Why large families are set to pay less for German care insurance
Germany's highest court has issued a landmark ruling stating that families with lots of children should ultimately pay less for their social security. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 May 2022 17:11 CEST
Children eat ice cream in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl
Russian gas stop will spark ‘food price hikes and supply issues’ in Germany
Germany could see its supplies of vegetables and other food products affected in the event that Russia turns off the gas taps - but the overall supply will remain secure, the Agriculture Minister has said.
Published: 25 May 2022 11:03 CEST
