PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: The German property tax declaration owners need to know about
Property owners in Germany will have to send the tax office an updated declaration of their property values this year, to help calculate a new amount they’ll have to pay in tax. We explain what they’ll have to do.
Published: 2 June 2022 17:28 CEST
Property taxes are increasing. Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP
ENERGY
Who gets Germany’s €300 energy relief payout – and when?
As part of a package to ease the rising cost of living, the German government is set to give taxpayers in employment a one-off payout. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 23 May 2022 13:26 CEST
Updated: 28 May 2022 07:44 CEST
