GERMANY AND RUSSIA

German ex-chancellor Schröder says he won’t join Gazprom board

Germany's former chancellor Gerhard Schröder has said he will not be joining the supervisory board of Gazprom, after a row over his ties to Russian energy giants.

Published: 25 May 2022 09:27 CEST
Gerhard Schröder Olaf Scholz
Gerhard Schröder takes part in an event at the launch of Olaf Scholz's biography, "The Way to Power" in December 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

“I gave up on the nomination to the supervisory board of Gazprom some time ago. I have also communicated this to the company,” he wrote in a post on online network Linkedin on Tuesday. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to huge public pressure in Germany for Schröder to turn his back on President Vladimir Putin and to sever his ties with Russia’s biggest energy companies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who like Schröder is from the Social Democratic Party, has also repeatedly and publicly urged the former leader to give up his Russian jobs.

Fed up with Schröder’s attitude, the German parliament last Thursday decided to strip him of perks, including an office and paid staff accorded to him as a former chancellor.

That same day, EU lawmakers separately called in a non-binding resolution for sanctions to be slapped on him if he refused to give up on lucrative board seats at Russian companies.

A day later, Russian energy group Rosneft said Schröder will be leaving its board.

Schröder, 78, had been due to join Gazprom’s supervisory board in June – a job that he has now finally said he will not accept.

Schröder, Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as unjustified, but said that dialogue must continue with Moscow.

Gazprom is behind the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which has been halted by Scholz in one of the West’s first responses to the war in Ukraine.

Schröder himself signed off on the first Nord Stream in his final weeks in office.

ENERGY

Germany sees Russian oil embargo agreement in a ‘few days’

A European agreement on a Russian oil embargo is possible "within a few days", the German economy minister has said, as the bloc struggles to reach a consensus on a boycott.

Published: 24 May 2022 10:07 CEST
“There are only a few states left who have issues, Hungary above all,” Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF on Monday night.

“I think we will achieve a breakthrough within the next few days,” Habeck said, adding that discussions were “continuing”.

A Russian oil embargo in response to the invasion of Ukraine was “within reach,” he said.

Brussels initially proposed that most member states halt Russian crude imports over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year.

But Hungary has so far refused to back the plan put forward by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Hungary – whose populist leader Viktor Orban has been a rare ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Europe – said it could not support the plan “in this form”, as it would “completely destroy” the security of its energy supply.

Brussels has offered Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia long grace periods to phase out Russian oil imports but that has not yet convinced Budapest to budge.

Hungary, often the odd one out in EU decision making, has demanded an exemption from the embargo for at least four years and wants €800 million in EU funds to re-tool a refinery and boost the capacity of a pipeline to Croatia.

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine has prompted EU states to try and rapidly reduce their dependence on Russian energy imports, including natural gas.

