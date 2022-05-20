Read news from:
Germany reports first monkeypox case

Germany and France on Friday reported their first cases of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

Published: 20 May 2022 12:55 CEST
A doctor in Germany wears a stethoscope.
A doctor in Germany wears a stethoscope. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Soeren Stache

What’s happening?

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France’s health authorities said Friday.

Separately, the German armed forces’ microbiology institute said it has confirmed the virus in a patient who developed skin lesions – a symptom of the disease.

With the growing number of detected cases in several European countries, Germany’s health agency Robert Koch Institute has urged people returning from West Africa, and in particular gay men, to see their doctors quickly if they notice any chances on their skin.

The rare disease – which is not usually fatal – often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as through shared items such as bedding and towels.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it was looking closely at the issue and in particular that some of the cases in the UK appeared to have been transmitted within the gay community.

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as well as in the United States and Canada, leading to fears that the disease – normally concentrated in Central and West Africa – may be spreading.

Why is it called monkeypox?

The virus was first identified in 1958 in laboratory monkeys – which is where the name comes from – but rodents are now considered the probable main animal host.

It is mainly observed in isolated areas of central and western Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, with the first case in humans reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

How is it transmitted?

Monkeypox is most often transmitted to humans by infected rodents or primates through direct contact with blood, body fluids, or skin or mucous membrane lesions of these animals. 

As we mentioned above, human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through respiratory droplet particles during prolonged contact. But contamination can come from close contact with skin lesions of an infected individual or from objects, such as bedding, recently contaminated with biological fluids or materials from a patient’s lesions.

More severe cases are related to the length of time patients are exposed to the virus, their state of health, and whether the virus leads to other health complications. 

Young children are more sensitive to this virus.

Can it be treated?

There is no specific treatment or preventive vaccine against monkeypox – and the huge majority of patients recover fully with appropriate care.

Smallpox vaccination was effective in the past at also providing protection from monkeypox, but with that disease considered eradicated, people are no longer vaccinated against it, which has allowed monkeypox to spread once again. 

Should we be worried?

Experts have said that we’re not going to see the virus reach epidemic levels.

“There is no evidence that human-to-human transmission alone can maintain monkeypox in the human population,” the WHO has said.

Reader question: Is abortion illegal in Germany?

Reproductive rights are in the spotlight this week as the US debates possible landmark changes to abortion law. Here's what you need to know about abortion in Germany.

Published: 6 May 2022 17:31 CEST
Reader question: Is abortion illegal in Germany?

A leaked document earlier this week claimed that the US Supreme Court is in favour of overturning a landmark 1973 ruling, called Roe v Wade, that made abortion legal in the USA.

The news has put a further spotlight on reproductive rights around the world. Readers of The Local have contacted us to find out about the laws on abortion in Germany. We spoke to campaigners for women’s reproductive rights to help explain what you need to know.

Is abortion illegal in Germany?

It may surprise many people to know that abortion remains technically illegal in Germany, but there are circumstances in which people can end a pregnancy without facing any legal consequences. 

The exceptions include: the abortion being performed within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and following mandatory counselling carried out at least three days before the procedure to terminate the pregnancy.

If there is a medical reason for an abortion, then it is not unlawful. This applies, for instance, if the pregnancy poses a danger to the life or physical and mental health of the woman. An abortion can also be carried out if tests identify that the foetus is disabled or seriously ill. Late abortions (after 12 weeks) are allowed if these special factors apply. 

Abortions are also legally possible if they are the result of a criminal act – for example if the pregnancy is the result of rape. 

The termination of a pregnancy is known as Abtreibung or Schwangerschaftsabbruch in German. Around 94,600 abortions were reported in Germany in 2021, according to official figures. 

The rate of abortions per 1,000 women in Germany stands at 6.8 – one of the lowest in Europe alongside Switzerland. The rate of abortions stands at 19 per 1,000 women in Sweden, 17 in the UK, 16 in France and 16 in the US.

People who choose to get an abortion in Germany generally have to cover the costs of the procedure themselves. 

According to the German Centre for Foreign Feminist Policy, which published information by Medical Students for Choice Berlin, abortion in Germany can cost between €200 and €650 depending on the methods involved. People can apply for financial help from their health insurance.

READ ALSO: Is abortion legal in Switzerland?

A pro-choice counter protester at the "March for Life" demo against abortion in Berlin in September 2020.

