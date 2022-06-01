Read news from:
Austria
Price of fuel falls in Germany after tax cut

The price of petrol in Germany has fallen at several gas stations much faster than expected after a fuel tax cut came into force.

Published: 1 June 2022 11:30 CEST
Prices of fuel at a petrol station at Frankfurt an der Oder early on Wednesday morning
Prices of fuel at a petrol station at Frankfurt an der Oder early on Wednesday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

The fuel tax reduction has been in effect since midnight – and it has led to significantly lower prices at many petrol stations across Germany.

Press agency DPA evaluated the prices at 400 petrol stations in Munich, Berlin and Hamburg between 6am and 7am on Wednesday, with the help of data from Germany’s biggest car club, the ADAC.

Although not all petrol stations lowered their prices significantly, the vast majority showed a clear difference just a few hours after the tax cut, DPA said. 

The Federal Association of Independent Petrol Stations (Bundesverband freier Tankstellen) also said initial evidence seemed to show that the tax cut was being passed onto consumers.

“At first glance, the measure seems to have been widely passed on,” the association’s managing director, Stephan Zieger said.

The government has slashed taxes on fuel for three months as part of a package of measures aimed at relieving people in Germany of high energy costs. Like the €9 ticket for public transport users, the tax cut on fuel will run from June 1st to August 31st before returning to normal in September. 

However, there have been fears that oil companies will not pass on the tax cut.

A driver in Oldenburg filling up his tank with Super E10 shortly after midnight on Wednesday

A driver in Oldenburg filling up his tank with Super E10 shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

Yet DPA’s flash analysis of prices found that a litre of Super E10 cost less than €1.90 at around 350 of the petrol stations surveyed on Wednesday morning.

In the same period on Tuesday, only one petrol station in the survey offered E10 for less than €2. At the majority of stations, the price was between €2.10 and €2.30 per litre at that time.

The price difference for premium petrol due to the tax relief is – theoretically – 35 cents per litre. This is within the range of reductions seen so far, however, it’s still too early to say how things will go. 

There was also a clear trend towards falling prices of diesel. While on Tuesday morning the fuel was rarely available for less than €2 per litre, on Wednesday this was the case.

For diesel, the relief from the tax cut is significantly lower at just under 17 cents per litre.

Before the tax cut, it had been expected that fuel prices would not fall straight away. That’s because the lowered tax does not apply to sales at the pump, but from the tank farm or refinery.

This means that all supplies delivered to the petrol stations before midnight can still be charged at the normal, higher tax rate. The fact that the majority of petrol stations have nevertheless already lowered their prices considerably could be a consequence of the high level of public attention and the resulting competitive pressure.

The Association of Independent Petrol Stations explained that the challenge is to get the lower-taxed fuel from the refineries and storage facilities to the petrol stations quickly. 

Vocabulary

Fuel tax – (die) Spritsteuer

Fuel prices (die) Spritpreisen 

Tax reduction/cut – (die) Steuersenkung

Filling station – (die) Tankstelle

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany unleashes money-saving measures to beat inflation

Prices at the pumps dipped across Germany and commuters began paying just €9 a month for public transport, as inflation-relief measures in Europe's biggest economy kicked in on Wednesday.

Published: 1 June 2022 19:27 CEST
Germany unleashes money-saving measures to beat inflation

With consumer price hikes striking new records in recent months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany is unleashing 30 billion euros from its coffers to help residents and businesses cope.

Among the measures most eagerly awaited by consumers was a fuel tax cut reaching around 30 cents a litre for petrol and 14 cents for diesel.

In Berlin, drivers said they were pleasantly surprised to see the immediate impact on pump prices, which fell below two euros a litre.

Filling up at a station where petrol was down to €1.88 a litre and diesel at €1.87, Niklas Gelauer welcomed the step.

“The difference in pump prices is big. I can’t do without a car, so before this I waited until evenings to fill up the tank as the prices are cheaper then,” the 20-year-old said.

Health worker Veronika Scholz, 48, said she’d had to rely more on public transport lately because driving had become too expensive.

“It’s good that (petrol prices) are cheaper now. Because the prices had been so high lately, I have only pumped what was absolutely necessary,” she said.

Meanwhile commuters using public transport were delighted by the nine-euro monthly ticket, valid on local and regional buses, subways and trains across the country.

The ticket, which is available from June to August and cannot be used for high-speed trains, is subsidised by 2.5 billion euros of state funds and has already been snapped up by seven million people.

Stress test

However, there are fears the cheap ticket will push too many people onto a public transport system that could struggle to cope with sudden surges.

And with the summer holidays ahead, trains plying routes to popular tourist destinations risk becoming overcrowded.

A €9 ticket in the German city of Sellin

A €9 ticket in the German city of Sellin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

Student Anica Burkhardt, 21, had travelled with a friend from the north-western city of Bremen to Berlin.

They took a long-distance bus, but plan to use the nine-euro ticket and make the trip on regional trains in the future.

“It’s longer, six hours, but cheaper. It’s good that fewer cars will be used, but the regional trains are already very full and they will probably be even fuller,” she said.

With a long bank holiday weekend ahead, officials are nervously watching key routes.

Martin Burkert, deputy chairman of the rail and transport union EVG, described the coming weekend as a stress test for the rail, as he underlined emergency plans in place.

“If there are too many people on a platform, police will clear it so that trains can travel safely,” he said.

“If an entire train station risks being overly packed, it will be closed. If trains are too full, they will have to be cleared,” he warned.

