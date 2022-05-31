Read news from:
TRANSPORT

Five of the most unusual types of transport in Germany

Public transport is designed to get us from A to B, but these quirky transport options in Germany are an experience in themselves. And the best thing? You can use the €9 ticket for some of them.

Published: 31 May 2022 12:20 CEST
Wuppertal
The Schwebebahn travels along Kaiserstraße in Wuppertal. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Güttler

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past month or so, you’ll be aware that Germany is launching a mega cheap transport ticket this summer. From the start of June, people will be able to travel on unlimited local and regional transport for just €9 a month – and the ticket will be valid anywhere in the country. 

With everyone looking forward to getting out and about this summer, we thought we’d take a look at some slightly unusual ways of getting from A to B. 

Beyond the everyday buses and underground trains, you can find some truly awe-inspiring and quirky modes of transport in Germany. Here’s a rundown of some of the more eccentric parts of Germany’s transport networks, from futuristic suspension railways to charming steam trains. 

Wuppertal Schwebebahn 

Just outside of the Ruhrgebiet in the otherwise unassuming city of Wuppertal, you’ll find an upside-down train line that wouldn’t look particularly out of place in a Blade Runner film. 

The Schwebebahn, or suspension monorail, was originally opened in 1901 and runs along around 13 kilometers of track that meanders with the flow of the River Wupper. For around 10km of the journey, passengers soar just 12 feet above the water on the suspended track, and for the last 3km, the Schwebebahn sails above the streets of Wuppertal and even crosses the A46 motorway. 

The Schwebebahn’s striking look and winding riverside route aren’t the only things that have given it cult status. Back in 1950, a circus thought up a quirky (and very strange) marketing trick: they decided to bring their elephant Tuffi along for a ride on the famous train. The noise and motion of the Schwebebahn was far too much for the frightened elephant, who crashed through the side of the train car and leapt straight into the river.

Tuffi in the Wupper

Postcard of the moment when Tuffi leapt into the Wupper from the Schwebebahn. Source: Wiki Commons

Thankfully, Tuffi survived the fall, and the incredible moment was captured on camera to verify that the unbelievable event did, in fact, take place. She’s even got her own statue (the Tuffistein) that sits in the river to remind people of her heroic endeavours, as well as a memorial statue in the town.

These days, Wuppertal’s identity is so closely bound up with the Schwebebahn that it’s hard to imagine it anywhere else. That’s ironic, because the designer of the suspension railway, Eugen Langen, actually offered it to Berlin, Munich and Breslau before Wuppertal – and the other three cities turned it down.

Despite its sci-fi look, the Schwebebahn is used as part of the ordinary transport network by around 80,000 Wuppertal residents every day. If you fancy a trip to the North Rhine-Westphalian town over summer, you can ride on the Schwebebahn using your €9 ticket.  

Cable cars

Anyone who’s been to a mountain resort in Germany will have travelled by cable car -´possibly in order to reach the slopes on a skiing trip. In recent years, though, researchers have increasingly looked at this airborne mode of transport as a realistic way to fill holes in public transport networks.

In symbolic show of support for this principle, Berlin’s state government plans to integrate the famous cable car in Marzahn’s Garten der Welt into the city’s public transport network by the end of 2022. That means that people with an ordinary monthly ticket with Berlin’s main transport operator, BVG, will be able to soar over the gardens and enjoy spectacular views of the exotic garden and the former East Berlin for free. (For now, however, a combi ticket to the Garten der Welt and cable car is €9.90 for adults, €5.50 for concessions and free for children aged five and under.)

There have been similar discussions in Cologne, where a 930-metre long cable car carries passengers over the Rhein river from the Zoo to the Rheinpark. However, the Cologne cable car is still very much a tourist attraction rather than an ordinary part of the transport network, and it’s unclear whether it’ll become part of the city’s transport network anytime soon. The connection between the two parks is useful for tourists though, so if you want to take a ride on it, a return for adults will set you back €8 and a return for children costs €4. 

