Austria
EXPLAINED: Why (and where) it’s still difficult to pay with card in Germany

Paying with card in cash-loving Germany can often be a challenge. But a massive technical problem means people have been struggling to pay by card for nearly a week in some shops - and the problem is still not fixed.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:54 CEST
A drugstore in Bremen has a sign on the door that reads: 'No card payment possible'.
A drugstore in Bremen has a sign on the door that reads: 'No card payment possible'. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

What’s happening?

Whether it’s in department stores, at the supermarket or at a restaurant – people across Germany have not been able to pay by card in many places since Tuesday last week. 

As The Local reported on Friday, the issue is linked to a problem with a commonly used card payments terminal from US company Verifone.

According to reports, the H5000 card machines at multiple retailers and businesses experienced a software malfunction that stopped it processing payments. 

The affected devices seem to be unable to connect to the network operator to carry out the transaction. After two attempts, the transaction is automatically considered “not authorised” and the payment cannot go through. 

Verifone started rolling out an update on Friday afternoon aimed at fixing the problem, but older devices have to be “manually” updated for this, meaning it’s taking longer to fix than anticipated. 

Shops and businesses in Germany with the older models have been hit especially hard by the failure, with customers only able to pay in cash – including on Saturday which is the busiest time for many retailers. 

In the below tweet, ZDF’s satirical news programme Heute Show pokes fun at Germany’s technical progress compared to other countries. The caption says: “Card payments have been broken at some German retailers since Tuesday.”

Which shops are affected – and where it is fixed?

Shops and businesses experiencing the outage usually have a sign on their door that says: ‘Keine Kartenzahlung möglich’ or ‘no card payment possible’.

In the last days it has affected independent businesses as well as larger chains.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi Nord said it had started to exchange affected card readers over the weekend, and it hopes to replace them in all shops this week. 

The replacement of the devices was already planned at Aldi Nord, but was brought forward in view of the glitch, a spokesperson told Focus Online. 

“While there is still no functioning update from the manufacturer of the card terminals in sight for the many affected retailers in Germany, Aldi Nord organised its own simple solution for its customers over the weekend,” the spokesperson said. All the affected devices are being replaced by a newer model.

Supermarket Netto Marken-Discount also reacted over the weekend – the company said card payments are now possible again in most of its branches.

Are all DIY stores, drugstores, discounters and supermarkets affected?

No. Individual cash registers in shops can be affected, as well as entire branches of the likes of Edeka, Rossmann, V-Markt, Netto, Aldi Nord, Globus and Kaufland shops.

Retailers often use several card readers in one store. At Netto, for example, card payments at the self-service checkouts have been working without restrictions.

Some clothes shops experienced problems over the weekend. There have also been issues at restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, nail salons, boutiques and petrol stations.

A sign saying 'cash only' at a branch of the store Zara in Berlin.

A sign saying ‘cash only’ at a branch of the store Zara in Berlin on Saturday May 28th. Photo: Rachel Loxton

However, many businesses are not affected by the outage because they don’t use the affected model. These include Aldi Süd, Lidl, Rewe and Penny.

How many places are affected in total?

Verifone’s H5000 reader is one of the three most popular and widely used models in German retail. But there are no concrete figures on how many places are affected. It is estimated that thousands of shops are affected by the outage.

Will the problem be solved quickly?

It’s already been dragging on since last Tuesday, making paying for goods in Germany more difficult. And it looks like it could be some days yet until the problem is fixed entirely across Germany. 

At the weekend, Frankfort-based service provider Payone, which uses Verifone, said it had prepared for the update.

“Nevertheless, we assume that this process cannot be carried out ad hoc in the area, but will probably take a few days,” a Payone spokeswoman said.

Verifone emphasised that the problem “is not related to the expiry of a certificate or a security breach, and does not represent a security threat”. They said it was a software fault.

What do I need to know now before shopping?

Customers are being urged to take cash with them when shopping because ATMs are not affected by the outage.

As a general rule, however, ATMs in Germany are busier due to the malfunctioning card readers. They are likely to get even busier in the next few days because employers tend to pay out wages around the end of the month. 

How hard is it to pay with card in Germany?

The technical glitch adds another facet to Germany’s reputation as being a country where it is difficult to pay with card at the best of times.

Unlike many other western countries, Germans still hold a lot of fondness for cash, and many business only accept cash payments.

However, cashless payments have received a boost in Germany due to the pandemic. The share of sales accounted for by card payments in retail rose from 50.5 percent in 2019 to 58.8 percent last year, a study by the Cologne-based retail research institute EHI found.

Contactless payments, where cards or smartphones are held in front of the terminal, have also become much more common due to the pandemic.

The outage does, however, raise questions about how often businesses in Germany update their card readers, and it will be something they will have to consider more in future. 

MONEY

German consumer prices climb again in May

Germany reported another jump in inflation in May as the war in Ukraine continued to push up food and energy prices, heaping pressure on the European Central Bank to speed up interest rate rises.

Published: 30 May 2022 15:23 CEST
German consumer prices climb again in May

In Europe’s top economy Germany, the annual inflation rate quickened to 7.9 percent to reach the highest level since reunification in 1990, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.

The last time inflation accelerated at a comparable pace was in West Germany in January 1952.

n Germany, Destatis said energy prices rose more than 38 percent in May, while food prices were up 11 percent.

In Germany, Destatis said energy prices rose more than 38 percent in May, while food prices were up 11 percent.

“Energy prices, in particular, have increased considerably since the war started in Ukraine and have had a considerable impact on the high inflation rate,” Destatis said.

“Another factor with an upward effect on prices is interruptions in supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a lower inflation rate of 7.7 percent for Germany.

Meanwhile, Spain’s inflation rate hit 8.7 percent year-on-year in May, after slightly cooling to 8.3 percent in April, according to the INE National Statistics Institute.

As in other countries, the increase was driven by soaring costs for energy and commodities despite efforts from the government to ease the burden on households.

July rate hike

Monday’s figures suggest the 19-nation currency club has yet to reach peak inflation, with many European nations highly reliant on Russian gas and oil imports. Heavy Western sanctions against Russia have also added further upheaval to already strained global supply chains.

The latest eurozone inflation data will be released on Tuesday.

In April, eurozone inflation soared to an all-time high of 7.5 percent – well beyond the European Central Bank’s two-percent goal.

The ECB has signalled it plans to hike interest rates in July for the first time in over a decade in a bid to tame inflation, following similar recent moves by other major central banks.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde has said that the bank aims to end negative interest rates by September.

The ECB currently has a bank deposit rate of minus 0.5 percent, meaning lenders pay to park their excess cash at the central bank.

“The ECB has clearly passed the stage of discussing whether and even when policy rates should be increased,” said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.

“The only discussion seems to be on whether the ECB should start with a 25 basis point rate hike in July or 50 basis points.”

