HEALTH

Monkeypox: German health expert calls for isolation measures

People infected with monkeypox should go into isolation, according to the President of the German Medical Association.

Published: 24 May 2022 11:50 CEST
An ambulance drives in the grounds of Freiburg University Hospital where one patient with monkeypox is being treated.
An ambulance drives in the grounds of Freiburg University Hospital where one patient with monkeypox is being treated. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

Klaus Reinhardt said he believed there should be an isolation period for those who contract monkeypox, a rare virus, which is normally found in West Africa, but which has recently emerged in Europe, Canada and Australia.

Reinhardt said the incubation period for the virus is three weeks. “That means that already a number of infected people don’t know it yet and so can spread the disease further,” Reinhardt told Südwestrundfunk radio on Tuesday.

In the UK and Belgium, people who have monkeypox are being asked to isolate for 21 days.

Six cases of monkeypox have been registered in Germany so far. The Health Ministry said it expects more cases to surface. 

READ ALSO: More cases of monkeypox in Germany expected, says Health Ministry

According to authorities, the virus usually causes only mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and skin rash, although severe cases can occur. People who notice any skin lesions – a key symptom of monkeypox – are advised to see their doctor straight away. 

One patient with the virus is being treated in isolation at Freiburg University Hospital. Authorities said the patient had recently returned from Spain and his condition is stable.  

Cases have also been detected elsewhere in the country, including Munich and Berlin. 

Reinhardt, who is the head of the German Medical Association, said he believed vulnerable groups should be vaccinated. Smallpox vaccinations are said to be very effective against monkeypox. 

The German government said it was looking at options for vaccinations.

However, Reinhardt said there was no reason for people in Germany to panic. Unlike coronavirus, which spreads via airborne particles and droplets, monkeypox is transmitted primarily through close physical contact. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), together with Reinhardt and the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, were set to give an update on the situation on Monday. It’s expected that guidelines on how to deal with the virus will be released. 

Experts say that many of the individuals who were confirmed to have the virus in Europe said they had recently had sexual contact with a new partner, which raises the likelihood that the recent monkeypox cases were transmitted sexually.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it believes there is no need for mass vaccinations against monkeypox.

The most important measures to combat the outbreak are tracing contacts and isolating infected people, said Richard Pebody, head of the pathogens team at WHO Europe. He added that vaccine stocks are relatively limited.

Measures such as “safe sexual behaviour, good hygiene, regular hand washing – all these sorts of things will help to limit the transmission of this virus” added Pebody.

HEALTH

More cases of monkeypox ‘expected’ in Germany, says ministry

The German Health Ministry is predicting that the monkeypox virus could spread further - but says the risk to the population is still low.

Published: 23 May 2022 11:08 CEST
More cases of monkeypox 'expected' in Germany, says ministry

“Due to the diverse contacts of those currently infected, further cases of the disease are to be expected in Europe and also in Germany,” the ministry wrote in a report for the parliamentary health committee obtained by DPA. 

The rare disease, which is normally localised in West Africa, has recently emerged in Europe, Canada and Australia – though case numbers are still extremely low.  

“It is now an illness that has spread internationally,” the ministry report states. 

As of Sunday, there were four confirmed cases of infection and illness in Germany – one in Munich and three in Berlin. Health authorities are now attempting to analyse samples from further suspected cases and trace the contacts of confirmed cases.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases worldwide, including in 12 countries where the virus isn’t usually present. 

So far, the West African monkeypox variant has been detected in the infections found in Europe, but further genome analyses are still underway. 

None of the cases in Europe are thought to have been severe, and symptoms generally clear up within three weeks. However, to help contain the disease, people who notice any skin lesions – a key symptom of monkeypox – are advised to see their doctor straight away. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) revealed on Monday that his ministry was in the process formulating guidelines to help contain the spread of the illness.

These guidelines. are likely to be released on Tuesday. 

In the UK and Belgium, people with a confirmed case of monkeypox are being asked to isolate for 21 days.

READ ALSO: Germany reports first monkeypox case

‘Usually mild’

According to health authorities, the virus usually causes only mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and skin rash. However, more severe courses of the illness are possible. 

Unlike viruses such as Covid-19, which can spread through the air, very close contact with an infected person is required in order for monkeypox to be passed on. 

Experts have noted that many of the individuals who were confirmed to have the virus in Europe said they had recently had sexual contact with a new partner, which raises the likelihood that the recent monkeypox cases were transmitted sexually.

Given the limited ways the disease can spread and the tendency towards a mild course of disease, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is currently classifying the risk to the population as a whole as “low”. 

However, under the Infection Protection Act, doctors and laboratories are still required to track any insistences of the disease and pass information on to the public health authorities. 

Health experts are still investigating whether vaccination for contact persons or risk groups could be advisable. 

The Health Ministry believes that smallpox vaccinations, which were compulsory for children in West Germany until 1975 and in East Germany until 1982, could be effective against the disease.

According to the report, the German government has about 100 million doses of smallpox vaccine in storage.

Of these, two million doses were donated to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and stored for them. 