Cologne cable car

A cable car travels between over the Rhein with the spires of the Cologne Cathedral in the background. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

In Bonn, meanwhile, plans are afoot for a brand new cable car route that would be fully integrated into the city’s public transport system. The 4.3 kilometre track would run transport passengers through the air from the district of Beuel on the right bank of the Rhine and across the river to Venusberg. According to current plans, the cable car will stop at five stations: Schießbergweg in Beuel-Ramersdorf, Post Tower, UN Campus, Loki-Schmidt-Platz and Bonn University Hospital.

Not to be outdone, the Bavarian capital of Munich is formulating its own plans for an aerial transport link. The idea is for the cable car to run along an 11km stretch of the Frankfurter Ring from Fasanerie S-Bahn station in the west to Unterföhring in the east, crossing Englisher Garten and the Isar River along the way. However, the plans have hit some hurdles as researchers are questioning whether the cable car would really offer value for money. 

The campaigners for the new line are nonetheless quick to point out that more than half (122) of Germany’s 206 cable cars are located in Bavaria as a means of ascending the mountains. “So in which metropolis would an urban cable card be more appropriate than in Munich?” they ask. 

Rasender Roland 

Moving away from southern Germany to the far north, you’ll find an old-fashioned chap with a big personality who can transport you across the island of Rügen.

Rasender Roland – translated as ‘Racing Roland’ or ‘Raging Roland’) – is a charming narrow-gauge steam train that has been connecting towns along the southeast of the island for more than a century. Getting on in the southeastern town of Putbus, it takes about an hour to travel to the picturesque Baltic resorts of Binz, Sellin, Baabe and Göhren further down the coast. 

Rasender Roland in Rügen

Rasender Roland travels through a thicket of trees in Rügen. Photo: pa/obs SWR/Tourismuszentrale Rügen | SWR – Südwestrundfunk

Passengers who stay for the entire journey can reward themselves with a crispy fish roll at the legendary fish smokery near Göhren station – best enjoyed on one of the windswept sandy beaches. 

You may be wondering what speed would count as “racing” for a steam train, and the answer is 18 miles per hour, which is about the same as a fast cyclist. However, holidaying on an island like Rügen – just like travelling on the Racing Roland – is all about taking it slow and enjoying the ride. 

To make it even better, Racing Roland is part of the island’s regional train network, so you can enjoy this unique experience at no extra cost with your €9 ticket. 

Amphibian bus 

In the northern port city of Hamburg, the sea has always played an important role. From the days of the Hanseatic League in the Middle Ages right up until today, the waterways have brought trade and prosperity to the region, and numerous ferry routes are integrated into the transport network to transport people across the water.

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, though, look no further than Hamburg’s very own amphibian bus, which takes you on a tour through both the city streets and through its bustling harbours in one fell swoop.

RiverCity HafenBus

The RiverBus sails through the HafenCity in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Christian Charisius

The HafenCity Riverbus picks people up in the historic warehouse district of Speicherstadt, near the Elbphilharmonie, and transports people on solid ground to the Entenwerder peninsula in Rothenburgsort, one of Hamburg’s oldest districts. At this point, passengers will get to experience its miraculous transformation from bus to boat. 

Entering the Elbe in its ship form, the Riverbus continues its journey upstream, taking passengers through Tiefstack and Billwerder Bay and along to the freshwater mudflats of Holzhafen, where it turns back to Entenwerder. 

The trip on the RiverBus is essentially a guided tour, so it definitely costs more than your ordinary public transport. To experience the metamorphosing bus, adults will pay around €32, and children aged 5-14 will pay €21. 

If that’s a bit too steep, you can still travel on the water using one of the many ferries in Hamburg’s public transport network – and these are included in the price of the €9 ticket.  

Handcars or ‘Draisines’

Back in 1817, an inventor called Baron Karl Draisin invented what many believe is an early precursor to our modern-day bicycle. His Laufmachine (running machine), which became known as a Draisine, was a human-powered, two-wheeled and steerable vehicle that offered an alternative to riding a horse.

Later on, the term Draisine came to be associated with similar contraptions on railway tracks, which could either be powered by pushing levers or by peddling. Apparently, around 38 of these handcar routes still exist in Germany, and the longest is in the Pfalz mountains, running for 40km between Altenglan and Staudernheim. Luckily, this one’s driven by peddles – and you can even get a motorised e-bike version – so you won’t have to worry about getting sore arms along the way. 

