48 CEST
A man arranges shelves at a logistics hall in Brandenburg. Photo: dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner

The measure cleared the Bundestag lower house by a large majority, with support from deputies from the ruling centre-left-led coalition as well as the far-left Linke party. The conservative CDU and far-right AfD abstained.     

The one-third increase will affect 6.2 million people, among an active working population of 45.2 million people.    

The law will see the minimum wage go up in two steps, from 8.82 euros to 10.45 euros on July 1, followed by a second increase to 12 euros on October 1.    

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil called the move a “matter of respect” for hard work, saying that for low-wage earners it would mean the “biggest pay increase of their lives”.    

A flagship policy in Olaf Scholz’s campaign manifesto for elections last September, the change is not without its critics.    

Some experts fear it will add to wage pressures and price rises at a point where inflation is already unusually elevated.    

In May, consumer prices rose at a 7.9 percent clip, a post-reunification record for Germany driven by the rising cost of energy.    

A recent survey of 800 businesses by the commercial foundation Familienunternehmen found that 89 percent of leaders feared such a wage-price spiral.    

Sectors already under pressure from increases in the prices for raw materials are particularly concerned.    

The agricultural business lobby DBV warned against the “massive” impact of the wage hike.    Others argue the risks emanating from the measure are more limited.    

Reasonable salary increases were needed to “stabilise the economy” the president of the influential DIW economic institute, Marcel Fratzscher, wrote in a column.    

At the same time, unions are calling for even more significant pay rises to match the soaring cost of living.    

Temporary inflation was “not as damaging” for the state as the loss of purchasing power for employees, the head of the German trade union federation DGB, Yasmin Fahimi, said.   

Workers in a variety of sectors are in the process of negotiating new pay settlements.    

In steel, several thousand employees held a strike in recent days to demand an increase of 8.2 percent. 

POLITICS

Why Germany’s Health Minister is caught in a row over a chocolate bar

Living up to his stern reputation, Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach apparently told off a Hamburg colleague for eating a popular chocolate bar during a meeting. But many people have come to the state minister's defence.

Published: 3 June 2022 13:16 CEST
According to German media reports, Lauterbach reprimanded Hamburg’s Health Senator Melanie Leonhard during a meeting for her sugary snack of choice.

In the video conference, Lauterbach, of the Social Democrats, is said by an unnamed source to have had a strong reaction to Hamburg health senator Leonhard (also of the SPD) nibbling on a Kitkat during the meeting.

It apparently resulted in unsolicited nutritional advice from the Health Minister, Bild said. Lauterbach reportedly lectured Leonhard on potentially harmful ingredients like the high sugar content.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks on the Bundestag on Thursday.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks on the Bundestag on Thursday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

But several ministers are said to have shown solidarity with Leonhard, and even showed off their own snacks and drinks in the meeting, according to the report.

Bavarian health minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), for instance, held up a bottle of Coca Cola to the camera. 

The incident led to #Kitkatgate trending on German Twitter. Meanwhile, some others have taken the opportunity to hit back at Lauterbach.

Christoph de Vries, a Christian Democrat member of the Bundestag in Hamburg, posted a picture of himself eating a KitKat on Twitter.

He wrote: “Loosen up! Everyone can eat what they want and even politicians can have a sweet snack without being lectured. Therefore solidarity with @melanieleonhard, my former colleague and now social senator in Hamburg. #Kitkatgate.”

The meeting was held earlier this week as German health ministers get set to decide the Covid strategy for autumn. 

