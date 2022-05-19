Germany strips Schröder of official perks over links to Russia

“The coalition parliamentary groups have drawn consequences from the behaviour of former chancellor and lobbyist Gerhard Schroeder in view of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the parliament decided.

“The office of the former chancellor shall be suspended,” it said, noting that Schröder “no longer upholds the continuing obligations of his office”.

The Bundestag’s decision came as EU lawmakers separately called in a non-binding resolution on the bloc to slap sanctions on Schroeder and other Europeans who refuse to give up lucrative board seats at Russian companies.

The demand was made in a non-binding resolution approved overwhelmingly by the European Parliament focused on strengthening the European Union’s response to Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Despite a huge outcry in Germany, Schröder has stubbornly refused to relinquish posts with Russian energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom following the Kremlin’s invasion.

The parliament’s resolution “strongly demands” Schröder follow others such as French ex-premier Francois Fillon in quitting their lucrative roles at Russian firms.

And it called on member states “to extend the list of individuals targeted by EU sanctions to the European members of the boards of major Russian companies, and politicians who continue to receive Russian money”.

Russian ties

He has issued a statement condemning the invasion as unjustified but also said that dialogue must continue with Moscow.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who like Schröder is from the Social Democratic Party, has also publicly urged the former leader to give up his Russian jobs, but to no avail.

The gas group is behind the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, which has been halted by Scholz in one of the West’s first responses to the war in Ukraine.

Schröder himself signed off on the first Nord Stream in his final weeks in office, and currently heads the pipeline’s shareholders’ committee.

The EU has slapped an unprecedented barrage of sanctions against Moscow over its war on Ukraine and is currently trying to hammer out an embargo on Russian oil.

All sanctions have to be signed off by the bloc’s 27 members states.