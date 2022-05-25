Read news from:
Russian gas stop will spark ‘food price hikes and supply issues’ in Germany

Germany could see its supplies of vegetables and other food products affected in the event that Russia turns off the gas taps - but the overall supply will remain secure, the Agriculture Minister has said.

Published: 25 May 2022 11:03 CEST
Vegetables in an organic supermarket
Vegetables in an organic supermarket. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Cem Özdemir made the comments in a response to a parliamentary question by the CDU/CSU on whether the country was prepared for a sudden halt in gas deliveries from Russia.

“Many companies in the agricultural and food industry are absolutely dependent on the supply of gas in order to be able to produce food or animal feed,” according to the statement by Özdemir, which was obtained by the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“In the event of a halt in natural gas supplies from Russia, further price increases as well as bottlenecks in the supply of individual foodstuffs are to be expected.”

According to Özdemir, gas supply issues would mainly affect crops of vegetables, which could include things like aubergines, cucumbers and peppers. The supply of house and balcony plants grown in greenhouses could also be affected. 

However, there could also be an impact on other agricultural businesses such as dairy and meat farms, as well as mills and bakeries.

Overall food supply ‘secure’ 

In recent months, supermarkets in Germany have been regularly hiking up their prices as they complain of increased costs.

So far, the price rises have mainly been noticeable in the meat and dairy aisles, with sausages, butter and sour cream all among the products affected. 

However, panic-buying also led supermarkets to run low on products such as cooking oils and flour as people speculated about disrupted supplies in the early weeks of the Ukraine war.

Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of wheat, while Ukraine is a major supplier of sunflower oil.

Food suppliers and politicians have repeatedly urged consumers to avoid stockpiling items they think could run low as they play down fears of potential shortages. 

Food fair Cem Özdemir

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) speaks at the opening of a food fair on April 26th, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marius Becker

At present, the Ministry for Agriculture doesn’t believe that potential bottlenecks are likely to affect the country’s overall food supply. 

“The supply of food in Germany continues to be secure,” the statement from the ministry said. 

The government currently assumes that the total supply of gas “can be physically ensured until the end of summer or the beginning of autumn 2022 in the event of a sudden and prolonged stoppage of all Russian gas imports”.

If the supply of vegetables and ornamental plants is affected, this could be compensated for with supplies from other EU countries, the ministry said.

However, consumers may have to contend with further price rises in the supermarket. 

German ex-chancellor Schröder says he won’t join Gazprom board

Germany's former chancellor Gerhard Schröder has said he will not be joining the supervisory board of Gazprom, after a row over his ties to Russian energy giants.

Published: 25 May 2022 09:27 CEST
German ex-chancellor Schröder says he won't join Gazprom board

“I gave up on the nomination to the supervisory board of Gazprom some time ago. I have also communicated this to the company,” he wrote in a post on online network Linkedin on Tuesday. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to huge public pressure in Germany for Schröder to turn his back on President Vladimir Putin and to sever his ties with Russia’s biggest energy companies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who like Schröder is from the Social Democratic Party, has also repeatedly and publicly urged the former leader to give up his Russian jobs.

Fed up with Schröder’s attitude, the German parliament last Thursday decided to strip him of perks, including an office and paid staff accorded to him as a former chancellor.

READ ALSO: Germany strips Schröder of official perks over links to Russia

That same day, EU lawmakers separately called in a non-binding resolution for sanctions to be slapped on him if he refused to give up on lucrative board seats at Russian companies.

A day later, Russian energy group Rosneft said Schröder will be leaving its board.

Schröder, 78, had been due to join Gazprom’s supervisory board in June – a job that he has now finally said he will not accept.

Schröder, Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as unjustified, but said that dialogue must continue with Moscow.

Gazprom is behind the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which has been halted by Scholz in one of the West’s first responses to the war in Ukraine.

Schröder himself signed off on the first Nord Stream in his final weeks in office.

