Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: The German property tax declaration owners need to know about

Property owners in Germany will have to send the tax office an updated declaration of their property values this year, to help calculate a new amount they’ll have to pay in tax. We explain what they’ll have to do.

Published: 2 June 2022 17:28 CEST
EXPLAINED: The German property tax declaration owners need to know about
Property taxes are increasing. Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP

People owning property in Germany, from individuals who might own their home to commercial landlords, may have recently come across advisories from tax consultants or media stories, telling them they’ll have to submit a new declaration to the tax office as to their property’s value.

Interactions with German bureaucracy – especially the tax office – can be intimidating, but there’s a few easy steps to follow if you have to declare.

Who has to declare, when – and why?

In 2018, Germany’s highest court declared the country’s current laws on property tax (known as Grundsteuer) unconstitutional, partly because the property values currently used to calculate what an owner owes are seriously out of date.

West German properties were last assessed for tax purposes in 1964, and East German ones in 1935.

The constitutional court gave the government until the end of 2019 to come up with a new way of calculating the tax for Germany’s 36 million properties.

That’s why owners are being asked to send in new declarations, based on values as of January 1st 2022.

The tax office will then use those declarations to determine what new tax rates owners will have to pay for their properties. Although they may end up having to bear some of costs of higher property tax later, tenants don’t have to declare anything – just owners.

Owners have between July 1st and October 31st of this year to send in updated information electronically to the tax office.

READ ALSO: Update: What you need to know about the German property tax reform that affects us all

What information do I need?

Each of Germany’s 16 federal states are allowed to have slightly different regulations in the property tax reform, so be sure to check what specific regulation governs you. That said, a few key documents will help you to provide an updated property value to submit.

Extract from the land register (Grundbuchauszug): For people who purchased their property prior to January 1st 2022, this may be the best option to get the most up to date valuation possible that the tax office will accept. The federal government’s dedicated website on the updated property tax declaration also strongly recommends you have this document in particular. You can get this record by making an appointment with your land registry office, or Grundbuchamt. Each individual district, or Bezirk, will have one. You often have to make appointments with them beforehand to request documents, so call them up or email them to request a time.

Last assessment notice (Einheitswertbescheid), purchase contract, or construction documents: A few other documents, particularly for more recent purchases, will help you fill in the declaration. Construction documents may have been included with your purchase contract, and your local tax office will have sent you an assessment notice after you took possession of your property.

These documents will help you answer a few key questions on the electronic declaration, including what year the property was built, its size, number of parking spaces or renovation year. All of these will end up being relevant for the final declaration.

When will the new rate come into effect?

Tax experts say it may take until late 2024 for the new rates to be calculated. The federal government will decide on a base before each individual state may adjust their rate slightly through state law. That’s why it might take some time to tell owners what their new rates will be, with them expected to come into effect on 1 January 2025.

Until that date, owners can continue paying what they are currently paying with no changes.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Who gets Germany’s €300 energy relief payout – and when?

As part of a package to ease the rising cost of living, the German government is set to give taxpayers in employment a one-off payout. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 23 May 2022 13:26 CEST
Updated: 28 May 2022 07:44 CEST
Who gets Germany's €300 energy relief payout - and when?

Germany has approved a special package to provide financial relief to people during the cost of living crisis. 

Among the measures in the Tax Relief Act is a €300 allowance known as the Energiepreispauschale or EEP in Germany, which employers will have to pay out to their staff later this year. Self-employed people will also receive it. However, the payment is taxed for everyone who receives it. 

It is aimed at providing financial relief to workers in Germany dealing with soaring energy bills. 

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS- What Germany’s budget means for you

Which employees receive the payout?

All employees in tax brackets one to five who are in employment in 2022, as well as people in marginal and short-term employment (i.e. people with mini jobs and temp work) who pay flat-rate tax on their wages, will get the cash boost.

“Marginal or short-term employees must confirm in writing to the employer that the marginal employment is their first employment relationship,” Ecovis tax consultant Magdalena Glück, who’s based in Dingolfing, told trade site Handwerksblatt.