A pro-choice counter protester at the “March for Life” demo against abortion in Berlin in September 2020. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Tell me more about abortion laws in Germany…

There has been a lot of discussion about abortion in Germany in recent years. Germany’s traffic light coalition – made up of the Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens – recently announced plans to scrap paragraph 219a – a controversial clause on advertising abortion that has remained largely unchanged since it was brought in by the Nazis in the 1930s.

It has meant that doctors in Germany have been unable to advertise that they carry out abortions, and detail what methods they use – and has even resulted in prosecutions, such as the high profile case of Kristina Hänel, a doctor from Giessen in western Germany.

Getting rid of this paragraph should pave the way for more accessible information on abortion in Germany.

READ ALSO: Do Germany’s planned changes on abortion go far enough?

But abortion in Germany is still regulated by paragraph 218 of the criminal code, which dates back to 1871. Although the law has been amended to allow for exceptions, pro-choice campaigners in Germany want to see abortion fully legalised. 

Dr Alicia Baier, chairwoman of campaign group Doctors for Choice, said the German coalition government’s plans to get rid of paragraph 219a were a step forward.

But she said much more action was needed – including removing abortion from the criminal code. 

“I think German abortion laws are behind the times,” Baier told The Local. “There are many European countries which regulate abortion outside the criminal law. But in Germany we still criminalise abortion, we still have the obligatory waiting period, and obligatory counselling.”

Baier said abortion didn’t belong in criminal law. “That’s not the place for abortion, it should be regulated in some other law. Like in France – they regulate it in the public health law.”

Although the coalition government has said it wants to set up a working group to look at options for regulating abortion “outside of the framework of the criminal code”, there doesn’t seem much political appetite for big change.

Earlier this year, Katrin Helling-Plahr, FDP parliamentary group spokesperson for legal policy, told The Local: “We Free Democrats are of the opinion that Paragraph 218, as the result of a long societal discussion, represents a successful compromise with regards to protecting the life of the foetus and the right to self-determination of the pregnant person.”

Campaigners at the pro-life 'March for Life' in Berlin in September 2021.

Campaigners at the pro-life ‘March for Life’ in Berlin in September 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

Is it difficult for women in Germany to get an abortion in practical terms?

According to campaigners, it can be hard for people to find information on terminating pregnancy and doctors to carry it out depending on where they live.

“I think it really depends on the women themselves and where they are,” campaigner Annika Kreitlow, a research assistant with the Centre for Foreign Feminist Policy, told The Local. 

“I think in Berlin it’s okay – there are a lot of doctors in Berlin and a lot of progressive people move to Berlin. But if you live in the south of Germany, like in Bavaria for example, there are cities which don’t have any doctors who provide abortions at all.

“In the northern islands of Germany, people there also have to fly to the mainland to get an abortion – sometimes they have to travel 200 or 300km to get an abortion.”

Kreitlow also said people in Germany face additional barriers because of the mandatory counselling and three-day wait. 

“You have to be really consistent on finding a doctor who will do that before the 12th week. It depends on the region and also how much knowledge the person has on the situation,” she said. “If you’ve never come into contact with this and don’t know anyone who’s had an abortion, there’s a lot of fake information out there and fake websites.”

She said it’s more difficult for non-Germans.

“If you’re not a native German speaker and you come from somewhere else, it’s also very different to find the right information and distinguish what is real information and what is fake, who to trust and who to talk to,” Kreitlow said. “It’s a very difficult situation but a lot of circumstances make it even more difficult in Germany.”

How do the laws affect doctors?

Dr Baier said there was still a “big stigma” surrounding abortions in Germany – including in the medical profession. Although it is one of the most common gynaecological procedures, it is often hardly discussed at medical schools in Germany.

“In many universities – during six years of study – it’s not mentioned at all, or it’s mentioned in the context of medical law or medical ethics,” said Baier.

“It’s still very taboo in medicine. We wish it was acknowledged as part of medicine because it’s a medical procedure. In Germany, only doctors are allowed to perform them. If we don’t do it, people are left alone and that could cause a lot of health risks.”

Baier said the barriers for women in Germany looking to get an abortion, or for information on it, need to be urgently worked on.

“In some regions of Germany it’s catastrophic and people are treated very badly,” she said. “We have a modern health system but it doesn’t correspond to that at all in this area.”

 

Is there a large pro-life movement in Germany?

There’s a sizeable number of campaigners who are against abortion in Germany.

Pro-life events such as Marsch für das Leben (March for Life) take place every year in Berlin. In 2021 around 4,500 people attended the march, demonstrating against abortion and euthanasia laws. Counter-demonstrators from the pro-choice movement also march on the days of these events. 

