Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German phrase of the day: Was für

This is a useful combination of words to know when you're out and about in Germany in everyday situations, or want to make a statement about something.

Published: 1 June 2022 15:34 CEST
German phrase of the day: Was für
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know it?

This phrasal expression is useful to know because it has a different meaning than what you might initially think, and can catch German learners out.

Knowing this duo of words will also help in all kinds of situations whether you’re at a friend’s house, in a cafe or a ticket stand – or you just want to get your point across. 

What does it mean?

Translated literally into English, was für (click here for the pronunciation) is what for, but in German it’s used to ask for options. So it actually means what or which kind.

For instance, when you ask for a coffee without specifying the type of coffee you want, you might be asked: Was für einen Kaffee möchten Sie? or What kind of coffee would you like?

You might also hear people splitting up the phrase by putting a verb in the middle. For example: Was willst du für einen Keks? or What kind of biscuit do you want?

Was für is also used to make a strong statement about something, so it’s great for when you have an opinion that you really want to express. In these affirmative sentences it means: What a….!

You can often see it in newspaper headlines. For example, in the run up to the Brexit deal defeat back in 2019, the biggest selling newspaper Bild ran with the headline: Was für ein Brexshit! (What Brexshit!)

Some more examples: 

Kann ich bitte ein Ticket kaufen?

Was für ein Ticket möchten Sie?

Can I buy a ticket please?

What kind of ticket do you want?

Was für ein Scheißtag!

What a shit day! 

Was ein Tag doch für einen Unterschied ausmacht!

What a difference a day makes!

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Kladderadatsch

Whether it’s a pile of clothes on the floor or even the downfall of a political system, this is a German word for all things messy and chaotic.

Published: 24 May 2022 14:50 CEST
German word of the day: Kladderadatsch

The German language is full of wonderful words that don’t have a true English translation: a personal favourite is Verschlimmbessern, which means to try and improve a situation only to end up making it worse. Der Kladderadatsch is another word which defies simple translation, meaning something like “unholy mess” or “clutter”, but also “chaos”,  “collapse”, or “crash”.

The reason for this slightly strange combination of meanings is that Kladderadatsch is onomatopoeic: it describes the sound that disorganised things make. When the word is used to describe a crash, an English onomatopoeic equivalent would probably be “kerblam!” or something similar. When you’re explaining that your bedroom is a mess, however, you’re most likely instead hoping to convey the idea of clutter – not that your laundry is making a “kerblam” noise! 

In a political sense, Kladderadatsch can also mean a particularly messy scandal.

Although Kladderadatsch can most likely trace its origin back to early 19th century Berlin, the word only became particularly popular following the first publication of a satirical magazine called Kladderadatsch in 1848. This magazine, published weekly from 1848 until 1944, was born out of the radical student protests of the time, which many believed were the signs of the old political system collapsing. 

According to legend, the founders of the magazine – Albert Hofmann and David Kalisch – came up with the name after watching a dog jump up onto a tavern table, knocking over bottles and glasses alike. Watching the chaos before them, they recognised the parallels with their political times, and so Kladderadatsch was christened.

EXAMPLES:

Ich habe den ganzen Kladderadatsch in den Müll geschmissen.

I threw the whole mess into the rubbish

In unserer Stadt gab es deswegen einen großen Kladderadatsch

There was a big scandal in our town because of it

Seine Geschäfte endeten mit einem großen Kladderadatsch

His businesses ended in a big ‘crash!’

SHOW COMMENTS