This prevents the energy price lump sum from being paid out twice. All those who were employed as workers at some point in 2022 will receive the €300, whether it’s through their employers or an income tax assessment. 

The SPD (Social Democrats) parliamentary group in the Bundestag said “44 million working people will be relieved quickly and unbureaucratically” through the payment. 

When and how do employers pay out the lump sum?

Employees should receive the cash boost with their September wages. For this purpose, the employer will add an “E” on the pay slip certificate detailing the amount. 

“If employers do not pay the wage tax monthly – but quarterly instead – the energy price lump sum can also be paid out in October,” said Glück.

The lump sum is free of social security contributions – but it will be subject to tax for most people. “For mini-jobs taxed at a flat rate, the €300 is tax-free,” said Glück. 

A woman turns down a radiator in Germany.

Energy prices have been significantly rising in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

Glück added that it was extra bureaucracy for employers.

“Many citizens will be happy about the money. But for employers, the energy price lump sum is additional work,” she said.

Do self-employed people also get the lump sum and if so, how?

As well as employees, freelancers tradespeople and other self-employed workers also receive the lump sum. For them, the payout is considered other income – but the exemption limit of €256 is not applied.

They receive the lump sum by reducing their advanced income tax payment in September, provided the advance payment reaches the amount of the lump sum. 

Employees who are not in employment on September 1st and self-employed people with low advance payments are granted the flat-rate energy allowance via their income tax return without submitting a separate application.

“If no advance payment is made, the amount can only be taken into account in the income tax assessment,” said Glück. “This happens automatically,” she added.

READ ALSO: Will freelancers benefit from Germany’s €300 energy allowance?

What about people who’ve retired?

Pensioners who are not in employment in 2022 are not entitled to the payout. However, according to reports in German media, if they work for a short time in 2022 – even if that’s a one-day mini-job – they are entitled to the payment.

CDU financial expert Antje Tillmann even recommended a special trick to try, 

“It is sufficient, for example, for a pensioner to look after his grandchild for one hour in 2022 and receive €12 minimum wage from his children in return as part of a mini-job or from self-employment,” said Tillmann told German daily Bild. “Subsequently, he declares this income in his tax return, gets the energy price lump sum paid out in May 2023.”

Tillmann recommended that the “salary” be paid out via a bank transfer so that it can be presented as a mini-job.

We’d recommend you chat to an expert such as a tax consultant to see your options. 

How much of the €300 will people actually receive?

“That varies from person to person, because the EEP is subject to the personal income tax rate,” said Glück.

It means that people with a low income will have to pay little or no tax at all, while those with a high income will receive less of the payment. 

The payout has been designed that way on purpose. “Since taxation increases with income, a social design for the flat rate is achieved,” said the SPD in a press release

Some cash and an EC card.

Some cash and an EC card. Photo:
picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

The German government expects additional tax revenue from the energy price flat rate of €3.4 billion. On average, people who get it will be left with around €226.

As well as income tax, surcharge taxes such as church tax and the solidarity surcharge may further reduce the lump sum in some cases.

As we mentioned above, people who have mini-jobs who are taxed at a flat rate should be happy: for reasons of simplification, lawmakers have decided to waive taxation here.

How do employers get their money back from the government?

The energy price flat rate is offset against tax.

“The employer therefore simply pays less wage tax to the tax office,” said Glück. “If employers have to pay out more EEP to employees than they pay in wage tax, they get the difference from the tax office.”

What other payouts are people receiving?

As well as the €300 payout, families will receive a one-off Kinderbonus of €100 per child this year. The bonus will be paid out with the child benefit payment in July.

There will also be a €200 payout for people on social welfare, and €100 for people on the unemployment benefit Arbeitslosengeld I.

Meanwhile, a €270 heating cost allowance for people on housing benefit, and €230 for students receiving state support (BAfög) is also planned.

In total, the law provides around €4.46 billion of financial relief for people in Germany this year.

READ ALSO: Why people in Germany have longer for their tax return this year

As with all of our tax and financial summaries, this is a guide only and should not be taken to constitute specific and tailored financial advice. For tax advice which is personalised to your situation, please contact an accountant or tax specialist. 

SHOW COMMENTS