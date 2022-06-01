German phrase of the day: Was für

Why do I need to know it?

This phrasal expression is useful to know because it has a different meaning than what you might initially think, and can catch German learners out.

Knowing this duo of words will also help in all kinds of situations whether you’re at a friend’s house, in a cafe or a ticket stand – or you just want to get your point across.

What does it mean?

Translated literally into English, was für (click here for the pronunciation) is what for, but in German it’s used to ask for options. So it actually means what or which kind.

For instance, when you ask for a coffee without specifying the type of coffee you want, you might be asked: Was für einen Kaffee möchten Sie? or What kind of coffee would you like?

You might also hear people splitting up the phrase by putting a verb in the middle. For example: Was willst du für einen Keks? or What kind of biscuit do you want?

Was für is also used to make a strong statement about something, so it’s great for when you have an opinion that you really want to express. In these affirmative sentences it means: What a….!

You can often see it in newspaper headlines. For example, in the run up to the Brexit deal defeat back in 2019, the biggest selling newspaper Bild ran with the headline: Was für ein Brexshit! (What Brexshit!)

Some more examples:

Kann ich bitte ein Ticket kaufen?

Was für ein Ticket möchten Sie?

Can I buy a ticket please?

What kind of ticket do you want?

Was für ein Scheißtag!

What a shit day!

Was ein Tag doch für einen Unterschied ausmacht!

What a difference a day makes!