Handcar in Lingenfeld

Schoolchildren travel by Draisin near the town of Lingenfeld in Rheinland-Pflaz. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ronald Wittek

Outside of the Pflaz region, you can find handcars (known as Draisinenbahnen) in every state in Germany – aside from Bavaria. In Brandenburg, for instance, there are numerous places to travel by Draisinenbahn: one in Mittenwalde, one between Zossen and Mellensee, and another to the northwest of Berlin at Tiefensee

Though Draisins originally served a crucial function in railway repair and maintenance, today they are generally private tourist attractions, which means they won’t be included in the €9 ticket.

Nevertheless, in some rural corners of Germany, they’re still the most fun and energising way to get from A to B – so be sure to look up your nearest one next time you’re in the countryside. 

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: Germany’s €9 ticket for summer is a just gimmick, not a solution

Germany is launching a cheap transport deal in response to rising energy costs. But the flashy offer may actually lead to sharp fare hikes and is not what's needed in Germany, argues Brian Melican.

Published: 31 May 2022 13:19 CEST
OPINION: Germany's €9 ticket for summer is a just gimmick, not a solution

When someone faces constant criticism about one of their character traits, they sometimes react by over-correcting it. In Germany, we’re witnessing the political equivalent of this with the introduction of the nationwide €9 monthly ticket for local transport on June 1st. Yes, after years of being told that it is plodding, excessively risk-averse, and beholden to the automotive industry, Germany’s political class has decided to show that it can do daring, diesel-independent decision-making – and gone completely overboard. It’s like at the end of Grease when Sandy turns up wearing a cat-suit.

The problem for the German government, however, is that while Sandy looked legendarily hot in her outfit, Olaf Scholz’ Tripartite Coalition is set to appear decidedly less attractive (but just as uncomfortable) in its black leather headline-catcher. That’s because, in my view, the €9 ticket will prove to be completely ineffective at best and, at worst, a small-scale disaster.

I know I’m in the vast minority here. Most people in Germany are currently either neutral or indeed wholly favourable towards the policy. Millions have already purchased their tickets and are now happily planning itineraries which, by relying solely on the regional trains covered by the offer, will take them hundreds of miles for less than it usually costs to cross a medium-sized city. Millions more convinced car-drivers, meanwhile, have absolutely no intention of leaving their vehicles at home, but are hoping that the crazily cheap tickets will take some traffic off the roads. What is more, after almost three years of sustained fiscal laxity in the face of continuous crises, all of us have become accustomed to the prospect of millions of euros of public money being lavished on the policy.

A passenger holds an example of the €9 ticket in Cologne.

A passenger holds an example of the €9 ticket in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

What is the German government really trying to achieve?

All of us, however – especially those of us who, like me, have relied on public transport all our lives (I never even learned to drive a car) – would do well to not get caught up in all the general enthusiasm and think more closely about the stated aims of the €9 Ticket and whether it will achieve them.

Firstly, the stated aims are unclear. For the Greens, it’s about luring people away from their cars, a kind of ‘cut-price trial offer’ to reach people who, thus far, would never have considered taking the bus or who retreated back into their motorised cocoons at the start of corona. For the SPD, the primary focus is on giving a cash boost to hard-pressed lower-income workers who, unlike white-collar employees, are more likely to have to actually travel to their place of work and less likely to own a car. The FDP, meanwhile, aren’t really wedded to the policy for any reason, but seem happy enough to go along with it because it provides them with an eco-friendly alibi while they throw millions more at car-drivers in terms of fuel tax breaks – and because looks like the kind of gutsy, “move fast and break things”-style policy approach they’re always claiming they stand for. 

These are aims the €9 ticket will not be able to achieve – or only at the cost of various unintended consequences. For a start, yes, existing holders of monthly season tickets will indeed get a cash break: here in Hamburg, commuters who need the full use of all zones stand to save at least €200 over three months. Yet equally, the millions of ‘joy-riders’ who see this as their ticket to cheap weekends away or a budget domestic summer holiday will also be benefitting from hefty subsidies. Many of them could well have afforded the standard fare. Moreover, many season-ticket holders are, despite galloping inflation, not yet in dire financial straits. As such, a lot of the spending will inevitably be wasted on those who have absolutely no need of it.

