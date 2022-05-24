For members
When are people in Germany retiring?
The retirement age in Germany has been rising for years. But last year, people retired a little earlier - and they received slightly higher pensions than those who became pensioners the previous year, according to a report.
Published: 24 May 2022 10:40 CEST
Two older people sit on a bench in Dresden, Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Kahnert
Who gets Germany’s €300 energy relief payout – and when?
As part of a package to ease the rising cost of living, the German government is set to give taxpayers in employment a one-off payout. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 23 May 2022 13:26 CEST
