LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: FKK, raging Roland and ham on Father’s Day
In our weekend roundup for Germany we consider the possible culture shock of FKK, cool train trips and Männertag.
Published: 21 May 2022 14:43 CEST
A sign for an 'FKK' beach in Helgoland, Schleswig-Holstein. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt
MONEY
When will Germany’s rising cost of living slow down?
German consumer prices are increasing at record rates, leading to worries about a repeat of the so-called 'stagflation' of the 1970s. Why are experts worried - and when will inflation become more stable?
Published: 20 May 2022 09:41 CEST
