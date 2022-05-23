Read news from:
More cases of monkeypox ‘expected’ in Germany, says ministry

The German Health Ministry is predicting that the monkeypox virus could spread further - but says the risk to the population is still low.

Published: 23 May 2022 11:08 CEST
The monkeypox virus
The monkeypox virus. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CDC via AP | Cynthia S. Goldsmith

“Due to the diverse contacts of those currently infected, further cases of the disease are to be expected in Europe and also in Germany,” the ministry wrote in a report for the parliamentary health committee obtained by DPA. 

The rare disease, which is normally localised in West Africa, has recently emerged in Europe, Canada and Australia – though case numbers are still extremely low.  

“It is now an illness that has spread internationally,” the ministry report states. 

As of Sunday, there were four confirmed cases of infection and illness in Germany – one in Munich and three in Berlin. Health authorities are now attempting to analyse samples from further suspected cases and trace the contacts of confirmed cases.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases worldwide, including in 12 countries where the virus isn’t usually present. 

So far, the West African monkeypox variant has been detected in the infections found in Europe, but further genome analyses are still underway. 

None of the cases in Europe are thought to have been severe, and symptoms generally clear up within three weeks. However, to help contain the disease, people who notice any skin lesions – a key symptom of monkeypox – are advised to see their doctor straight away. 

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) revealed on Monday that his ministry was in the process formulating guidelines to help contain the spread of the illness.

These guidelines. are likely to be released on Tuesday. 

In the UK and Belgium, people with a confirmed case of monkeypox are being asked to isolate for 21 days.

‘Usually mild’

According to health authorities, the virus usually causes only mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and skin rash. However, more severe courses of the illness are possible. 

Unlike viruses such as Covid-19, which can spread through the air, very close contact with an infected person is required in order for monkeypox to be passed on. 

Experts have noted that many of the individuals who were confirmed to have the virus in Europe said they had recently had sexual contact with a new partner, which raises the likelihood that the recent monkeypox cases were transmitted sexually.

Given the limited ways the disease can spread and the tendency towards a mild course of disease, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is currently classifying the risk to the population as a whole as “low”. 

However, under the Infection Protection Act, doctors and laboratories are still required to track any insistences of the disease and pass information on to the public health authorities. 

Health experts are still investigating whether vaccination for contact persons or risk groups could be advisable. 

The Health Ministry believes that smallpox vaccinations, which were compulsory for children in West Germany until 1975 and in East Germany until 1982, could be effective against the disease.

According to the report, the German government has about 100 million doses of smallpox vaccine in storage.

Of these, two million doses were donated to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and stored for them. 

HEALTH

Germany reports first monkeypox case

Germany and France on Friday reported their first cases of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

Published: 20 May 2022 12:55 CEST
Germany reports first monkeypox case

What’s happening?

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France’s health authorities said Friday.

Separately, the German armed forces’ microbiology institute said it has confirmed the virus in a patient who developed skin lesions – a symptom of the disease.

With the growing number of detected cases in several European countries, Germany’s health agency Robert Koch Institute has urged people returning from West Africa, and in particular gay men, to see their doctors quickly if they notice any chances on their skin.

The rare disease – which is not usually fatal – often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding and towels.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it was looking closely at the issue and in particular that some of the cases in the UK appeared to have been transmitted within the gay community.

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States and Canada, leading to fears that the disease – normally concentrated in Central and West Africa – may be spreading.

Why is it called monkeypox?

The virus was first identified in 1958 in laboratory monkeys – which is where the name comes from – but rodents are now considered the probable main animal host.

It is mainly observed in isolated areas of central and western Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, with the first case in humans reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

How is it transmitted?

Monkeypox is most often transmitted to humans by infected rodents or primates through direct contact with blood, body fluids, or skin or mucous membrane lesions of these animals. 

As we mentioned above, human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through respiratory droplet particles during prolonged contact. But contamination can come from close contact with skin lesions of an infected individual or from objects, such as bedding, recently contaminated with biological fluids or materials from a patient’s lesions.

More severe cases are related to the length of time patients are exposed to the virus, their state of health, and whether the virus leads to other health complications. 

Young children are more sensitive to this virus.

Can it be treated?

There is no specific treatment or preventive vaccine against monkeypox – and the huge majority of patients recover fully with appropriate care.

Smallpox vaccination was effective in the past at also providing protection from monkeypox, but with that disease considered eradicated, people are no longer vaccinated against it, which has allowed monkeypox to spread once again. 

Should we be worried?

Experts have said that we’re not going to see the virus reach epidemic levels.

“There is no evidence that human-to-human transmission alone can maintain monkeypox in the human population,” the WHO has said.