The €9 ticket option on a ticket machine in Munich.

The €9 ticket option on a ticket machine in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager

Proof of the fact that many users of public transport in Germany do not really need a fare reduction can be found by simply looking at trains and buses in major urban centres: they are full of paying riders. Even though German public transport has no ticket barriers and only sporadic fare checks, rates of fare evasion are low; and even in a global pandemic which has turned a good half of the population into paranoid recluses, ridership is already back up to 80 percent of pre-corona levels. Of course, 80 percent is still too little for cash-strapped public transport authorities, many of whom are welcoming the ticket on the grounds that it will help them get back to 2019 – but does anyone remember what 2019 buses and trains were like? Horribly overcrowded! There is something slightly schizophrenic going on here: while the Health Ministry is saying that public transport is still so dangerous that it is one of the last non-clinical environments in which face masks must remain compulsory, the Transport Ministry is enacting a policy which might as well be subtitled “Just keep packin’ ‘em in…” Poor Karl Lauterbach must be having a fit.

Overcrowding and rising fares

Indeed, overcrowding is another area in which the policy is likely to backfire, both by angering regular users whose seats are now being taken by €9-newbies and by giving said €9 ticket-holders a somewhat sub-optimal user experience as they, packed in like sardines, suddenly remember why they never used to like the bus anyway. There will no doubt be an inevitable slew of tweets from travellers posting photos of overcrowded regional trains in which the air conditioning systems have failed, captioned – depending on the character of the user – with either sardonic jibes or histrionic accusations of Covid-irresponsibility. Certainly, the effect for the image of public transport is unlikely to be quite what the Greens were hoping for…

There is potential for an even more spectacular PR disaster, however: a hefty fare-hike in September or January 2023 at the latest. With inflation soaring, one is due anyway, and after three months’ lost revenue from normal ticket sales which the federal Government has only vaguely promised to reimburse, many transport authorities may well have to try and recoup costs from those passengers who still have to keep using buses and trains even after the summer bonanza is over. That, under car-friendly FDP stewardship, the Transport Ministry will be stingy when it comes to paying local transport authorities for its policy is, by the way, almost certain: it is already starting to renege on commitments in last year’s coalition agreement to support infrastructure investment. 

Travellers queue for a train at Berlin's Ostbahnhof. People are expecting crowded trains during the cheap transport offer.

Travellers queue for a regional train at Berlin’s Ostbahnhof. Transport operators are expecting crowded trains during the cheap transport offer. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

So in a worst-case scenario, the €9-ticket splurge could halt investment this summer as local transport authorities freeze budgets until they can put a figure on the damage, and then hamper it in the long term as gaping accounting holes have to be retrospectively plugged. This would completely counter the stated aim of getting more people onto public transport because many who would, in principle, be willing to use it are lacking suitable options near their homes or places of work. Whole areas of Hamburg are miles from the U-Bahn, for instance, while entire medium-sized cities like Münster and Kiel rely solely on chronically overloaded busses. The only thing that will fix this, however, is buying vehicles, laying tracks, and training drivers – i.e. concerted investment over years, not temporary fare gimmicks.

How could Germany approach it differently?

In terms of putting money in people’s pockets, but doing it in a sensible, targeted way, why not introduce the €9 ticket for low-income households, and/or specifically for groups such as students and pensioners – but do so on a permanent basis? It could even be extended to every household which doesn’t own a car: if we’re going to throw money at people for using public transport, we might at least chuck it in the direction of those who lessen the load on the exchequer in another way – i.e. by not causing significant wear and tear to the country’s road network.

And if it’s a sexy, eye-catching policy you’re after, here’s one that would cost nothing and encourage some of the missing 20 percent to return to public transport: ending the ridiculous mask requirement. It’s absurd that trade fairs with tens of thousands of visitors are now being held (with no detrimental effect on public health), but that those travelling to the crowded expo halls by bus or train have to mask up. The messaging is wrong and so people are wrongly afraid of public transport or discouraged from using it by the prospect of the dreaded FFP2s. Yes, getting rid of Covid masks on public transport would, on the Grease-policy-sexiness scale, rate as Olivia Newton-John. The €9 ticket is one of the supporting actresses doomed to quickly be forgotten. 

