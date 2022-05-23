Read news from:
Deutsche Bahn to offer 60,000 extra seats on German regional trains

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is increasing its regional train services to offer 60,000 extra seats per day from June to coincide with the €9 ticket offer.

Published: 23 May 2022 16:16 CEST
A regional train stands on the new track at Homburger Damm in Frankfurt.
A regional train stands on the new track at Homburger Damm in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Helmut Fricke

“DB Regio is running more than 50 additional trains for the expected increase in the number of passengers from June 1st,” the company said.

The extra trains will mean DB can offer 250 additional services and 60,000 additional seats per day. The additional vehicles will be used primarily along tourist routes. According to the company, an average of about 7,000 regional trains offering 22,000 services are in operation nationwide in Germany every day.

The number of employees at stations and on trains will also increase. More than 700 extra service and security staff will help coordinate boarding and disembarking, as well as assisting passengers with luggage and providing information.

From June until the end of August, people in Germany can buy a reduced-price ticket for public transport at a cost of €9 per month.

The ticket, which is part of measures to ease the cost of living, allows people to use all public transport across the country, whether it’s buses, trams, the S-Bahn, the U-Bahn or regional trains. 

The €9 ticket cannot be used on long-distance services with ICE, Intercity and Eurocity, the trains of the railway competitor Flix and on long-distance buses.

Transport bosses are expecting travel to be rammed. 

Jörg Sandvoß, CEO of DB Regio said: “The 9-Euro-Ticket is a unique opportunity for public transport and climate protection in Germany.

“At the same time, it is a great experiment for public transport as a whole. We are preparing and literally putting everything we have into motion – trains, buses, service staff.

“Everyone will benefit from this. Subscription customers as well as passengers who are returning after a long break from corona or who are discovering the attractiveness of trains and buses for themselves. All of this is only possible thanks to our employees, who are doing an incredible job these days.”

Due to the busy services, DB said services could reach their limits – and said people taking bikes on board won’t always be guaranteed a space. Bikes are not included on the €9 ticket. 

“Taking bicycles along cannot always be guaranteed,” said Sandvoß.

More than 200,000 tickets sold

Deutsche Bahn said it had already sold more than 200,000 of the €9 tickets in the first hours of the pre-sale, which started on Monday morning.

Sandvoß said the firm was already experiencing a “historically large” take-up on sales.

However, passengers could face disruption due to lots of building work on the tracks in summer. 

Rail operators have urged travellers to check their journey isn’t disrupted by construction work before travelling.

Germany’s €9 ticket goes on sale nationwide

With just over a week to go before the start of the three-month public transport campaign, sales of the €9 monthly ticket are beginning nationwide, with strong demand expected.

Published: 23 May 2022 10:10 CEST
Germany's €9 ticket goes on sale nationwide

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn, as well as several other transport associations, started selling the cheap travel deal on Monday. The ticket is valid from June 1st. 

The ticket was available on the DB Navigator rail app from “the early hours of the morning”, a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said.

Sales were also due to start in DB travel centres “as soon as they open”, the spokesperson said. 

Some transport operators started selling the tickets last week. In Berlin, the €9 deal was available on Friday. 

In Hamburg local transport provider HVV, which has been offering the €9 ticket since Saturday, said it had sold around 56,000 of tickets via the app and online shop in the first 24 hours. 

In Wuppertal, customers were even able to get their hands on the ticket last Wednesday – two days before the German parliament and states gave their official approval to the initiative.

The Bundestag and Bundesrat gave the green light on Friday for the heavily discounted monthly ticket, which is intended to relieve consumers of the rising costs of living for the next three months.

It is also hoped the offer will convince more people to leave their cars at home and use climate-friendly transport.

The ticket will be available from June to August, and it can be used on all local public transport in Germany – including buses, underground trains and regional trains. It costs €9 per calendar month or €27 for the whole period. It’s not valid on long-distance transport like high speed ICE trains and Flixbus services.

Those who already have a monthly or annual subscription – known as an Abo in Germany – should benefit from the offer without having to take action.

“Reductions will be made automatically for existing subscriptions, so that only the nine euros per month will be charged,” said the Berlin-Brandenburg transport association.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) spoke of an opportunity for local public transport and climate-friendly mobility.

The German government is ploughing €2.5 billion into states to fund the reduced ticket, and transport companies can also keep the cash from €9 ticket sales.

But states had argued that they needed more funding to improve public transport. 

At the weekend Wissing said the ticket was “fully financed” for the summer months – and to provide enough buses and trains.

“We have put everything on the table that the federal states need, namely full compensation for the ticket shortfalls during this period,” Wissing said.

“What the states want in terms of more money, we will talk about in the autumn. That’s about the financing of local public transport in the next few years. That has nothing to do with the nine euro ticket.”

Local and regional transport in Germany is expected to be very busy during the three month period, with full trains to tourist destinations expected. 

Vocabulary

Transport associations – (die) Verkehrsverbünde or (der) Verkehrsverbund

Sale – (der) Verkauf 

Passengers (die) Fahrgäste

Climate friendly mobility/transport – (die) klimafreundliche Mobilität

