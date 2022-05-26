Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Putin can’t dictate peace in war he ‘won’t win’ says Germany’s Scholz

Speaking on the final day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

Published: 26 May 2022 12:14 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Markus Schreiber

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be allowed to dictate peace in a war that he “will not win” in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

Putin has “already failed in all his strategic aims”, the German leader told the World Economic Forum in Davos. Russia’s plan to capture all of Ukraine is “further away today than it was at the beginning” of its invasion on February 24th as Ukraine put up an impressive defence.

Putin “underestimated” the “resolve and strength” of allies in countering his aggression in Ukraine, said Scholz, noting that Moscow has also now pushed Finland and Sweden to join the NATO defence alliance.

READ ALSO: Germany to boost military cooperation with Sweden and Finland amid NATO Bid

“Our goal is crystal clear — Putin must not win this war. And I am convinced that he will not win it,” said the German chancellor. Scholz, who has spoken several times with the Russian leader on the phone since Moscow’s invasion, said “Putin will only seriously negotiate peace when he realises that he cannot break Ukraine’s defences.”

And Western allies, who have been arming Ukraine and imposing heavy sanctions on Russia, will continue their backing for Kyiv, he pledged.

“It is a matter of making it clear to Putin that there will be no dictated peace,” said Scholz.

“Ukraine will not accept that and neither will we.” Scholz however did not directly address criticisms from Ukraine that Germany was not moving fast enough in supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons.

He only said that Germany’s support for Kyiv will continue to be coordinated with allies and that it will not allow NATO to become a ‘party in the conflict’.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Scholz deflects criticism over Ukraine war

Ukraine has been urging Berlin to speed up deliveries of heavy armaments including Leopard tanks and Marder armoured vehicles.

In a separate session at Davos on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced frustration over the process: “I don’t understand why it is so complicated, but I respect the situation in the German government and we are looking forward to see how this story ends.”

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko also noted at the economic forum in the Swiss ski resort that “everything works so slow” in terms of weaponry decisions.

“We need fast decisions with the weapons because I want to repeat one more time, we are defending not just our country, our families, our children, we defending every one of you.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Russian gas stop will spark ‘food price hikes and supply issues’ in Germany

Germany could see its supplies of vegetables and other food products affected in the event that Russia turns off the gas taps - but the overall supply will remain secure, the Agriculture Minister has said.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:03 CEST
Russian gas stop will spark 'food price hikes and supply issues' in Germany

Cem Özdemir made the comments in a response to a parliamentary question by the CDU/CSU on whether the country was prepared for a sudden halt in gas deliveries from Russia.

“Many companies in the agricultural and food industry are absolutely dependent on the supply of gas in order to be able to produce food or animal feed,” according to the statement by Özdemir, which was obtained by the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“In the event of a halt in natural gas supplies from Russia, further price increases as well as bottlenecks in the supply of individual foodstuffs are to be expected.”

According to Özdemir, gas supply issues would mainly affect crops of vegetables, which could include things like aubergines, cucumbers and peppers. The supply of house and balcony plants grown in greenhouses could also be affected. 

However, there could also be an impact on other agricultural businesses such as dairy and meat farms, as well as mills and bakeries.

Overall food supply ‘secure’ 

In recent months, supermarkets in Germany have been regularly hiking up their prices as they complain of increased costs.

So far, the price rises have mainly been noticeable in the meat and dairy aisles, with sausages, butter and sour cream all among the products affected. 

However, panic-buying also led supermarkets to run low on products such as cooking oils and flour as people speculated about disrupted supplies in the early weeks of the Ukraine war.

Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of wheat, while Ukraine is a major supplier of sunflower oil.

Food suppliers and politicians have repeatedly urged consumers to avoid stockpiling items they think could run low as they play down fears of potential shortages. 

Food fair Cem Özdemir

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) speaks at the opening of a food fair on April 26th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marius Becker

READ ALSO:

At present, the Ministry for Agriculture doesn’t believe that potential bottlenecks are likely to affect the country’s overall food supply. 

“The supply of food in Germany continues to be secure,” the statement from the ministry said. 

The government currently assumes that the total supply of gas “can be physically ensured until the end of summer or the beginning of autumn 2022 in the event of a sudden and prolonged stoppage of all Russian gas imports”.

If the supply of vegetables and ornamental plants is affected, this could be compensated for with supplies from other EU countries, the ministry said.

However, consumers may have to contend with further price rises in the supermarket. 

SHOW COMMENTS