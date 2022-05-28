For members
Living in Germany: Care insurance, baby bureaucracy and road rules
In our weekend roundup for Germany we look at a court ruling on care insurance contributions, started German bureaucracy young and the road rules foreigners might not know, but Germans definitely do.
Published: 28 May 2022 09:41 CEST
A father holds the hand of a baby boy. Babies get into bureaucracy quickly in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt
Why large families are set to pay less for German care insurance
Germany's highest court has issued a landmark ruling stating that families with lots of children should ultimately pay less for their social security. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 May 2022 17:11 CEST
Updated: 28 May 2022 07:44 CEST
