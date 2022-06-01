Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Germany to deliver air defence system to Ukraine, says Scholz

Germany will deliver to Ukraine an air defence system capable of shielding a "large city from Russian air raids", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, rejecting accusations that his government was slow to arm Kyiv.

Published: 1 June 2022 12:02 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on the Bundestag on Wednesday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks on the Bundestag on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The German government will be “sending more weapons” to Ukraine, Scholz told parliament.

“The government has decided that we will send the Iris-T system – the most modern system that Germany currently possesses,” he said.

The system would “enable Ukraine to protect an entire major city from Russian airstrikes.”

Germany will also deliver a tracking radar system capable of detecting enemy rocket artillery, he said.

Under heavy pressure over the last weeks, Scholz’s government has agreed to send heavy weapons including self-propelled howitzers and Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Scholz said in Brussels he had agreed a deal with Greece for Athens to send Soviet-era military vehicles to Ukraine in exchange for more modern armour from Berlin.

Germany has already struck a similar agreement with the Czech Republic to help supply weaponry to Ukraine and is currently negotiating one with Poland.

The goal is to supply Ukraine with vitally needed weapons from old Soviet-era stocks that it can quickly put into battle as it tries to halt
Russia’s invasion.

Germany wants to deliver 14 Leopard battle tanks and one Leopard armoured vehicle to Prague in exchange for the Czechs sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

No date has yet been set for the delivery, however, and Scholz told parliament that talks were ongoing.

UKRAINE

Germany to ease visa rules for Russian Kremlin critics

Berlin will ease visa requirements for Russian critics of Vladimir Putin's government to allow them to live and work in Germany, an interior ministry spokesman said Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 15:31 CEST
Journalists, scientists and civil society activists who are facing pressure from Moscow will be able to benefit from the newly agreed rules.

Human rights defenders and employees of foreign organisations which have been classified as “undesirable” in Russia can also be granted residency under the sped-up procedures.

Their immediate family members will likewise benefit, said the spokesman.

He could not give any figures on how many people might benefit from the eased procedures, but said applicants will have to present “credible” cases.

Germany has opened its doors to an estimated 600,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

But in the last weeks, calls have grown for Europe’s biggest economy to also offer protection to Kremlin critics.

In April, German daily Welt announced it was hiring Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who staged an anti-war protest on live TV, as a foreign correspondent. 

Ovsyannikova, an editor at Russia’s Channel One television, barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news in March holding a poster reading “No War” in English.

She was later fined by the government for the demonstration. 

In the past few weeks, Germany has also streamlined the visa process for Russians who currently work for German companies and want to move away from their home country. 

Under the new conditions, Russian workers who who earn at least €43,992 a year and who want to transfer to Germany with their current employer will be granted “global access to the labour market”, meaning that their visas will be granted automatically.

Deputy Chancellor Robert Habeck said however that in the process of welcoming Russians, Germany has to ensure that “the wrong ones” do not “come to us, and we don’t bring spies into our country”.

