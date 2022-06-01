For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
10 ways to express surprise in German
From woodland fairies to whistling pigs, the German language has a colourful variety of phrases to express surprise.
Published: 1 June 2022 17:19 CEST
Swedish Fan Tony celebrates shortly before the Grand Final of the 61st annual Eurovision Song Contest, in Stockholm. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Britta Pedersen
For members
GERMAN LANGUAGE
Denglisch: The English words that will make you sound German
Denglisch - a hybrid of Deutsch and English - can refer to the half-and-half way Germans and foreigners speak to each other. But Germans use plenty of English words amongst themselves - although they don’t always mean the same thing.
Published: 18 May 2022 09:23 CEST
Updated: 21 May 2022 08:28 CEST
Updated: 21 May 2022 08:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments