Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Summer is up, tourism is recovering from pandemic years, and people are stuck at chaotic airports. Here are your rights if something goes wrong.

Published: 31 May 2022 17:28 CEST
Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

A shortage of staff and an excess of travellers after the coronavirus pandemic are just two of the ingredients behind the chaos in many European airports ahead of the main summer holidays.

Just as people have started travelling again, visiting friends and family and taking the holidays that were postponed several times, they now have to face long queues, delays, and even flight cancellations.

The good news is that the European Union has strict regulations protecting consumers, including those buying plane tickets.

If you have faced issues with your flight, here are your rights and how to get compensation, according to EU legislation.

First things first: is my trip covered by the EU legislation?

EU air passenger rights apply to you if your flight is within the EU or Schengen zone, if it arrives in the EU/Schengen zone from outside the bloc and is operated by an EU-based airline, or if it departs from the EU/ Schengen zone.

Additionally, the EU rights apply only if you have not already received benefits (including compensation, re-routing, and assistance from the airline) for this journey under the law of a non-EU country.

What if my flight is from the UK to an EU country?

Since January 1st 2021, the bloc’s rules and rights do not apply to cancellations or delays to flights from the UK to the EU or to those passengers denied boarding on these flights if the flight was operated by a non-EU carrier.

However, according to the rules, if your flight arrives in the European Union and is operated by an EU airline, or if you are flying to the UK from an EU country, then you are entitled to the same rights.

READ ALSO: LATEST: Italy scraps all Covid entry rules for travellers

The European Union comprises the 27 EU countries plus the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Réunion Island, Mayotte, Saint-Martin as well as the Azores, Madeira and the Canary Islands (but not the Faroe Islands). The rules also apply to flights to and from Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

What about return flights?

The EU says: “The outbound and return flights are always considered as two separate flights, even if they were booked as part of one reservation.”

It’s not uncommon to book with one airline and then the flight to be operated by a different carrier, sometimes a partner line. In this case, all compensation requests should be directed to the operator, rather than the company you booked with.

The EU says: “In case of any difficulties only the airline which operates the flight can be held responsible.”

This would affect whether you are entitled to compensation if you booked with an EU-based carrier but the flight was actually operated by a non-EU carrier.

What happens if my flight is cancelled?

In case of cancellation, you have the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date. You are also entitled to assistance free of charge, including refreshments, food, accommodation (if you are rebooked to travel the next day), transport, and communication (two telephone calls, for example). This is regardless of the reasons for cancellation.

If you were informed of the cancellation less than 14 days before the scheduled departure date, you also have a right to compensation, except if the cancellation was due to “extraordinary circumstances” (see below for explanation of “extraordinary circumstances”.

The table below from the Europa.eu website shows the amount of compensation you are entitled to in the case of cancellations within 14 days of departure.

Often the airlines might not make this clear to you

What if my flight was delayed?

Your rights and compensation will depend on the duration of the delay and the distance of the flight.

If an airline expects that your flight will be delayed beyond the scheduled departure time, you are entitled to meals and refreshments in proportion to the waiting time. It starts at two hours for shorter flights (distance of 1,500 km or less), three hours or more for longer flights and a delay of four hours for all other flights.

You should make yourself known to the airline so that they can provide you with the necessary vouchers and information.

If you arrived at your final destination with a delay of more than three hours, you are entitled to compensation unless the delay was due to extraordinary circumstances.

READ ALSO: Fixed machine ‘will cut wait time for Swedish passports’

The compensation will be €250 for short flights, €400 for longer flights and up to €600 for flights covering more than 3,500 kilometres.

What are ‘extraordinary circumstances’?

It can get tricky to understand your rights when most of the things you are entitled to depend on whether or not the cancellations and delays were due to extraordinary circumstances.

According to the EU, examples of events defined as extraordinary circumstances are “air traffic management decisions, political instability, adverse weather conditions and security risks”.

However, most technical problems which come to light during maintenance are not considered extraordinary circumstances, and staff shortages would also usually not be classed as extraordinary circumstances – but it remains to be seen if widespread shortages around Europe over the summer achieve this classification.

Workers’ strikes – a pretty regular occurance in certain countries (looking at you, France) – may be considered extraordinary circumstances.

Still, the airline needs to prove that the circumstance caused the delay or cancellation and that delays or cancellations couldn’t have been avoided “even if all reasonable measures had been taken”.

READ ALSO: Germany to relax travel restrictions for summer

​​If the airline does not provide a satisfactory explanation, you can contact your national authority for further assistance.

My luggage was lost, damaged or delayed.

Unless the damage was caused by an inherent defect in the baggage itself, the airline is liable. You have the right to compensation up to approximately € 1,300.

“​​If you want to file a claim for lost or damaged luggage, you should do it in writing to the airline within 7 days, or within 21 days of receiving your luggage if it was delayed. There is no standard EU-wide form.”, the EU site adds.

What other rights do I have?

If you were denied boarding because your flight was overbooked, you have the right to choose between reimbursement, going on the next flight or rebooking the journey at a later date. You are also entitled to compensation and assistance from the airline.

READ ALSO: ‘We will be understaffed this summer’ warn French airport unions

In case you are downgraded, you are entitled to reimbursement of a percentage of your ticket price, depending on flight distance, and reaching 75 per cent.

Where should I complain?

Your first point of contact should be the airline itself. However, if you are not satisfied with their response, you can contact your country’s European Consumer Centre for cross-border flights or a national consumer centre for domestic trips.

If you think you’re liable for compensation from your airline, you can file an official EU airline complaint form.

Other ways to claim compensation

Even if you are not entitled to compensation from the airline, there might be other ways to get refunds and money in case of flight cancellation and delays. 

Besides using private travel insurance, many credit and debit card companies and banks offer automatic travel insurance if you purchased a ticket with them. In some cases, you might receive cash payment for delays and cancellations even when they were due to “exceptional circumstances”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

What to know about Germany’s relaxed Covid entry rules for travellers

From June, Germany is to temporarily drop the requirement to show proof of vaccination, recovery or testing when entering the country, but there are still some regulations. We explain what you need to know.

Published: 31 May 2022 16:33 CEST
What to know about Germany's relaxed Covid entry rules for travellers

What’s happening?

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said earlier in May that authorities were to ease the Covid travel entry rules. 

It means that from June 1st until at least August 31st, travellers entering Germany from abroad no longer need to show proof of their vaccination status, recovery or a recent negative PCR or rapid Covid test. 

Up until now, the so-called 3G rule applied to anyone entering Germany from abroad. That means travellers over the age of 12 have had to show their Covid status before being allowed into the country. This can happen through uploading the proof to the airline when checking in online, showing it to a member of airline staff or, in some cases, showing it at the border before being allowed into Germany.

Travellers who transfer at an airport in Germany have also had to show proof before arriving in the country. It applied both to non-Schengen transit from or to third countries outside the EU, and to transit from or to Schengen states. These rules have now been dropped. 

READ ALSO: Germany to relax travel restrictions for summer

However, the rules for people entering Germany from red list (known as virus variant areas) will remain. They have to go into a 14-day quarantine on arrival, even if they have been vaccinated or have recovered. No country is currently a virus variant region.

“Until the end of August, we are suspending the 3G rule on entry,” Lauterbach said. “However, we will continue to keep a close eye on virus variant areas. If such areas are defined, entrants must be quarantined. Even with lower incidences in the summer, we must remain cautious during a global pandemic.”

Why is this changing?

Lauterbach said the relaxation of rules is due to the falling number of Covid infections, which means the situation is more stable. 

However, note that the 3G rule is on pause – and it will return from September 1st unless the law is adapted before then. 

What does this mean?

This move could be a big boost, especially for families who’ve previously had to shell out on several Covid tests for children before returning to Germany.

It will certainly make summer holidays easier – and cheaper. As we mentioned above, everyone over the age of 12 has had to show their Covid status, so unvaccinated teens have needed to show a negative test. 

Are there any other changes to know about?

From June 1st vaccines listed on the WHO emergency use list will be recognised in Germany – not only those approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

A spokesman from the German Health Ministry told The Local: “For entry into Germany, complete vaccination with vaccines other than those approved in the EU will also be recognised in future, provided they are listed in the WHO emergency use list. These include CoronaVac, Sinopharm BIBP and Covaxin.”

In Germany, people are classed as fully vaccinated 14 days after their second jab. After 270 days (around nine months) people also need to show proof of a booster shot to count as fully vaccinated.

READ ALSO: The new rules for entering Germany with an EU Covid pass

People arrive at Hamburg airport.

People arrive at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Markus Scholz

Does this mean anyone from non-EU countries can enter, even if they are unvaccinated?

There are additional restrictions that apply to entry from non-EU countries to Germany, and it doesn’t look like these are changing.

Up to this point, you have to be fully vaccinated to enter Germany if you are coming from most non-EU countries. Unvaccinated people are generally not allowed to enter unless they have an essential reason. There are exceptions for German and EU residents.

Germany does, however, allow unrestricted entry for people coming from a group of ‘safe list’ countries.

The Health Ministry told us this rule is not part of the 3G entry regulation, and so will remain in place. 

“Germany plans to abolish the 3G regulation for entry with the fifth amendment to the Coronavirus Entry Regulation (EinreiseV) with effect from 1st June 2022 for the ‘how’ to enter,” said the spokesman.

“However, the EinreiseV does not regulate the ‘whether’ they can enter, i.e. under which circumstances persons from third countries can enter the EU and thus also Germany.”

The spokesman said entry into the EU from non-EU countries is only granted to third-country nationals when they are coming from a country on the EU ‘safe list’ or if they have a compelling reason to entry (including if they are diplomats, seasonal workers or for family reunification).

People whose country is not on the ‘safe list’ but have been “fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine or an EU-equivalent vaccine” can also enter. From June 1st, a vaccine approved by WHO should also be accepted. 

You should check with your airline before the trip in case there are any other requirements. 

What does this mean?

It means that despite the 3G entry being dropped, people coming from non-EU countries will generally need to show they are fully vaccinated to enter Germany. Though the changes to the variety of vaccines accepted from outside the EU will no doubt make it much easier for many to enter the country. 

What else should I know?

Travellers should keep an eye on any risk-level changes to countries they are travelling to Germany from on the Robert Koch Institute’s risk list.

Furthermore, keep in mind that face masks are still mandatory on flights to and from Germany

SHOW COMMENTS