German public transport prices ‘will rise steeply’ after €9 offer, warns operator

The German government is introducing a €9 monthly ticket to ease the burden of transport costs on struggling households - but transport operators say they will have to recoup the costs come autumn.

Published: 30 May 2022 10:11 CEST
A ticket machine in Erfurt, Thuringia
A ticket machine in Erfurt, Thuringia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

Many people are eagerly awaiting the launch of the cheap monthly transport ticket, which will run from June 1st to August 31st and allow passengers to travel on local and regional transport all over Germany.

But the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV) has warned that the temporary relief in travel costs could be tempered by a disproportionate rise in ticket prices come September.

“In the medium term, we will have to pass on the missing funds to the fares or restrict the offer,” VDV president Ingo Wortmann told RND on Monday.

“So ticket prices will continue to rise – not directly on September 1st, but in the next round of price increases. Unfortunately, we will then get into the situation where people who are already burdened will have to pay more for their journeys.”

The cut-price offer is unlikely to be enough to lure car-users to greener transport until the general offer is improved for passengers, Wortmann claimed. 

“I see the ticket quite positively,” he said. “But all previous experiences with cheap public transport show that the offer has to be right and the price is secondary.” 

There have also been fears that the timing of the ticket – which will run throughout the summer and school holidays – could lead to overcrowding on buses and trains. 

In a recent poll on the new ticket offer, 63 percent of participants said they would “definitely” or “probably” use the €9 ticket over summer. 

The majority of The Local also said in a poll that they planned to take advantage of the offer

To tackle the issue, Deutsche Bahn is offering an additional 60,000 seats per day in regional transport and customers are being told to leave their bikes at home.

“I don’t want to talk about chaos, but there will be a lot of full trains and buses,” Wortmann said, adding that popular tourist destinations like the North Frisian island of Sylt and the Baltic Sea coast could be particularly hard-hit.

He said that full trains could potentially cause tensions between passengers and, “in very extreme cases”, even attacks on employees. 

Traffic warnings issued in Germany ahead of public holiday

People travelling in Germany this week have been warned to expect heavy traffic and busy airports.

Published: 25 May 2022 15:51 CEST
Updated: 25 May 2022 17:58 CEST
Germany has a nationwide public holiday on May 26th to mark the Christian holiday Ascension Day (Christi Himmelfahrt), which is also known as Father’s Day or Men’s Day.

Many people also book the Friday off work – known as a Brückentag (bridge day) – to make their annual leave go further. 

It comes after a disappointing start to the year when some public holidays fell on the weekend, meaning that most people didn’t get the day off in Germany. 

Meanwhile, with Covid restrictions being eased in most countries around the world, people in Germany are now desperate to make the most of their time off. 

It means that roads and airports are likely to be much busier – from Wednesday afternoon onwards. 

Germany’s biggest car club, the ADAC, warned that traffic jams were expected. 

Where are the worst traffic jams expected?

The ADAC expects the first peak of congestion on Wednesday from around 1pm to 7pm. It will also be very busy on Saturday and Sunday, while experts believe Friday will be fairly quiet on the roads. 

Roadworks might also pose a problem – the ADAC says more than 1,000 construction work sites are in place across Germany right now. 

The ADAC said the biggest traffic jams were expected around Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, as well as on the following motorways:

A1 Cologne – Bremen – Hamburg – Lübeck

A2 Berlin – Hanover – Dortmund

A3 Cologne – Frankfurt – Würzburg – Nuremberg

A4 Kirchheimer Dreieck – Erfurt – Chemnitz – Dresden

A5 Hattenbacher Dreieck – Darmstadt – Karlsruhe

A6 Heilbronn – Nuremberg

A7 Hamburg – Hanover and A7 Würzburg – Füssen/Reutte

A7 Hamburg – Flensburg

A8 Stuttgart – Munich – Salzburg

A9 Munich – Nuremberg

A10 Berlin Ring

A61 Mönchengladbach – Koblenz – Ludwigshafen

A81 Stuttgart – Singen

A93 Inntaldreieck – Kufstein

A95/B2 Munich – Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A99 Munich Autobahnring

Ascension Day is also a public holiday in Austria and Switzerland. 

Road experts say there could similarly be some busy roads in these countries which could affect Germans crossing the borders. 

“This will be particularly noticeable on the access roads to the leisure regions in the lower road network of the Alpine countries – for example, in Austria the Carinthian lakes, the Salzkammergut, Lake Neusiedl and the recreational areas of the Swiss cantons of Ticino and Valais,” said the ADAC.

“Slightly longer driving times should also be planned for the Tauern, Fernpass, Brenner, Rhine Valley and Gotthard routes.”

What about airports?

German airports are also expecting a rush of passengers this week. 

From Wednesday until Sunday this week, around 77,000 passengers per day are expected at Berlin’s BER airport. On regular weekdays, between 55,000 and 65,000 passengers is the norm, while around 70,000 travellers pass through BER on the peak days of Friday and Sunday.

Passengers are urged to be at the airport at least two hours before check-in, and to keep an eye for any updates or changes to their trip from their airline. 

