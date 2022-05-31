For members
Five of the most unusual types of transport in Germany
Public transport is designed to get us from A to B, but these quirky transport options in Germany are an experience in themselves. And the best thing? You can use the €9 ticket for some of them.
Published: 31 May 2022 12:20 CEST
The Schwebebahn travels along Kaiserstraße in Wuppertal. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Güttler
OPINION: Germany’s €9 ticket for summer is a just gimmick, not a solution
Germany is launching a cheap transport deal in response to rising energy costs. But the flashy offer may actually lead to sharp fare hikes and is not what's needed in Germany, argues Brian Melican.
Published: 31 May 2022 13:19 CEST
