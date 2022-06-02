Read news from:
Austria
ANGELA MERKEL

ANALYSIS: Are Germans questioning Merkel’s legacy?

In her first major speech since leaving office, Angela Merkel called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “barbaric.” But the former Chancellor has been criticised for enabling Vladimir Putin while in office. Will German public opinion on Merkel turn?

Published: 2 June 2022 12:19 CEST
Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) hands flowers to former chancellor Angela Merkel as she leaves office. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The same week she left office this past December, Angela Merkel was Germany’s most popular politician. Leaving with flowers and a 68 percent approval rating, she was one of the few politicians – in any country ever – to successfully engineer a graceful exit from politics on her own terms.

Six months on, Christian Democrat Merkel has mostly kept quiet. On June 1st though, she finally gave her first public speech since leaving the Chancellery. Speaking at a farewell event for the President of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Merkel came out in support of the SPD-led coalition government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the international efforts the US, NATO, G7, and UN are taking to stop Russia’s “barbaric” war.

“My solidarity goes to Ukraine, which has been attacked and invaded by Russia, and to supporting their right to self-defence,” she said. “We should never take peace and freedom for granted.”

Ukraine criticises Merkel’s record

Merkel left office telling Germans to expect a period of silence from her. She maintained she wouldn’t be taking many speaking engagements for a while and would instead focus on writing a memoir of her key political decisions. True to the understated and humble style both Germans and foreigners know her for, she maintained she would mostly write it herself, without a ghostwriter, with help only from her longtime assistant Beate Baumann.

Angela Merkel (CDU) attends a vote to elect the new German President in Feburary in Berlin

Angela Merkel (CDU) attends a vote to elect the new German President in Feburary in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christophe Gateau

Before her speech, she made just one short public intervention, defending her decision to keep Ukraine and Georgia out of NATO during a summit in April 2008. That decision is just one of many German choices Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade his country. Zelensky has levelled sharp criticism at Merkel personally, for everything from her NATO decision to her support for Nord Stream 2, the now cancelled pipeline that would have delivered Russian gas directly to Germany.

“I invite Ms. Merkel and Mr. Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in the last 14 years,” he said in April, referring to the systematic massacres Russian soldiers conducted in a town near Kyiv.

German Public cools on Merkel’s policies

While there’s no indication in polls conducted so far that Germans blame Merkel for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, recent surveys show that many now support reversing some of her most key decisions.

During Merkel’s tenure, Germany became dependent on Russia for over half its natural gas imports. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline she supported, if it did become operational, would likely have only added to that dependence. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Germans were generally in agreement, with 60 percent supporting Nord Stream 2’s completion. But more than 75 percent now say they want independence from Russian energy, either immediately or step-by-step over the next few months.

Beyond Russia, the German public now seems to want a more distant relationship with another authoritarian country Merkel tried to build closer economic ties with – 83 percent of Germans want the country to gradually become less economically dependent on China.

Merkel hasn’t yet set a release date for her book, but as Russia wages war in Ukraine, a sizeable number of Germans now look prepared to break with some of her most consequential decisions. 

COVID-19 RULES

Will Germany agree on a Covid strategy for autumn?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is holding talks with state leaders on Thursday to discuss the Covid pandemic, as well as other topics.

Published: 2 June 2022 11:23 CEST
Will Germany agree on a Covid strategy for autumn?

Ahead of the meeting on Thursday, German states are calling for infection protection laws to be amended ahead of a possible Covid wave in autumn. 

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Hendrik Wüst, who is the current head of the Minister Presidents’ Conference (MPK), said: “As much as we all wish it – the pandemic is not over yet.”

Wüst, of the CDU, said a “back and forth between lockdown and opening up” has to be avoided in Germany by making preparations now.

Germany’s Infection Protection Act expires on September 23rd this year. Germany has loosened many of its Covid restrictions in the last months. But some rules remain in place, including compulsory face masks on public transport and mandatory isolation after a Covid infection.

“We should all try to enjoy the summer together – but without recklessness with a view to autumn,” Saarland state premier Anke Rehlinger (SPD) said.

“The Infection Protection Act in its current form expires in September. A new regulation must not be made at the last moment. We must now examine the toolbox with which we can react to a possibly worsening infection situation in autumn.”

Taxpayer-funded rapid Covid testing in Germany, meanwhile, is set to expire at the end of June. 

Rehlinger urged the government to keep it free after this point. “Otherwise, the test centres will close down – and we will have to see to it that they reopen in September,” she warned.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach recently said that he is preparing a strategy for an expected increase in infections during the colder season.

It will include a new vaccination campaign, testing rules, as well as renewed amendments to infection laws. 

There are also calls for more preparation from other sectors of society.

Markus Lewe, president of the Association of Cities and Towns, said: “The experts are largely in agreement that a next wave of corona will be upon us in autumn at the latest.”

Lewe said no one wanted renewed contact restrictions but the number of cases can go up quickly, and Germany must be ready in case it happens.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers’ Association, said: “The federal and state governments must do everything they can to ensure that schools are optimally prepared for all possible pandemic scenarios in autumn and winter.”

Meidinger said the infection protection laws expiring in September “must be extended before the summer break and adapted to the imminent dangers in autumn”.

He said this should include the possibility of making masks compulsory at schools again on a state-wide basis.

What else is on the agenda?

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the state leaders will also discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine and the need to speed up the expansion of renewable energy in Germany.

Ahead of the meeting, state premier Wüst called for a comprehensive strategy on energy security in Germany, and an update on how the country will become free of Russian energy imports.

